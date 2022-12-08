Cloud Install Versus Local Reinstall Windows: Which is Better?

Reinstalling Windows is a process that can work well in many ways. The most challenging part is deciding which options you want to use for your system. One example is choosing if you wish to use local files to reinstall Windows or instead use the cloud.

What is a Local Reinstallation?

When you use local files, the files needed to restore Windows are already on your computer. You don’t have to seek them out, download them, or otherwise engage with outside resources to refresh your operating system.

Local reinstallation was the standard for a long time and is still popular now for many reasons. However, Microsoft created a new way to perform a restore without having the files already available, and that process may be better for certain people.

What is a Cloud Reinstallation?

Cloud reinstallation requires your computer to connect to the network, download the necessary files to reset Windows, and use those instead of the already-present local files.

This newer option gives you the same version of Windows that you would get with the local installation. Even though you’re downloading it directly from Microsoft, you’ll probably still have to update it like you would with local reinstallation.

However, just because it’s newer doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for every situation. Understanding how to best utilize local and cloud reinstallation methods will help you choose correctly each time you reset Windows.

Where Do I Find Local and Cloud Installation?

You can find the options for Local and Cloud installation in the Reset function of Windows.

Press the Windows Key + X. Choose Settings.

Choose Update and Security.

Choose Recovery in the left pane.

Click Get Started under Reset This PC.

Select whether you want to keep your files or remove them.

Choose Cloud or Local Reinstall.

From here, you follow the prompts to complete the installation. Don’t forget to back up your files before you begin if you choose to remove them.

How are Local and Cloud Reinstallation the Same?

Local and Cloud installation are the same in that they both provide the same result: Windows will be reinstalled on your computer. It will be the same operating system in both cases. For example, if you’re trying to reinstall Windows 10 Home, you won’t get Windows 10 Professional by opting for cloud files.

Both perform the same function and give the same result. They just do it in different ways.

How are Local and Cloud Reinstallation Different?

The only difference between local and cloud installation is how you get the files.

With local installation, the files are already on your machine as part of your existing Windows installation. They are included as a backup when Windows is first put on your device.

Cloud installation doesn’t use files on the computer to reinstall Windows. Instead, the computer connects to Microsoft’s servers and downloads the required files, then uses those to install the new copy of Windows to your PC.

Unlike using local files, acquiring cloud-based files takes up your internet data. The time for the two of them will vary depending on your connection and your local files’ condition.

Which Download Taks Longer : Local or Cloud?

There isn’t any way to know whether the local or cloud download will take longer. It depends on two major factors: the speed of your download and whether your local files are in good condition.

If your internet connection is fast and has an excellent connection to the servers, the cloud download might take less time than using your local files. This might seem counterintuitive, but there’s a good reason for it.

Local files can be damaged or corrupted, which may increase the time it takes Windows to find and prepare them for use. It really all depends on your computer and what works best for it. You can always try one way and stop the process, then switch to the other if it feels very slow.

Is Cloud or Local Installation Better?

One isn’t better than the other. Each is best depending on your needs and what you have available. They’re both good because they both help you reset your operating system when needed.

If your internet is fast and you aren’t sure whether your files are in excellent condition, choose cloud installation. Fast internet and available bandwidth mean the download won’t take too long or use up the allotted data you have for the month.

The benefit of cloud installation is that you get a clean copy of the files, so there won’t be any missing or corrupt.

If you can’t complete the process due to errors, there are some troubleshooting steps you can try if you don’t want to immediately switch to using installation media instead. You can also try to restart it and use the alternative installation option.

Who Should Choose Local Installation?

If your internet isn’t fast or you don’t want to use your data to download new files for Windows, consider going with a local installation.

As long as the system files on your computer aren’t damaged in any way, it shouldn’t be a problem to use the local files. They’re the same files your computer would download from Microsoft.

What if Local or Cloud Installation Won’t Work?

Sometimes one of the options won’t work, and you will be given a choice to proceed with the other. If you’re able, try to use the secondary option when that happens.

If neither option works, you’ll have to reinstall Windows from the installation media. When Windows can’t acquire the files it needs through the cloud and can’t use the local files, there aren’t many other options.

Remember, you can always create your own installation media through Microsoft. You’ll still need a license key when installing it to activate your product, though.