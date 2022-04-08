If you ever see your CPU or GPU heating up at an unusual rate even on idle, it might be time to re-apply its thermal paste. Whether you are a novice or amateur PC builder, you need to know whether it is time to replace the thermal paste.

Today, we have brought you this article to give you an answer on how long does a thermal paste last along with some other thermal paste queries.

So, let us get right into it.

How Does Thermal Paste Work

When you connect a heatsink to a chip, the surface is not in complete contact with one another due to its imperfections, which means that there will be microscopic air bubbles in between. This, in turn, will trap some amount of heat. That’s where the thermal paste comes in.

So, what the thermal paste does is, when applied on a surface, it fills those microscopic air pockets, allowing heat from the chip to transfer into the heatsink more efficiently. For CPU, an adequate amount of thermal paste makes your CPU cooler.

Although thermal paste works great at transferring heat from one surface to another, more does not mean better. The more thermal paste on a surface means it can leak from the edges when two surfaces are in contact.

Continue with the article to know the adequate amount of thermal paste on a surface.

How Long Does Thermal Paste Last Inside the Tube

Thermal Paste will last around one to two years, depending on different conditions, when inside the tube. When stored in an air-tight, dry, and cool place, it can even last couple more years.

Furthermore, thermal paste’s life span can vary depending on its quality and the components used to manufacture them. However, it is not recommended to use a thermal paste that is more than five years old.

How Long Does Thermal Paste Last on Devices

The thermal paste on either CPU or GPU generally lasts about two to four years, depending on the heat generated by the chip.

Before considering that your parts need a fresh thermal paste, always check the CPU and GPU temperature. If your CPU and GPU have high-temperature readings, it may be that the paste is not working as it is supposed to.

Here are some things that affect a thermal paste’s life span:

Extreme PC Usage : If you have a PC that runs almost all day, its paste will lose its thermal conductivity, resulting in CPU and GPU overheating. Besides this, overclocked components and running graphically demanding games will dissipate more heat than usual, which rapidly decreases a thermal paste’s lifetime.

: If you have a PC that runs almost all day, its paste will lose its thermal conductivity, resulting in CPU and GPU overheating. Besides this, overclocked components and running graphically demanding games will dissipate more heat than usual, which rapidly decreases a thermal paste’s lifetime. Thermal Paste Quality : If you have a low-quality paste, it will also have a lower life span. Resulting in you changing the paste more often than usual. Therefore, always consider performance over price when getting a thermal paste.

: If you have a low-quality paste, it will also have a lower life span. Resulting in you changing the paste more often than usual. Therefore, always consider performance over price when getting a thermal paste. Surroundings : The temperature rise will make the paste lose its efficiency. So, if your computer location’s temperature is higher, you may need to change the thermal paste quite often.

: The temperature rise will make the paste lose its efficiency. So, if your computer location’s temperature is higher, you may need to change the thermal paste quite often. Dust Settlement: If your heat sink is not dissipating heat from the chip, it may be because of the dust settled on it. This will heat up your chip more, decreasing in thermal paste’s lifetime.

When Should You Re-apply Thermal Paste

If you find that your computer is not performing as efficiently or if your CPU and GPU temperature rises more than the normal amount, it may be time to re-apply thermal paste.

However, the dust settled on heatsink fans can also increase your CPU and GPU temperature. To ensure that this isn’t the case, clean the dust off the heatsink and turn on the system. If it still gives higher temperature reading, maybe the chip needs a fresh thermal paste.

If, for any reason, you have removed the heat sink from the chip, either GPU or CPU, previously applied paste will not work. So, you need to clean the thermal paste off the chip and place a fresh thermal paste before inserting the heatsink.

How to Re-apply Thermal Paste

So, your CPU and/or GPU are heating up! It is now time to re-apply the thermal paste. However, you cannot simply insert the paste above the previously applied paste. Please follow these steps to re-apply thermal paste.

Remove Heatsink

Remove the heatsink by removing the four screws holding it to the motherboard. Once removed, the heatsink should come out fairly easily. However, in some rare cases, the chip and the heatsink can get stuck together because of the thermal paste itself.

If that happens, gently insert the chip back into the socket and turn on the system. Turn the system off after five to ten minutes. This will raise the paste’s temperature, allowing it to lose its grip.

Turn the system off and try removing the heatsink again.

Clean Thermal Paste

Once you remove the heatsink from the chip, you can see the residue from the previous thermal paste. Remove all the residue using a dry paper towel or cotton swab.

Most thermal pastes are electrically non-conductive. So, some residue on the sides will not affect your PC. However, try to remove as much as possible.

If you have an electrically conductive thermal paste, you need to remove every bit of previously applied thermal paste.

Re-apply the Thermal Paste

It is now time to apply a new thermal paste. When applying the thermal paste, it is recommended that you use a thermal paste spreader.

Place a small amount of thermal paste on the chip and use the thermal paste spreader to spread the paste across the chip.

If you do not have a spreader, you can simply place the thermal paste on the chip in the shape of an X. This will distribute the paste across the chip when you insert the heatsink.

Re-insert Heatsink

Gently place the heatsink above the chip and screw it in place. Make sure that no amount of paste gets leaked from the edges of the chip.

How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use

Too much thermal paste can leak out of the edges. This leaked paste acts as an insulator, causing some motherboard components to overheat. Furthermore, if you have an electrically conductive thermal paste, it can even short circuit your motherboard.

However, the paste will not provide enough thermal conductivity if the paste is too little. This results in poor heat flow between the chip and the heatsink.

So, what is the normal thermal paste amount? Generally, a pea-sized amount of thermal paste on the center of the chip is an adequate amount. Once you insert the heat sink on the chip, make sure that thermal paste does not leak from the edges.

However, using a thermal paste spreader, you can easily spread the paste above the chip.