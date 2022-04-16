[Solved] Geforce Game Ready Driver Installation Can’t Continue

Game Ready drivers are designed to offer the latest features and tunings for brand new games. Nvidia works closely with game developers to create new driver updates.

These drivers focus on enhancing NVIDIA technologies in the latest games by introducing the newest features. It is widely known to boost NVIDIA DLSS, reduce latency, etc., to get you the best gaming experience.

But imagine if you cannot even update to the new game-ready driver version. This issue can affect your gaming drastically. Do not worry, as we can fix the installation issue with some driver reinstall processes and minor checks with your PC.

Causes of “Game Ready Driver Installation Can’t Continue” Error

Problems with the Geforce Experience App / Installation files

Interference from Other Malware/Antivirus Apps or Any other running apps

Lack of Storage to store new driver update

The Driver version doesn’t support the graphics card.

Fixing “Geforce Game Ready Driver Installation Can’t Continue” Error

We have compiled a list of alternatives for you to try. These alternatives are a hit-or-miss approach, so try each option until the driver is installed.

Close and Reopen the GeForce App

Sometimes closing and reopening the GeForce experience can fix the trick. We know it sounds generic, but some users have reported it to work. Trying it is worth a shot.

Check if Nvidia Supports the Graphics Card

Geforce supports most Nvidia cards; however, the support might already have ended if you are using old Nvidia cards. Please confirm if the company supports the card. Each driver version will list supported cards on the NVIDIA official website.

Check Storage Space

Storage problems hardly seem to be an issue with errors, but not all of us use fancy new laptops. Remember, you need at least roughly around 3GB (2.7 GB exactly) of space cleared up to install the GeForce Experience.

If you are using just a low-capacity SSD and have major games installed, even 3 GB space might not be available, we recommend checking just in case.

Manually Install Game Ready Driver

Go to the official website of Nvidia and select Driver> All Nvidia Drivers on the top right corner. The Download Drivers page will open; please fill out the details according to your PC and graphics card details. Be sure to check the game-ready driver in the download type drop-down box. Select the Search option. The latest game-ready driver versions show up. If you have already downloaded the latest version installation file, go straight to the downloaded location and install the driver by right-clicking on it and selecting Run as Administrator. Else skip this step. Select download. You will have to select download two times as the first download click will reroute to an inner page for that driver version. Once the setup file is downloaded, click on it to go to the Show in folder option. Right-click on the file and select Run as administrator. Follow any installation instructions given. Depending upon your need, you can choose either the Express or Custom Installation option during this process. The difference will be listed in the setup wizard itself. Select Restart Now and let the device restart. The game-ready driver should now be installed on the PC.

Custom Clean Install Through Geforce App

Go to the GeForce Experience app and select the Drivers tab from the top. The Drivers Tab will display the latest versions of the driver on the top. If you are running an older version, the tab will display the older version at the bottom of the app. If the version is already updated, the bottom of the app will show nothing relating to the driver. Select the Custom installation option on the right corner. A new pop-up box will open; tick all options if needed (usually ticked by default) and select the Perform a clean installation option listed at the bottom. Select Install

Reinstall Geforce Experience

Press Windows Key and search Add or Remove Programs. Search for Nvidia GeForce Experience to find the app Click on the three-dotted button on the side of the app and select uninstall. Once GeForce experience is uninstalled, download the driver from NVIDA’s website or move on to the alternative below to reinstall the driver.

Some users have benefited from using third-party driver remove tools to eliminate any residual files that might have caused the issue. We recommend trying any third-party Driver removal tool like Display Driver Uninstaller and checking if the new installation works.

Disable Antivirus or any other Malware Service

Try the options stated above before moving on to this alternative. If none of the steps above work, the antivirus or malware program might be interfering with the installation.

We first recommend checking the exclusion list of your antivirus program or windows defender and adding Ge force files to that exclusion list. Every antivirus program will have an exclusion list.

If it still doesn’t work, We recommend disabling the antivirus and checking if the latest driver gets installed.

There are three ways we can go about this.

You can either disable the programs within the antivirus or malware app. Go to Task Manager by pressing CTRL + Shift + Esc, and under processes, find any antivirus or malware programs and select/press end task to end any task related to the antivirus. You can try uninstalling the antivirus. Do not worry, as windows defender can take its place to fight any malware. Please try just disabling the Real-time protection option before opting for a full antivirus removal.

Check and End Task of Unwanted Program

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Select all apps you are not currently using and press the end task option. This step includes any NVIDIA process currently running.

WARNING: Be mindful of which task you are ending. Some of them could system programs which if halted can have serious consequences. Update Windows to its Latest Version Before any update, make sure you are using a legal copy of windows. If yes, please follow the steps below: Press Windows Key and search/select settings. On windows 11: find Windows Update on the bottom of the left panel and select Check for updates.

find on the bottom of the left panel and select Check for updates. On windows 10: find the Update & security icon under settings, which will lead to the windows update tab. Once there, select Check for updates. Windows Update should also update the graphics driver, but we recommend checking updates through the device manager and updating individual graphics drivers if needed. Should I Use a Studio or Game Ready Drivers? Many users have a different opinion on the matter. As game-ready drivers are made and tuned for new games, they sometimes lead to crashes. In comparison, they aren’t always tested to the fullest. But there is no doubt that game-ready drivers improve the gaming experience and boost performance. Studio Drivers are made for stability and are more reliable in comparison. They are tailored for people who use creative applications that center around video, photo editing, etc. If you use creative apps every day, we recommend the studio driver. If you are a gamer, go straight to game-ready drivers. Be mindful of which task you are ending. Some of them could system programs which if halted can have serious consequences.