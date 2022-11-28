Windows File Explorer Keeps Crashing? Try These 9 Fixes

Windows is not unfamiliar to many common errors, and issues with File Explorer is also one of them. However, there are variations of it. For instance, you might experience the Explorer crashing more often when simply moving or creating a new folder. Or while you’re merely surfing through the folders.

Sometimes, it can also crash when opening Quick Access. It might also freeze or close on its own, show the “Not Responding” message, or sometimes won’t open at all. In these cases, it’s also important to notice how frequent or serious of an error you’re facing. This can indicate a need for different solutions.

Why is My Windows Files Explorer Crashing?

While the File Explorer crashing issue is quite vague, it has many different reasons. Some of them are listed below: Wrong system settings

System files are corrupted or missing

Buggy or faulty third-party software

Potential viruses

Outdated Windows version

Files can’t manage permissions

Minor bugs

Changes to Registry

Issues with GPU

How to Fix Windows File Explorer Keeps Crashing?

Since the reasons for the File Explorer crashing error can be difficult to pinpoint, we’ll need to try an array of different solutions. Let’s take a look in detail:

Change File Explorer Options

Starting with a simple fix, you can change the settings of your File Explorer. It can crash if there are multiple processes going on together at once. This behaviour can be taxing on the CPU. So, you can separate these processes to run them individually. Here’s how you can change the setting for it:

Press the Windows Key and Type File Explorer Options.

Click on the View tab.

Check on Launch Folder Windows in a Separate Process.

Click on Apply and then OK.

Remove File Explorer History

Another easy way to fix a crashing File Explorer is to delete its history. Same with apps or browsers, piled up information about the Explorer history can be heavy on your CPU. In this case, we’re going to try clearing the history data and see if it helps Explorer run more smoothly. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open the Search bar on your Windows PC. Search and type File Explorer Options. This will open a new pop-up window.

Check the Privacy section in the General tab. You’ll see the Clear File Explorer History Setting. Click on the Clear option next to it.

Click on OK.

Allow Permission to Access Folder Content

Some files may occasionally have issues with managing the permissions. So, you can try adjusting the permission for the folder contents manually. You can follow these steps to do so:

Open File Explorer. Right-Click on any folder and go to Properties.

Click on the Security tab and then click on Advanced.

Check the Owner Label. Next to it, select Change.

Type your username in the text field that says Enter the object name to select. Then, enter an object name.

If it shows an error, you can also click on Advanced and then Find Now on the right. Doing so will allow you to view all users and groups on your PC.

After selecting a user or a group, click on OK and save the changes. To give the user full access, go back and right-click on your folder. Go to Properties and then Security. Select Edit.

Change Permissions to Full Control from the Allow column.

Click on Apply and OK.

Turn Off Preview Pane and Preview Handlers

Sometimes, the Preview pane and handlers can slow the File Explorer since it has to work hard to load the images or files. So, you can try turning this feature off. Here are the steps you can follow:

Open the File Explorer. Click on the View tab. Deselect Preview Pane if it’s currently selected.

Now, go back to the View tab. Click on the three dots next to it and go to Options. This will open the File Explorer Options.

Click on the View tab. Untick the box that says Show Preview Handlers in Preview Pane.

Lastly, click on Apply and OK.

Check Windows Logs

You can also check your Windows error log to see if any action has caused File Explorer to crash. These are the steps you’ll need to follow:

Press the Win + R keys to open the Run dialog box. Type in eventvwr in the text field and click on OK.

Now, you’ll see the Windows Event Viewer. Select Windows Logs and click on Application from the left-panel menu.

In the Application Section, look for entries that have an Event ID of around a 1000 value. If you can find one, it means that it’s an error.

Click on it and view the General Information at the bottom of the window. Here, you can get detailed information of the error and act accordingly.

Allow File Explorer to Open This Pc

It’s often to first always go to Quick Access since the File Explorer also opens it by default. However, this action can also make Explorer crash. So, instead of opening Quick Access, you can make Explorer open This PC first. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to File Explorer Options from the search bar on the Start menu.

In this new window, you’ll see the Open File Explorer to option. Next to it, click and select This PC.

Click on Apply and then OK.

Run SFC and DISM Scan

Corrupted or missing system files are another reason why Explorer keeps crashing. So, you can use a built-in Windows tool known as the System File Checker (SFC) and Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) to check and fix these files. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Search for Windows PowerShell in the search bar and open it.

In the command window, type the following commands and press Enter. sfc /scannow

dism /offline /cleanup-image /restorehealth

If the tool detects these files, Windows will automatically repair and reinstall them.

Scan for Viruses with Windows Defender

The File Explorer can also act unusually if there are some viruses present on your PC. If you don’t have premium antivirus software, you can use the free Windows Defender Antivirus to scan for malware. It is fairly decent, and here’s how you can use it.

Go to the Start menu and search for Group Policy in the search bar. Open Edit Group Policy from the search results. This will open the Local Group Policy Editor. Click on Computer Configuration and then go to Administrative Templates.

Go to Windows Components > Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Navigate to the bottom and click on Turn Off Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Select Disabled. Although it seems odd, the setting actually means that the antivirus is turned on.

Now, click on Apply > OK.

Update Windows

Lastly, an outdated Windows version also calls for many uninvited bugs and crashing errors on your PC. So, if it’s been a while since you last updated it, we now recommend updating it to the latest version. Not only does a new update include bug fixes, but it will also provide other improvements. Here’s how you can update your PC.