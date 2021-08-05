You’ve just downloaded a file and at one point you change your mind. Just hit the cancel button. Sounds easy right? Well, not exactly. You cannot cancel a downloading file the same way on every platform.

But don’t worry. We’ve accumulated a complete guide on how you can cancel downloads in different browsers, applications, and systems.

How to Cancel Downloads

Cancel Download on Google Chrome

The downloading file appears at the bottom left corner of the Chrome Window. To cancel this download:

Right-click on the Downloading file. Select ‘Cancel’ from the menu.

If you have more than one file downloading, they will all appear at the bottom of the Chrome Window. There is also an alternate way of accessing the Downloading file.

Click on the three dots at the top right corner of the Chrome Window. Select ‘Downloads‘ from the menu. (Or you may skip Step 1 & 2 and press Ctrl + J.) In the Downloads sections, you will find the Downloading file. Click on the ‘Cancel‘ button below it to cancel the download.

Cancel Download on Firefox

The downloading file appears at the top right corner of the Firefox Window. To cancel this download:

Click on the downloading icon. Click on the ‘Cross‘ next to the downloading file.

Alternatively, you may also open the Downloads section of Firefox to cancel the download:

Click on the three lines at the top right corner of the Firefox window. Select ‘Downloads‘ from the menu. (Or you may skip Step 1 & 2 and press Ctrl + J.) This will open the ‘Downloads‘ section of the Firefox Library. Click on the ‘Cross‘ next to the downloading file to cancel download.

Cancel Downloads on Internet Explorer

On Internet Explorer, the downloading file appears at the bottom of the window. You can cancel the download simply by clicking on the ‘Cancel‘ button.

Alternatively, you can open the view downloads window (pressing Ctrl + J) and press the ‘Cancel‘ button next to the downloading file.

Cancel Downloads on Microsoft Edge

On Microsoft Edge, the downloading file appears on the top right corner of the Window. Hovering the mouse cursor over it reveals a ‘Cross‘ icon. Click on this icon to cancel the download.

Alternatively, you can click on ‘Downloads‘ at the top of this mini-downloads window to open the full downloads window. Here you can click on ‘Cancel‘ below the downloading file to cancel the download.

Cancel Downloads on Mac or Linux

If you’re downloading from one of the browsers discussed above, the instructions apply to Mac and Linux as well.

If you’re downloading from the terminal on Mac or Linux, you can press Ctrl + C to cancel the download.

Cancel Downloads on IDM

To cancel a downloading file on IDM, simply click on the Cancel button.

Cancel Downloads on Android

To cancel a downloading app on Android, go to the Google PlayStore app and search for the downloading app. Tap the downloading file and then tap ‘Cancel‘ to cancel the download.

If you’re downloading a file from a browser, then go to the Downloads sections of the browser and tap the cross icon next to the downloading file.

Cancel Downloads on iPhone or iPad

If you want to cancel a downloading app on iOS (iPhone/iPad), go to the App Store, search for the downloading file and press the Stop icon to cancel the download.

If you’re downloading something from a browser, you can open the Downloads section of the browser and cancel the download from there.

Cancel Downloads on Steam

To cancel downloads on Steam, follow these steps:

Click on ‘DOWNLOADING‘ at the bottom of the Steam Window. In the Download section, click on Pause at the top right corner of the Window. Once you pause the download, you will see a ‘Cross‘ icon appear next to the paused downloading file. Click on it to cancel the download.

Cancel Downloads on PS5

To cancel downloads on PS5, follow these steps:

While on the home screen of your PS5, press the ‘PlayStation‘ button on your Controller. The quick menu will appear at the bottom of the screen. Navigate the Quick menu and select Downloads/Uploads. Press ‘X‘ twice. In the Downloads/Uploads section, select the download you want to cancel and then press ‘X‘. Select ‘Cancel and Delete‘.

Cancel Downloads on Xbox One

To cancel downloads on Xbox One, follow these steps:

Go to the home screen. Pull the right trigger on your controller. Then press ‘A‘. In ‘My games & apps‘ select Queue. Highlight ‘Active download‘ and then press the Menu button on your controller. Select ‘Cancel‘.

Cancel Downloads on Microsoft Store

To cancel downloads on Microsoft Store, follow these steps:

Click on the download icon at the top right corner of the Microsoft store window. This will open the Downloads and updates section. You will find the downloading files in the download queue. Click on the cross next to the downloading file to cancel download.

How to Delete Downloaded Files

By default, all the downloaded files are saved in a ‘Downloads‘ directory, regardless of which operating system or browser you are using.

To access this ‘Downloads‘ directory (or wherever else you have assigned the downloaded files to be stored) from the browser:

Right-click on the downloaded file. Select ‘Show in folder‘ or ‘Open Containing folder‘ (Or some similar option).

Chrome:

Firefox:

Alternatively, you can open the downloads page on your browser as described above. (Press Ctrl + J for quick access.) Next to the downloaded files, you will find a link to the Downloads directory.

On chrome, this is a ‘Show in folder‘ link below the downloaded file.

On Firefox it is a small folder icon next to the downloaded file.

On other browsers and systems, you will find a similar option.

Once you are in the Downloads directory, select the file you want to delete and delete it. (On Windows, select the file and press Ctrl + Shift + Del to delete it permanently.)

How Do I Continue a Half Downloaded File?

Sometimes, due to network problems, your download may get interrupted. Fortunately, in most modern browsers and download managers, you can continue the half downloaded file with the click of a button.

Follow these steps:

Wait till the network problem is resolved. Once you’re reconnected to the web, open the downloads page on your browser as described above. (Press Ctrl + J for quick access.) Resume the download.

Click the ‘Resume‘ button on Chrome:

Click the retry icon on Firefox:

Where Do Half Downloaded Files Go?

Most browsers temporarily store half of the downloaded files in the cache. If you don’t ‘resume’ the download afterward, a half downloaded file is eventually cleared from the cache.

Download managers like IDM on the other hand, download in parts. So until the whole download is complete, you will find parts of the file in the Download directory.

FAQs

What Happens When You Cancel a Download?

When you cancel a download, the download is abruptly stopped, and the half-downloaded file is removed. This means that if you want to download the file again, you will have to download it from the beginning.

Is It Ok to Turn Off Ps5 While Downloading?

No. If you turn off your PS5 while downloading something, the download will be stopped. This will result in corrupt files and you will have to delete the whole thing and download it again from scratch.

You can instead make some adjustments and leave your PS5 on rest mode:

Go to Settings > System > Power Savings > Features Available in Rest Mode. Turn on ‘Stay Connected to the Internet‘.

Now you can start a download and leave the PS5 on rest mode.

Will Downloads Stop in Sleep Mode?

Yes. In ‘Sleep mode‘, your computer turns off all unnecessary functions including downloads to keep the system in a low-power state.

Does deleting downloads free up space?

Yes. If you have old downloads that you no longer need, like installers or media files, deleting them can free up space in your computer or device.