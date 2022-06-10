Why Can’t I Download or Save Images From Google? How to Fix it

Are you looking for inspiration for your room decoration? Download an image from Google Images to show your interior designer. Most users prefer heading to Google Images to download images for non-commercial purposes.

However, what if you cannot download the image? Don’t worry! This article will discuss the problems and help you solve them.

Why Can’t I Download Images From Google?

There can be a list of problems prohibiting you from downloading an image on Google. It can range from a specific problem such as an incorrect file extension to an outdated browser. Here is why you may not be able to download images from Google.

The Firewall is Turned On

If your firewall is enabled on your device, you may be restricted from downloading images from Google. Your device will read downloading images from Google as a threat to its security. Therefore, you may not be able to download images from Google.

Incorrect File Extension

Certain images on Google have file extensions such as .html and .txt. You can download the files as normal, but when you open the media, it lands you on a page on your browser with code sets.

Outdated Browser

When your browser is left outdated, it not only limits you from the new features but will cause your existing features to malfunction. Not updating your browser may be why you may not be able to download images from Google.

Redundant Cache Data

Cache data is usually stored for the convenience of the user. It allows the user to access a site faster, but when the cache memory builds up, it leaves less room for the browser to perform its normal functioning. Your cache may be taking up most of your RAM, causing your download to fail.

Too Many Browser Extensions

Browser extensions are intended to expand the functionality of your browser. However, adding too many extensions can cause problems in user experience. Any extension you include will take up extra RAM to run that may slow your browser down.

Problem with the Browser

Sometimes the browser runs into unexpected problems due to an error in its coding called bugs. The browser you’re using may be having a few bugs that is preventing you from downloading images from Google.

How to Fix if You Can’t Download Images from Google?

Take a Screenshot

The easiest solution is to take a screenshot of the image. On your mouse, right-click the image and select open image in the new tab. Then, hit the keys Windows Logo Key + PrtSc to take a screenshot.

Disable Firewall

You can try turning off the firewall on your device. This will allow our device to download the images you need from Google. However, turn it back on when you’re done, as it keeps your device secure from malware.

Windows

If you own a device with Windows as its operating system, follow these instructions to disable the firewall:

Open Start and head to Settings. On the navigation panel to your left, locate and select Privacy & Security. Choose Windows Security.

Click on Firewall & network protection. On the window that opens, scroll down to Allow an app through firewall. Select the Change Settings option. On the list of applications, locate your browser and check the box next to it. Click on OK.

macOS

If you own a macbook, refer to these steps to disable the firewall:

Open the Apple menu on the top-left corner of your screen. Navigate to System Preferences.

Select Security & Privacy. Select the Firewall tab. Locate the icon that looks like a lock in the preference pane and select it. Enter your administrator name and password to gain access. Select Firewall Options. Click on the ‘+’ option. Locate your browser and select it. Then, click Add. Save the changes you made by clicking OK. Check the button next to Allow all incoming connections.

Download Files with Correct Extensions

You need to download images with the extensions .jpeg, .jpg, or .png to view the data in a graphical format. Try navigating images with such formats and avoid other extensions as they may have data stored in other values.

Update Your Browser

If the problem persists, you may want to update your browser. Depending on your browser, here are ways you can update the more popular browsers available:

Microsoft Edge:

Select the horizontal three-dot menu on the top right corner of your screen. Scroll down to locate Help and feedback, then select it. On the new window, select About Microsoft Edge. After the browser checks for updates, install if any.

Google Chrome:

Select the vertical three-dot menu on the top right corner of your screen. Locate and select Settings.

On the panel to your left, click on About Chrome. Install updates, if any.

Mozilla Firefox:

Select the hamburger menu on the top right corner of your address bar. Open Settings. In the General tab, scroll down to Firefox Updates. Click on Check for updates. Click on Restart to Update, if any.

Clear Cache Memory

Clear cache data to free up some RAM storage on your browser. After you clear the cache, you will notice that your browser will perform faster and it’s basic functionalities are restored. Follow these steps to clear cache memory:

Google Chrome

Open your browser. Select the vertical three-dot menu, and choose More tools. Click on Clear Browsing Data.

Check the boxes next to Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and files.

Select Clear data.

Microsoft Edge

Open your browser. Select the horizontal three-dot menu on your address bar. Select Settings.

On your left, select Privacy, search, and services. Locate Clear browsing data and click on Choose what to clear. Check the box next to Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files. On the bottom, select Clear Now.

Mozilla Firefox

Open your browser. Select the hamburger menu on your top-right and go to Settings. Locate the Privacy & Security panel then select it. Under Cookies and Site Data, locate and select Clear Data on your right. Check the box next to Cookies and Site Data and Cached Web Content. Select Clear.

Disable Unnecessary Extensions

Remove extensions you use infrequently. When you do so, your browser will have more RAM to run smoothly. Additionally, it protects your device from possible malware from third-party extensions. Follow these steps to disable extensions in some of the browsers:

Google Chrome

Here is how you can disable extensions in Google Chrome:

Open your browser. On the top-right corner of your address bar, select the vertical three-dot menu. Locate More tools, then select Extensions. Select the extension you want to remove and turn it off.

Microsoft Edge

To disable extensions on Windows Edge, follow these steps:

Open your browser Select the horizontal three-dot menu on the address bar. Select Extensions.

Locate the extension you want to remove and toggle it off.

Mozilla Firefox

You can turn off any extensions in Mozilla Firefox by following these steps:

Open your browser. Select the hamburger menu on your top-right. Locate Add-ons and themes.

Select Extensions and toggle off any extension you want to remove.

Reinstall Browser

When you reinstall your browser, the browser runs a clean code that reduces chances of bugs. You can try to reinstall your browser if the problem persists. Here is how you can uninstall and reinstall your browser:

Windows:

Open Start. On the search bar, type in the name of your browser and right-click on it. Select Uninstall.



macOS

Select Finder on your system tray. On the left of finder, select Applications. Locate your browser. Hold the browser and drag it to the bin.

To reinstall your browser, open any other web browser. On the search bar, type in the name of your browser. Locate the download link on the results page and click on it. You can then follow the instructions further presented by the website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How Do I Download Images on Google?

To download an image on Google is a very simple process. Follow these steps to download an image on Google:

Launch your browser. Open Google Images from the search bar. Search for the image you want to download. Right-click on the image you want to download and select Save Image As. Give the image a name and save it in your preferred folder.

Why should I Enable Firewall?

Your operating system automatically has a firewall to protect your device from malware. It blocks receiving information from an unidentified source as it may threaten your device’s integrity.

Why is Google Images Not Responding?

You may be unable to access Google Images due to an unstable connection. Try restarting your browser to re-establish a smoother internet connection on your device.