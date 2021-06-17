9 Easy Ways to Find Your Windows Username

Wondering how to find your windows username? Then, you’ve come to the right place.

We all use our usernames to sign in to the PC, but often tend to forget it! Especially if we juggle multiple user accounts on a single computer.

But, worry no more. We’ve listed 9 easy ways to find your username, regardless of the version you are using!

1. Find it when the PC is starting

One of the easiest ways to find your username is your login screen. Once you start your computer, you’ll see your username appear right at the beginning on top of the password box.

But, if you don’t want to restart your system just to find your username, then read along.

2. Use the echo command

In computing, the echo command is used to display its arguments on the standard output. We can use this feature to display our username.

Press Win + R to open the run dialog box. Type cmd in the box next to open, and press enter. Type echo %USERNAME% and press enter. Your username will appear in the next line

3. Use the whoami command

There is also another way to find your username from the command prompt. You simply need to type out another set of instructions.

Press Win + R to open the run dialog box. Type cmd in the box next to open, and press enter. Type whoami and press enter. Your username will appear in the next line

4. Find your username from the Task Manager

In the task manager, there is a tab called users from where you can find your username.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open task manager. If it appears in compact view, click on the arrow next to more details. Go to the users tab. If you are a single user, only your username will be shown. If there are multiple accounts, your username will be at the top.

5. Run the Netplwiz command

The Netplwiz.exe is a part of the Microsoft Windows Operating System. It is like an advanced version of the user accounts control panel. You can use this to view and also change your username.

In the search bar, type Netplwiz. From the dialog box that opens, click on properties. properties”> Your windows username will be displayed and highlighted.

6. Open the control panel

You can also find your username from the control panel.

Press Windows + R to open the run dialog box. Type Control and press enter. Go to User Accounts. user accounts”> Press on User Accounts again. Your username will appear right next to your display picture.

7. Go to the Account Information center

The account information center is where you can find all the details about your user account, from your display picture, password, and obviously, your username.

Press Ctrl + I to open settings. Go to Accounts. Accounts”> Click on Your Info Your username will be displayed in bold below the profile picture

8. View your username from the start window

You can actually see your username by clicking on the start icon of your screen. However, if your PC is updated to the latest version, you might have to add a couple more steps.

Click on the start button from your desktop. Hover on the profile picture at the left panel. Your username will appear there.

9. Find your username in Windows 7, 8, Vista, and Xp

Most of the above mentioned steps will work for older versions of Windows as well. But if you’re still using the other Windows versions and wondering “What is my Windows username?”, you can follow the following steps.

Go to the Start menu, type User Account in the search bar, and press Enter. The control panel window will open, and your username will be shown in a highlighted format.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some other FAQs along with “What is my Windows username?”

1. Can a single PC have multiple usernames?

If you share your PC or tablet with others and don’t want them to access all your files, you can create multiple user accounts. Each account will have a different username, and you can even protect them with separate passwords.

2. How do I change my Windows Username?

There are many ways to do this, but this method is the simplest. To change your windows username, go to the control panel, and then to the user accounts. Click on the change your account name option. Type in the new name of our preference, and click Ok.

Conclusion

And there you have it! We hope you were able to find what your username on Windows is. With the easy steps, we also hope you know what to do if you have to ask “What is my Windows username? again. But hey, you can always revisit this article if that happens!

