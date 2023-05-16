8 Best 1200W PSUs for Extreme PC Builds in 2023

High energy consumption is the price you pay when building enthusiast gaming PCs and powerful workstations with high-end processors and graphics cards.

For example, an ultra-high-performance system built with the 13900K and GeForce RTX 4090 has an estimated wattage of 703W before adding other parts.

A 1200W power supply is perfect for such an extreme 8K-capable PC build. Such high-wattage PSUs also leave a nice headroom for future upgrades.

Remember, next-gen CPUs and GPUs will be much more power-hungry. And since high-power PSUs have long lifespans and warranties, it’s wise to go overkill!

We have compiled a list of the best 1200W PSUs to supply power to extreme PC systems. They all have outstanding reliability and high energy efficiency!

Best 1200W PSUs for Extreme PC Builds

Corsair RM1200x Shift—Overall Best 1200W PSU

Enthusiast PC builders highly regard the RMx Shift PSU’s outstanding reliability! They are Corsair’s best power supplies and, by extension, the best it gets in the market on the overall quality of construction and efficiency.

All the units in this lineup are fully-modular and comply with ATX 3.0 standards. They have a unique cable connectors’ position. The design provides ease of accessibility and a better DIY building experience.

The Corsair RM1200x Shift has the highest wattage in this lineup! Its 140mm fan is built with the FDB technology and a zero RPM mode. It doesn’t turn on when the system load is below 50% for a completely quiet operation.

Pros: Its efficiency peaks up to 90% on all inputs at 50% loads

Type 5 Micro-Fit connectors with ultra-flexible cables.

The fan runs near-silent for 70% and below loads.

It supports 100V – 240V AC power inputs.

It’s made with Japanese electrolytic capacitors.

It has OPP, OTP, OVP, OCP, SCP, and catastrophic failure protection. Cons: It requires a PC case that allows it to be accessed from the side.

The PC case must also be at least 210mm/8.3-Inch wide.

The Corsair RM1200x Shift’s robust construction offers ultra-high efficiency and long-lasting operation. It has an extensive ten years warranty and dependable Corsair 24/7 support for worry-free power delivery to your high-end system!

MONTECH Titan Gold 1200W—Best Value 1200W PSU

MONTECH might be an unfamiliar name to most PC builders. But it manufactures affordable high-airflow ATX cases, large CPU coolers, ARGB cooling fans, and PSUs, among other PC-building components.

The Titan Gold 1200W is their best power supply and, by far, the best affordable, robust PSU on the market. Its build quality and stability are so great that it beats most popular brands’ high-end PSUs on efficiency!

As with most high-end PSUs, this unit has a 135mm fan with fluid dynamic bearing, allowing for ultra-quiet operation. It has a switchable zero RPM fan mode, where the fan doesn’t turn on for loads below 40%.

Pros: Its efficiency peaks up to 92% on all inputs at normal loads.

Fully modular construction with 80+ Gold rating.

100% premium Japan-made capacitors for efficiency.

ATX 3.0 compliant with the PCIe 5.0 (12+4) connector.

Five PCIe (6+2) and two CPU (4+4) connectors.

It has six industrial-level protections for safety.

It supports 100V to 240V universal AC inputs.

Ten years warranty for long-term power delivery. Cons: The fan has a noticeable 27dBA whirr at high RPMs.

The MONTECH Titan Gold 1200W power supply is remarkably reliable and energy efficient for a barely-known brand! It can operate at temperatures up to 45°C for stability when powering your powerful PC components.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W Gold—Best Affordable 1200W PSU

A value-priced 1200W PSU is often the best choice when building with a high-end CPU while intending to get a powerful GPU later. It keeps your overall budget low but leaves a nice headroom for an energy-hungry GPU like the RTX 4090.

You should pick the Toughpower GF3 1200W Gold if this is your plan! It has almost the exact pricing as the MONTECH Titan Gold 1200W. But it comes from the reputable Thermaltake brand, so you’re assured it’s reliable!

It’s a Tier-A power supply with an 80+ Gold rating and ATX 3.0 certification. The unit has a fully modular construction. It has black-sleeved cables with a low-profile flat design for better DIY cable management.

Pros: A robust, durable construction at a reasonable price.

Its efficiency peaks up to 90% on all inputs at normal loads.

A 135mm FDB fan with 0dB at 30% and below loads.

A smart zero fan switch to take control of cooling.

Premium components, including 100% Japan capacitors.

Built-in OVP, OCP, SCP, UVP, OPP, and OTP protections.

It has lower ripple noise on all voltage rails for stability. Cons: The fan has a noticeable 28.4dB noise at full system load.

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W Gold is among the best, affordable high-end power supplies. Yet, despite its competitive pricing, you still get a ten years warranty and next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPU support!

Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 Platinum 1200W—Best 1200W PSU for a Silent Build

The Be Quiet brand is synonymous with silent power supplies, PC cases, and cooling components. The Straight Power 11 Platinum 1200W is one of their top-end PSUs. It features four +12V rails that suit enthusiast-grade PC builds!

The unit has an 80 Plus Platinum rating with an efficiency of 93.9% at 230V and 50% loads. Yet, our favorite feature is the 135mm Be Quiet Silent Wing 3 fan. It has a 6-Pole motor and fluid-dynamic bearing that allows almost inaudible cooling.

Pros: A premium build design with all-Japanese capacitors.

It’s fully modular with long individually-sleeved cables.

The fan inlet is flannel-shaped for extreme airflow.

It supports 100V to 240V AC and modern standby mode.

The DC side has a wire-free design for maximum cooling.

It has six PCIe 6+2-Pin connectors for multi-GPU support.

Built-in OTP, OCP, OPP, SCP, OVP, UVP, and SIP for safety!

It comes with a five years manufacturer’s warranty. Cons: The unit isn’t Intel ATX 3.0 compliant for next-gen GPUs.

The 170mm length limits its use to roomy full-tower cases!

The Straight Power 11 Platinum 1200W has a top-tier build design with premium components for a steady, reliable, long-lasting operation. It offers outstanding advanced features to power your high-end, enthusiast-grade system efficiently!

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum—Best 1200W PSU with RGB

A power supply with RGB lighting is visually attractive and perfectly complements a high-end showcase PC with RGB fans and coolers. The Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum is one of the few Tier-A 1200W PSUs with RGB.

It features the Thermaltake 256-Color Ring 14 RGB fan and an RGB lighting button to control the five lighting modes and an LED off mode. It has a built-in memory that saves and applies your favorite color whenever the PC boots up.

Apart from the RGB aesthetics, the 140mm fan has a premium build design for maximum cooling. It has a hydraulic bearing that affords ultra-low noise operation. The PSU has a switchable smart zero fan mode for zero to 40% loads.

Pros: A robust RGB power supply with a ten years warranty!

It allows for face-up PSU placement for better cooling.

All capacitors are Japanese for reliability and stability.

It’s an 80+ Platinum unit with up to 92% efficiency.

Fully modular with long, all-black low-profile flat cables.

Supports 100V to 240V AC for global use!

A powerful +12V single rail with a DC-to-DC design.

It can withstand high temperatures of up to 50°C.

A lower ripple noise design for enhanced stability.

A full suite of heavy-duty protections for safety! Cons: It has pigtail cables that are tough to cable manage!

It comes at a hefty price tag and lacks ATX 3.0 support.

The Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum has a robust construction and an impressive RGB cooling fan. The design provides a reliable, high-efficiency power supply for performance with brilliant RGB lighting for aesthetics!

Cougar Polar 1200W—Best White 1200W PSU

Nothing beats a white-themed, high-end PC built with eye-catching RGB lighting for performance and showcasing! The Cougar Polar 1200W is among the few available white 1200W PSUs for powering such systems!

It has an 80+ Platinum rating from Cybenetics Lab and delivers over 90% real-world efficiency for 20% and beyond PSU loads. The unit has a robust construction with capacitors made in Japan and DC-to-DC technology.

Pros: A powerful unit for ultimate white builds!

Fully modular for easy cable management.

A 135mm hydro-dynamic bearing silent fan.

It has a zero noise mode for loads up to 40%.

A superior fan curve tuning for low noise!

It can work at 50°C ambient temperature.

Active PFC for universal 100V to 240V input.

Eight PCIe (6+2)-Pin connectors for Multi-GPU.

An extensive ten years manufacturer’s warranty! Cons: It lacks support for next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

The connector ports and fan openings are black!

The Cougar Polar 1200W is sturdily built with UVP, OCP, SCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, and conformal coating protection to safeguard your PC components. It is a Tier-A PSU with high peak efficiency for a reliable power flow to your high-end system!

SilverStone Technology ST1200-PTS—Best Ultra Compact 1200W PSU

Most high-power PSUs are large and bulky, which limits their use to full-tower ATX and E-ATX cases. Yet, some enthusiasts would want to build versatile, multi-GPU systems for 3D gaming and demanding workflows in compact ATX cases!

In that case, you should pick the SilverStone Technology ST1200-PTS. It is a fully modular and compact PSU that measures 140 x 150 x 86mm. The unit is 80+ Platinum-rated with a peak efficiency of 89% to 92% at 20% to 100% loads!

ST1200-PTS features a 120mm hybrid ceramic bearing fan that’s silent and durable! It provides high airflow cooling with low noise operation at up to 50% loads, suiting energy-demanding workstations for quiet home and office productivity.

Pros: A robust, industry-leading build quality!

All capacitors are Japanese for reliability.

100V to 264V AC input for worldwide use.

It includes an FF122 magnetic fan dust filter.

Long, flat ultra-flexible cables for easy routing.

A class-leading +12V single rail for stability.

It has a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. Cons: It’s not ATX 3.0 compliant for next-gen GPUs.

The SilverStone Technology ST1200-PTS has an incredibly sturdy construction for stability and reliability. It can withstand up to 40℃ operating temperatures and features built-in OPP, OCP, OVP, OTP, UVP, and SCP protections for safety!

Phanteks Revolt X 1200W—Best 1200W PSU With Dual System Support

The Phanteks Revolt X 1200W is the pioneer of dual-system power supplies! The unit was built with patented technology in collaboration with Seasonic. It is fully modular and exceptionally designed for unmatched reliability!

Revolt X 1200W has an 80+ Platinum rating with an efficiency of 92% at 50% loads. It has two 24-Pin motherboards and four CPU connectors to power a dual-system setup built in one super-tower PC case like the Corsair Obsidian Series 1000D.

The unit has a 135mm FDB fan with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours at 40℃. It features a premium hybrid fan mode with a controllable switch. It can run fanless for system loads up to 40% for a completely silent operation.

Pros: It’s incredibly robust with competitive pricing!

All capacitors are Japanese for stability and reliability.

It has a built-in power splitter for dual-system support.

Enough extra-long-sleeved cables for a dual system.

It has four 6+2-Pin PCIe cables with pigtails for multi-GPU.

Built-in industrial-grade, heavy-duty protections.

Active PFC for universal 100V to 240V AC inputs. Cons: It lacks ATX 3.0 support for PCIe 5.0 graphics cards.

The Phanteks Revolt X 1200W is the perfect high-efficiency PSU for powering extreme dual-system setups. It has a massive 12 years warranty and suits enthusiast-grade dual gaming and streaming or workstation or server PC builds!