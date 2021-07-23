Enjoying a browsing session can easily be disturbed by an AdBlock that’s not working. With a glance over the AdBlock, and you can notice whether or not AdBlock failed you. AdBlock is efficient enough to block out 90% of ads you see on the internet.

If your AdBlock fails, there’s only one thing you can do which is try to fix it. Depending on the circumstances, you might have to dig deeper to see why your AdBlock isn’t working and why in particular, isn’t it working on specific websites.

Everyone’s been there at some point, and since you’re reading this post, you’re in good hands. Down below, you’ll find the most common ways to fix an AdBlock that isn’t working, but also specific instructions to fix a broken AdBlock on specific websites.

Why Is Your AdBlock Not Working?

AdBlock often comes as an extension that’s easily installed to browsers such as Chrome. With that being said, the main reason why your AdBlock is not working is a conflict.

AdBlock can quickly get in conflict with other extensions in your browser, or the AdBlock extension can malfunction on its own. Having too many extensions can not only increase the chance of your AdBlock malfunctioning, but it can also slow down your browsing speed.

Luckily, AdBlock extensions are light and can be easily reset, reinstalled, or fixed in only a couple of steps.

Another reason why an AdBlock might stop working is because of cache and cookies. So if you don’t believe that extensions are the problem, it might be your browser’s history.

But of course, no one is interested in only learning why the issue happens, right? Therefore, keep on reading to find out how to quickly and efficiently fix your AdBlock on specific websites.

How to Fix Adblock Not Working

How to Fix an AdBlock That’s Not Working on Youtube

Seeing ads on YouTube all of a sudden while you have AdBlock installed and activated is one way you can notice that your AdBlock isn’t working on YouTube.

If you ignore it a couple of times and you continue browsing like it didn’t happen, sooner than later, you’d notice that your AdBlock isn’t blocking ads on YouTube while it’s blocking all other ads on other sites.

And if you see ads on YouTube, here’s what you need to do to fix your AdBlock:

Click on the AdBlock extension icon in the top right corner of your browser Click on the settings wheel In the settings window, click on Filter Lists In Filter Lists, click on the Update Now button at the top of the page

While filter list updates are updated automatically, updating it manually can help fix your AdBlocker on YouTube.

YouTube is constantly working on eliminating AdBlock usage on their platform, so updating the filter lists can help.

However, if this doesn’t help, consider re-installing the AdBlocker or temporarily eliminating other extensions to reduce conflict, or clear your browser’s history and cache.

Also, AdBlocker allows users to allow ads on specific YouTube channels, which might be why you see ads on YouTube. To fix this, here’s what you have to do:

Click on the AdBlock extension icon in the top right corner of your browser Click on the settings wheel In the settings window, click on the General tab In the General tab, untick “Allow ads on specific YouTube channels”

How to Fix an AdBlock That’s Not Working on Twitch

Gaming can become intense, and Twitch is one of the platforms where ads are not welcome. So instead of missing out on the game stream you’re watching, relying on the AdBlock is a great idea – only until the Adblock malfunctions.

If you believe that your AdBlock isn’t working on Twitch, there’s a high chance that your AdBlocker didn’t malfunction.

Instead, AdBlocker has a setting that allows users to see some ads on specific Twitch channels and all you have to do is turn that off, so here’s what you have to do:

Click on your AdBlocker extension icon in your browser’s top right corner Click on the settings wheel In the General settings, untick the “Allow ads on specific Twitch channels“ setting

Also, updating your filter lists can help, and you can do this by following the instructions mentioned earlier. It’s a two-step process and all you have to do is find the Filter Lists tab and click the update button.

How to Fix an AdBlock That’s Not Working on Facebook

AdBlock often malfunctions on Facebook because Facebook features more than one type of ads across different places on the platform.

Therefore, there are two things you can do to fix an AdBlock that’s not working correctly on Facebook.

The first thing you should do is update the filter lists followed by checking the Antisocial Filter List checkbox, and here’s how to do it:

Find the Filter Lists tab with the step-by-step help from the previous section in this article (head to settings, find the Filter Lists Tab, and update it) After that, scroll down and tick the “Antisocial filter list” which will remove social media buttons that can be disguised as ads

The second thing you can do is to remove ads that bother you on Facebook manually, and here’s how you can do this:

Visit Facebook Click on the AdBlocker extension icon Click on the “Hide something on this page” link Click on the ad you don’t want to display and confirm the selection after you preview the removal of the ad section

This is the most efficient way to remove ads that might not be considered ads and yet can negatively affect your viewing and browsing experience. Also, you can use this second technique on any social media platform.

However, keep in mind that removing too many objects on Facebook can break some functionality.

What to Do if Crunchyroll AdBlock Is Not Working?

Crunchyroll is a straightforward platform, and if the AdBlock isn’t working correctly on Crunchyroll, it’s most likely that your AdBlock malfunctioned.

In this case, there are two things that you can do. The first thing you can do is to check if any other extension is making things difficult for your AdBlock, and here’s what you need to do:

Click on the three dots in your browser’s top corner From the drop-down menu, choose Settings In your browser’s settings, go to Extensions In the Extensions section, have a look at all your extensions If you have previously installed a new extension, try deactivating it to see if your AdBlock will work appropriately on Crunchyroll In case you didn’t install any new extension, try deactivating all extensions except AdBlock Visit Crunchyroll and test if your AdBlock functions properly

If your AdBlock functions appropriately after this, you will have to carefully activate other extensions one by one to find out the culprit that’s making your AdBlock malfunction.

However, if this didn’t help, here’s another thing you can try:

In your browser’s settings, go to Extensions In the Extensions section, find AdBlock, deactivate it and remove it Reinstall AdBlock again

How to Reset Your AdBlock?

If you have been using your AdBlock extension for a while now and have your favorite settings all set, resetting your AdBlock is a far better option than reinstalling it.

Not many users know that they can reset their AdBlock. This will keep all your preferred settings, and yet it will install the latest version of AdBlock with all the default working settings.

Therefore, if your AdBlock malfunctioned or you believe resetting it will help it work with other extensions, here’s how you can reset your AdBlock:

Click on the three dots in your browser’s top corner From the drop-down menu, choose Settings Choose Extensions from the left side menu In the Extensions window, find AdBlock On the right side, you will see a toggle button Press the toggle button to deactivate your AdBlock Press the toggle button again to activate your AdBlock

This should reset your AdBlock without reinstalling it, so all your preferred settings are still in place. Closing and opening your browser again can help too before you check if your AdBlock is working correctly.

However, if this doesn’t fix the issue, you will have to reinstall your AdBlock.

How to Know if Your AdBlock is Working?

There are a couple of ways to tell if your AdBlock is working. The most obvious way is to check if there are any ads shown on websites you visit often.

However, in some situations, AdBlock won’t be able to block 100% of the ads. Therefore, you might be left unsure whether or not your AdBlock is working correctly.

To check if your AdBlock is blocking the ads, it’s best to try and find out how many ads did AdBlock block on certain pages. Here’s how you can find that out:

Visit any website page you would typically visit Click on the AdBlock icon in your browser’s top right corner

If there are no ads to block, your AdBlock will say there’s nothing to block here. However, if it blocked ads on the page you visited, it will tell you exactly how many ads it blocked.

This way, you’ll know exactly if your AdBlock is working correctly or not.

However, if this isn’t enough, another great way to pay attention to stats is to enable the AdBlock stats, and here’s how you can do it:

Click on your AdBlocker extension icon in your browser’s top right corner Enter the settings by clicking the settings wheel button In the left menu, choose Stats (the first option from the top) In the stats window, click on the red Opt-In button

This will start tracking how many ads get blocked, where they get blocked, and even how quickly they get blocked. All of this information will be available over a certain period to know precisely how it affects your browsing sessions.

AdBlock Vs AdBlock Plus?

If you feel like AdBlock isn’t a good enough choice for your browsing needs, you might have wondered if AdBlock Plus will be a better option.

Even though AdBlock and AdBlock Plus have the same name, they’re two different products instead of an upgraded version of the basic AdBlock version.

AdBlock is currently compatible with almost all browsers and even devices that run iOS or Android. At the time of writing, AdBlock is used by 65 million users and is available in 40 languages.

AdBlock Plus is also a decent version that works similarly and is as worthy as AdBlock in many situations.

Therefore, the difference is very minimal, and you’d have to put both blockers through extensive testing to see which one is better.

Conclusion

AdBlock is a handy extension you can add to almost any browser and even directly to smart devices.

It’s very convenient when working correctly, but unfortunately, hiccups can happen, and AdBlock can malfunction.

However, this does not mean you should remove and forget the AdBlock. Instead, follow these simple yet efficient steps to get your AdBlock on the right track again.

It won’t take you longer than 10 minutes to ensure your AdBlock works correctly again, and yet it will improve your browsing experience daily.

FAQs

Is It Legal to Use AdBlock?

AdBlock is legal to use and it wouldn’t be available for download and installation if it wasn’t in stores such as the Chrome store.

However, AdBlock can be illegal to use if you are using it to intentionally interfere the publisher’s right to serve content.

Can AdBlock be trusted? Does AdBlock Plus Spy?

AdBlock can be trusted and it is already trusted by millions of users worldwide. Even though it has the ability and technology to follow your browsing and have access to your data, it won’t spy or steal your data.

Does AdBlock Drain Battery?

If you are using an AdBlock on a laptop, AdBlock can sometimes drain your battery faster, but it can also help save your battery.

Without an AdBlock, you might get dozens of pop-ups that could drain your battery. On the other hand, AdBlock is working in the background every time you visit a website to potentially remove these pop-ups and ads. However, AdBlock helps save the battery and prevents it from draining too quickly from loading pop-ups and ads.

How do I Bypass AdBlock Detection in Chrome?

Some websites have an AdBlock detection integrated which you might seem very hard to bypass.

However, a simple trick to bypass AdBlock detection on almost any website is to open an incognito (private) browser window and visit the website.

If AdBlock is Free, How do They Make Money?

You don’t have to be worried about AdBlock stealing data or your browsing history and selling it to third-party options.

AdBlock is free for all users and it makes money by the Acceptable Ads program which allows some white-hat ads to still be displayed to AdBlock users.