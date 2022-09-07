MSI afterburner is one of the sought-after software to manage and configure the system performance. This tool is widely used as it offers a one-click solution for overclocking. However, in recent times, users are reporting that it is not able to detect the GPU and is restricting them from performing system tune-ins.

This is very likely to happen if some other application interferes with Afterburner’s functionality. The obvious fix for this is to identify that particular program and disable it.

So, today in this article, we’ll go into more detail regarding this problem and the various fixes you can use to solve it.

Why is my MSI Afterburner Not detecting GPU?

Here are some salient explanations for why the MSI Afterburner may not recognize the GPU. Display unit connected to a wrong port

Outdated Graphic card Drivers

Apps interfering with the Afterburner

Outdated Afterburner version installed

Issues with the configurations in Afterburner

How to Fix MSI Afterburner Not Detecting GPU

Before you start the fixes below, perform basic troubleshooting by restarting the computer and checking if the issues persist after it boots up. Also, ensure that the monitor’s cable is connected to the correct GPU port. Try using a spare cable and see if the Afterburner registers the GPU.

Finally, try these fixes to find the resolution to this problem.

Disable Low-Level IO Driver

The Low-level IO driver facilitates communication between the Afterburner and the GPU to configure the GPU settings. This driver assists the Afterburner in bypassing the BIOS, in overclocking the GPU. However, as reported by many users, this functionality has prevented Afterburner from detecting their GPU.

The feature is enabled by default in the Afterburner, but you can disable it from the settings. Here’s how you can do it.

Open MSI Afterburner. Click on the Settings button. Under the Compatibility properties, you will find the Enable Low-level IO driver option. Click on it to uncheck the option and disable it. Click on Apply to save changes.



Uninstall Conflicting Apps

It is found that some apps are interfering with the Afterburner and preventing it from detecting the GPU. Vanguard anti-cheat is one such application found to be the culprit for this issue. Most users have found that turning it off enabled the Afterburner to function properly.

The Vanguard program seems to interfere with the MSI Afterburn for some reasons and restricts it from recognizing the GPU.

You also can try disabling the Vanguard using this process.

Go to the System tray.

Find the Riot Vanguard Icon and right-click on it. Click on Exit Vanguard.

Click on Yes when asked for confirmation to turn off vanguard. Your device will now restart. When the device boots up, check if the Afterburner is functioning well.

Note: After disabling the Vanguard, you won’t be able to play the Valorant. You must re-enable it and restart the device to play the game.

If you have found any other application to be interfering with the Afterburn, try uninstalling that too.

Press Windows + I to open up the Settings. Go to Apps > Apps and features. Navigate to the app you want to uninstall and click on the three vertical dots on its side. Click on Uninstall and give confirmation to remove the application from the device.

Perform Clean Boot

The clean boot is a great tool to troubleshoot issues in Windows and determine if a specific app is causing the issues. The Clean boot operates the windows under limited programs and drivers that let you resolve the issues related to system applications. To fix the MSI Afterburner issue, you should try troubleshooting through the clean boot.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run. Type msconfig and hit enter to launch the system configurations. Navigate to the General tab and click on Selective startup. Uncheck Load startup items.

Now, go to the Services tab and Click on Hide all Microsoft services. Click on Disable all.

Go to Startup Tab and click Open Task Manager. In the Task Manager, select every app listed there and disable it. Restart the computer and check the Afterburner if it is detecting the GPU now.

If the Afterburner is functioning file, this indicates that the application you disabled earlier might be at fault for this error. Run trial and error by enabling the applications one by one, and uninstall the program that is causing the issue for Afterburn.

Update GPU Drivers

If you have outdated GPU drivers installed on your device, the MSI Afterburner probably misses out on detecting it. Thus, installing it can give you a fix for this issue. Furthermore, use these steps to update the GPU drivers.

Press Ctrl + X and click on Device Manager. Expand the list of Graphic drivers under the Display Adapters. Right-click on the GPU driver and click on Update. Click on Search Automatically for Drivers. If you have already downloaded the drivers, choose the option Browse my computer for driver. Follow the prompt and update the drivers to the latest version.

Reinstall Afterburner

If none of these fixes go your way, you can also try reinstalling the Afterburner. The Afterburner might not have been properly installed, or it might be incompatible with the system.

If such is the case, use these steps to reinstall it by downloading the latest version from the MSI’s download center.

Go to the Download page for the MSI Afterburner. Click on Download Afterburner. A zip file will start downloading. Go to the download directory and extract the zip file. Open the executable file from the extracted folder and install the MSI Afterburner.

Perform Windows Updates

Sometimes the Afterburner does not detect the GPU if some underlying issues exist with the system. Microsoft rolls out regular Windows OS updates that fix the system’s bugs and even the drivers. Hence, it is recommended that you keep your Windows device up to date to remain free of such GPU-related issues.

Here’s how you can check and download the latest system updates.