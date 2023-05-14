10 Best 700W PSUs for Gaming in 2023

The 700W power supplies range suits high-performance gaming PC builds with powerful, mid-range CPUs and GPUs.

They are also perfect for powerful HTPCs, multi-GPU systems, and mid-range home and office workstations.

Here are our recommendations for the best 700W PSUs. It features ATX, SFX-L, and SFX power supplies of all modularity and budgets!

Best 700W PSUs

Be Quiet! Pure Power 11 700W—Overall Best 700W PSU

The Be Quiet! Pure Power 11 700W has a best-in-class build design with quality components for safety, reliability, and durability. It has an 80+ Gold certification with up to 92% efficiency under typical loads.

For stability, the unit uses innovative technologies, including DC-to-DC, Active Clamp, and Synchronous Rectifier. It also features full-suite heavy-duty protections, including OTP, OCP, OPP, SCP, OVP, UVP, and SIP.

Pros: It has dual 12V rails for stable operation.

A silence-optimized 120mm rifle-bearing fan.

It has four PCIe 6+2 connectors for multi-GPU support.

The cables are sleeved and of high quality.

It meets ATX 12V v2.4 and EPS 12V v2.92 specifications.

It comes with a 5-Year warranty. Cons: It is a non-modular unit with a high-end price tag!

The Be Quiet! Pure Power 11 700W is a top-tier power supply unit with exceptional build quality for reliability. The rifle-bearing fan provides near-silent cooling, making it the best 700W PSU for high-performance builds!

Corsair RM750x (2021)—Best 750W Fully Modular Power Supply

Enthusiast PC builders highly regard the Corsair RMx power supplies. They are built with premium internal components for unwavering stability and reliability. Such components include 100% all-Japanese capacitors!

It is the reason we recommended the Corsair RM750x as the overall best 750W PSU in another guide. You should check that guide since 700W and 750W power supply units fall within the same range!

If a quiet PSU at high loads isn’t a key factor, you should get the Corsair RM750x. It’s within the same price range as the Pure Power 11 700W and has a 135mm magnetic levitation fan with a zero RPM fan mode at low to medium loads.

Pros: It’s fully modular with over 90% peak efficiency.

A premium build design for superior reliability.

A high-temperature resistance of up to 50°C.

Low-profile, all-black cables for easy routing.

It meets ATX 12V v2.4 and EPS 12V v2.92 specifications.

Built-in OVP, UVP, SCP, OTP, and OPP protections.

It has two EPS 12V and four PCIe connectors.

Active PFC to support 100 to 240V AC inputs.

It has an extensive 10-Year warranty! Cons: It comes at a high-end price tag!

The length might be longer for some compact cases.

The Corsair RM750x features premium internal components for high-efficiency operation. It’s a capable power supply for high-performance gaming builds with a powerful CPU and GPU combination like 13700K and RTX 3060.

Cooler Master G700 Gold—Best 700W PSU for Value for Money

The Cooler Master G700 Gold is an entry-level 700W PSU built for safety and reliability at competitive pricing. It is 80+ Gold-Certified with an efficiency of up to 90% under normal loads, making it a great value for money!

Yet, despite being a budget-friendly unit, it still affords to pack all the essential features for reliable performance and stability. It features a 120mm hydrodynamic bearing fan that delivers effective cooling at low noise levels!

Pros: An operating temperature of up to 40℃ for safety.

Built-in Active PFC to support 100 to 240V AC.

It has two EPS and four PCIe 6+2 connectors.

Flat, all-black cables for easy cable management.

OVP, UVP, OPP, OTP, SCP, and OCP for safety.

It’s compliant with ATX 12V v2.52 specifications.

It has a 5-Year warranty! Cons: It’s a non-modular unit, so all the cables are fixed.

G700 Gold offers reliable performance, high efficiency, and stability at entry-level pricing. It features an HDB fan that provides reliable cooling at low noise levels, making it stand out as the best 700W PSU with great value for your money!

Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 700W Gold—Best 700W PSU for Under $100

The Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 700W Gold is another entry-level PSU with high efficiency. It’s a non-modular unit that’s 80+ Gold-certified and comes at an under $100 pricing, which makes it excellent value for money!

But despite the budget pricing, it has a superior build quality with premium components. The main capacitor is Japan-made for reliability! And its exterior has an elegant design that gives it minimalist aesthetics.

Pros: It delivers up to 90% efficiency at typical loads.

It has a 120mm FDB fan that is optimized for silence.

Active PFC for universal 100 to 240V AC input.

The ripple noise is below 60mV for stability.

A high operating temperature of up to 40°C.

It’s compliant with ATX v2.4 and EPS v2.92.

The cables are of decent length for easy management

OVP, SCP, and OPP to safeguard your components. Cons: The cables are too colorful; all black could be better!

Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 700W Gold is incredibly well-built for a steady and reliable power supply. The unit comes at an affordable price with 5 years warranty, making it the perfect alternative for the Cooler Master G700 Gold!

Zalman GigaMax 700W 80+ Bronze—Best Low-Budget 700W PSU

A PSU is like the heart of a PC build since it supplies power to all the other components. You should, therefore, avoid getting a cheaply made unit that runs less efficiently as you risk damaging your high-end PC components.

The Zalman GigaMax 700W 80+ Bronze is budget-friendly but not cheap! It is 80+ Bronze-certified with an efficiency of 85% at 115VAC under typical loads. The unit is built with quality 105℃ capacitors for stability!

Pros: A 120mm HDB fan for low-noise cooling performance.

Built-in OCP, OVP, OPP, OTP, UVP, and SCP protections.

It has all-black, flat cables with individual sleeving.

Active PFC for universal 100 to 240V AC inputs.

Built-in aluminum heatsink for heat dissipation.

A high-temperature resistance of up to 40°C.

It has two EPS and four PCIe 6+2-Pin connectors. Cons: It’s non-modular, so the cables are fixed.

The Zalman GigaMax 700W 80+ Bronze delivers high efficiency and reliability at a low budget. It meets Intel ATX 12V v2.31 specifications and has a 5-Year warranty, making it a solid choice for budget, mid-range gaming PC builds.

EVGA 700 GD—Best 700W Non-Modular Power Supply

Zalman isn’t a popular name in the gaming PC hardware industry. So, you might have reservations about picking the GigaMax 700W 80+ Bronze. But for only a few extra bucks, you can get the EVGA 700 GD.

It’s built with high-quality internal components to reliably power high-performance gaming systems on a budget. It is a non-modular unit with an 80+ Gold certification and over 90% efficiency under typical loads.

Pros: A silence-optimized 120mm sleeve-bearing fan.

A reliable Japan-made main capacitor for stability.

All-black long cables with sleeving for easy routing.

A high operating temperature of up to 40° C.

One 12V rail, DC-DC converter for 3. 3V/5V stability.

Active PFC to universally support 110 to 240VAC inputs.

OCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, and SCP safety protections. Cons: It only comes with one EPS 8-Pin (4+4) connector.

The EVGA 700 GD is an excellent 700W non-modular power supply for gamers building or upgrading their systems on a budget. It comes from a trustworthy brand with 5 years warranty!

Cougar BXM700—Best 700W Semi-Modular Power Supply

Cougar BXM700 is an incredibly well-built 700W PSU for high efficiency, reliability, and value! It combines a DC-DC technology with a 135mm HDB fan for a stable power supply and effective quiet cooling.

BXM700 has an 80+ Bronze certification with up to 90% efficiency at 50% loads. It is a semi-modular unit. So you only connect the cables you need for clean cable management and better airflow.

BXM700 features COUGAR Xformer, a high-frequency transformer that reduces copper loss. The design provides stable performance at high-temperature for a reliable power supply to your components.

Pros: Superior build quality at great pricing!

The fan is optimized for low-noise operation.

105ºC Japanese standby capacitors for stability.

OCP, OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, and OTP safety protections.

The cables are long with individual sleeving.

A high-temperature resistance of up to 40°C.

Active PFC for universal operation at 100 to 240VAC. Cons: The length might not fit in compact ATX chassis.

The 3-Year Cougar limited warranty could be better!

The Cougar BXM700 offers the best balance for superior build quality, low noise operation, and high efficiency. It is a great value 700W semi-modular power supply for high-performance gaming PC builds!

SilverStone Technology SX700-G—Best 700W SFX PSU for SFF Builds

The SilverStone SX700-G is an exceptionally built 700W SFF power supply. It is 80+ Gold-certified and features all-Japanese main capacitors for high efficiency!

SX700-G is built with a small but powerful 92mm FDB fan. It provides excellent airflow at low noise levels, making it the perfect choice for silent office small form factor systems.

It features built-in heavy-duty protections to safeguard your high-end components, including OCP, OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP, and OTP. It’s also optimized to operate at temperatures as high as 40°C.

Pros: Excellent build quality with premium components.

It delivers up to 90% efficiency at typical loads.

A robust single +12V rail for stability and reliability.

A fully modular design for easy cable management.

All-black, flexible flat cables for easy routing.

A low ripple & noise performance for high stability.

Active PFC for universal use on 90V to 264VAC. Cons: A 3 years warranty that is shorter than the competition.

SX700-G is arguably the best high-efficiency 700W SFX PSU with proven reliability in the market. It’s perfect for building HTPCs, SFF gaming, and home and office systems with high-performance, power-hungry components.

SilverStone Technology SX700-LPT—Best 700W SFX-L PSU for SFF Builds

SFX-L PSUs are usually ideal for mini-ITX PCs and compact ATX cases that can’t fit a standard ATX power supply. In that case, the SX700-LPT by SilverStone Technology is a solid choice when building with high-performance components.

It is 80+ Platinum-certified with a high efficiency of up to 92% at 20% to 100% loads. The unit is incredibly well-built, with high-quality internal components, including 100% Japanese capacitors for stability and reliability.

SX700-LPT features a 120mm ultra-quiet fan with intelligent RPM control. The design allows for smooth cooling and silent performance. It also deactivates for a fanless mode when the PSU load goes under 30%.

Pros: It is exceptionally constructed for reliability!

A fully-modular design for easy cable management.

A powerful single +12V rail with 58.4A.

OCP, OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP, and OTP protections.

Active PFC for universal 90V – 264V support.

A low ripple & noise performance for high stability.

All-black flat flexible cables for easy routing.

It comes with a 5-Year warranty. Cons: The pricing is hefty compared to the alternatives.

SX700-LPT measures 130 x 125 x 63.5 mm. It’s compact enough to fit most mini-ITX and virtually all compact ATX cases. It has a robust build design and high efficiency for a reliable and stable power flow to your powerful components!

Seasonic Prime Fanless TX-700—Best Fanless 700W Power Supply

Seasonic is a highly reputable brand for its premium-grade PSUs built with high-efficiency ratings for unwavering reliability. The Prime Fanless TX-700 is one of their best units for mid-range, high-performance builds!

It is a fully modular unit with 80+ Titanium certification and an industry-leading 94% efficiency at 50% loads. Yet, its most unique feature is the fanless design that provides a completely silent operation.

Pros: A true fanless design with passive cooling.

Multi-GPU support with gold-plated connectors.

A micro-tolerance load regulation for stability.

A high-temperature resistance of up to 45 °C.

A class-leading MTBF of up to 150,000 hours.

OPP, OVP, UVP, OCP, OTP, and SCP protections.

Active PFC for universal 100 to 240V AC support.

An extensive 12-Year warranty! Cons: The 170mm length might be too long for some ATX cases.

It comes at a hefty price tag!

The Seasonic Prime Fanless TX-700 utilizes true fanless technology with passive cooling for quiet operation. The high-efficiency rating and premium build quality make it the perfect choice for high-performance home and office PC builds.