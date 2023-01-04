[Solved] DisplayPort No Signal Issue

This issue occurs when the monitor is connected but receives no signal from the DisplayPort (DP). Problems like this one are fairly common in most monitors. However, an error message stating “DisplayPort No Signal” is more frequently seen on Asus and BenQ monitors.

A temporary fix for this problem is to unplug the DP cable from the monitor and reconnect it back again. Doing this can make the monitor work normally for some time but the problem usually flares up again after a short while.

Basic Troubleshooting

The “Displayport No Signal Issue” is very common if the cables are not well connected or are damaged. Therefore, take a look at the connections to be sure that the monitor is well connected. Unplug the Display cables and plug them back.

Also, check if the cables have any physical damage. One way to verify that is by using spare display cables.

Some users even have reported getting rid of the issue by adjusting the refresh rate for the display.

The next thing you can do is restart the system and see if you can still see the issue. Minor Bugs in the operating system can sometimes result in such display issues. To be sure that the operating system is not the culprit for this problem, try booting into BIOS. If you don’t get a “DP No Signal message” on the monitor, it hints towards the issue with system files.

Restart the Graphic Drivers

Graphic drivers may be under some heavy system workload. This can cause the drivers to malfunction and trigger display issues. If this is the case, restarting the graphic drivers could do you wonders.

In order to restart the graphic drivers you can simply press the Windows + Shift + Ctrl + B. You will see a blinking monitor screen. This might get you off the “No Signal” screen and make the monitor work as intended.

Choose the Correct Input Source

Most monitors nowadays are designed to automatically choose the display input source. You can even manually select it for your monitor. However, if the monitor is configured to choose a different display port than what it is connected to, it might not receive any signal from the system. Ultimately, you will see the “No signal” message on the screen.

For instance, if you are using the DP port to connect the monitor to the computer, but the input source configuration is set to HDMI, the monitor will not receive any signal from the Display port and will give the error message.

Turn on the monitor. Locate a menu button on the side or the back of the monitor. Find the menu for the input source and select it. Choose the exact input source you are using to connect the monitor to the system. For instance, If you have connected the monitor using the DP 1 port, choose the same in the monitor’s settings.

Readjust the Refresh Rate

Setting the refresh rate to a higher hertz will definitely make the overall computing experience smoother. However, if the monitor is not compatible with the adjusted refresh rate, it could lead to different display issues such as a black screen or No signal.

Press Windows Key + I to open up Settings.

Go to System > Display > Advanced Display.

Navigate to the Choose a refresh rate section and adjust the refresh rate to a lower setting or to a recommended level. Finally, check if the issue persists.

Update the Graphics and Monitor Drivers

Another reason you are seeing the “Displayport No Signal Issue” might be the outdated display and monitor drivers. The correctly installed version of these drivers may have some bugs or become obsolete. When this happens, the system cannot communicate with the monitor correctly.

Press Windows Key + X and click on the Device manager.

Click on the Display Adapters to see the list of devices under it.

Right-click on the Graphic Driver and select Properties. Click on the Update drivers button. Choose the Search automatically for drivers option and follow the prompt. If you are experiencing this issue after the update, click on the Rollback Driver button. Following the same process, update the Monitor drivers as well.

Reset the Monitor

If you have a habit of toggling with the Monitors settings quite often, this might be the reason for such a display issue. The display settings can get misconfigured and become incompatible with the system. Reverting the monitor’s settings to factory default can help you resolve this problem.

Press the Menu button on the side or back of the Monitor. Using the keys on your keyboard, navigate to Settings. Select Reset and follow the prompt.

Power Cycle Monitor

Power cycling basically means to Turn off and then boot up a device. Power cycling a monitor reinitializes the configurations on the display unit. If the No signal issue has appeared after some functionality failure, the power cycle can get it back to the responsive state.

Disconnect the monitor completely from the system and the power source. Press and hold the power button for around 10 seconds and keep the monitor as it is without reconnecting it for some time. Reconnect the Display cables, and power adapters, and turn on the system.

Reseat the RAM Module and Video Card

If the monitor’s settings are configured correctly and there seems to be no issue with the connectivity as well, there is a chance the problem might be related to the RAM and the Video Card.

If the Video card isn’t placed correctly and isn’t functioning well, there will be no component managing the display output. Similarly, if the RAM is not seated properly, the PC won’t boot and the monitor will receive no inputs from the system.

Note: It is advised to wear an antistatic wristband before you carry out these steps. It will eliminate the risks of electrostatic damage.