Some previously installed drivers may be overridden when you upgrade your Windows. This is exactly the case for graphics drivers after you upgrade to Windows 11. Since Windows 11 is still in its early days, not everything about it is stable yet, including the drivers. Especially graphics.

When Windows overrides your graphics driver, you might face complications such as screen flickering, black screen, or visual glitches. If you face these issues after upgrading your Windows, updating your graphics driver might just fix these problems.

In this article, we have mentioned several ways you can update your graphics driver in Windows 11.

Why Do I Need to Update the Graphics Driver?

You might see FPS drop, screen tearing, or the display going dark after upgrading your Windows. So, updating the graphics driver is a necessity once you upgrade to Windows 11.

Besides this, the manufacturer constantly updates the device driver, making them compatible with newer operating systems as well.

In terms of the graphics driver, here are a few reasons you might want to update them. Improve FPS

Fix Visual glitches/problems

Add new feature

Hardware functions smoothly

How to Update Graphics Driver Windows 11?

You can update the graphics driver in two ways, automatically or manually. The automatic driver update is pretty simple and does not require much effort.

Some hardware might only work if the OS has a specific driver. If that’s the case, you might want to consider updating the driver manually.

Nevertheless, we have explained the steps for both automatic and manual driver updates.

Automatic Graphics Driver Update

You can easily update your graphics driver using Device Manager or Windows update.

Using Device Manager

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Expand Display Adapter. Double click on the device mentioned inside Display Adapter. Now, click on the Driver tab and click on Update Driver.

You can either click Search automatically for driver or Browse my computer for driver. If you click on Search automatically for driver, Windows will automatically search for new drivers and install them.

If you click on Browse my computer for driver, select Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer. Now under Model, you can select from all the drivers that are installed on the PC.

Using Windows Update

Not many users know this, but updating Windows from settings also updates all your device drivers. Follow the steps mentioned below to perform a Windows Update.

Press the Windows + I key to open Settings. Go to Windows Update (Update & Security > Windows Update for Windows 10) and click on Check for Updates.

Restart the computer after the installation process is complete.

Manual Graphics Driver Update

You first need to download the correct driver for your specific graphics card to perform a manual update. To find the driver, you first need to know all the details about the graphics card.

This detail includes card manufacturer, model series, and model number. Once you know your graphics card detail, you can follow the steps below for NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.

Update NVIDIA Graphics Card Driver

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, navigate to the NVIDIA Driver Download center. Follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the graphics driver.

Once you are on Official NVIDIA’s driver download site, select the Product type, series, Operating System, and language. Set download type to Game Ready Driver (GRD).

Once done, click on search. Select Download. Once the download completes, double click on the executable (.exe) file to install the latest driver.

Update AMD Graphics Card Driver

If your computer uses an AMD graphics driver, navigate to AMD’s official driver and support page. Now, follow the steps mentioned below to perform a manual driver update.

Select the graphic card from the list and click on Submit.

Here, you will see a list of OS. Expand the OS you currently use and click on Download. Once the download is complete, double click on this file to install the driver.

Related Question

How to Roll Back Graphics Driver?

If you are facing complications when using a device, or if the device itself performs poorly after performing a driver update, you might want to consider rolling back the driver to the previous stable version.

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Expand Display Adapter Double click on the device on which you want to perform a rollback. Click on the Driver tab. Click on Roll Back Driver. Once the process is complete, restart your computer.

What Happens If I Uninstall Graphics Driver?

If you uninstall your graphics driver, Windows will resort to Microsoft Basic Display Driver. However, once the PC restarts, it automatically re-installs the latest driver.

If you are on a desktop PC and have disabled the graphics driver, the screen will turn off. To fix this, you need to attach the monitor to the motherboard. By doing this, your PC will use the integrated GPU. Therefore, the graphical performance will take a hit as well.