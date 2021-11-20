We’ve all seen that little warning “Don’t turn off your PC” during updates. But, what if we did it accidentally? What will be the consequences?

Well, your computer will not explode or be useless. But the problem can lead to concerning scenarios. So, let’s discuss.

What Happens if You Turn Off Windows During Update?

Before we learn what happens if you turn off computer during update, we must be familiar with its stages. The first is the Download stage and the next is the Installation stage.

If you shut down your PC while it’s downloading the new software update files, expect little to no harm. Either all the new data will be backed up, or your download progress will continue after restarting the PC. In some cases, the data can get corrupted and the update will restart.

If you shut down your PC during the installation stage, your Windows process might get shut down. Your installation process might restart. You might experience some glitches, but nothing too extreme.

Normally, people tend to restart their computer when the update is stuck, hoping the process will be smoother. Although this isn’t advised, it won’t affect your PC to a huge extent. The update may not be complete after restarting, but your PC will be normal shortly. In scenarios where the update is under progress but the PC gets shut down forcibly, your PC might experience a malfunction. Your PC’s Operating System can get corrupted, you might notice strange crashes and some data might get lost.

What Happens if You Turn Off Mac During Update?

The software update process of Mac has four stages:

Download

Prepare

Write

Cleanup

There will not be a major consequence during the early phase of this process if you shut down your Mac. Usually, you can resume or restart the download.

But sometimes, when the process is in the Writing phase, your PC is unable to boot or recover. Your data can get lost, and your PC might lag.

What to Do if My Update Is Stuck on Loop?

If your update is stuck on the loop constantly, you can try a safe way of restarting your PC.

Press Ctrl, Alt, and Del at once. Several options will appear on your screen. Select the Power icon that’s on the bottom right corner. Choose Shut Down and Restart.

In rare cases, it might be impossible to boot your PC. If such is the scenario, it’s best to start a Windows Recovery Process to repair your PC.

When Is It Safe to Restart Your Pc?

Ideally, it’s best to restart your PC after all the downloads and updates are complete. You can also restart after closing heavy apps or programs.

Will My Pc Still Run Smoothly After I Resolve This Problem?

In the past, this problem was concerning since it would harm Windows in many ways. Your files would get jumbled, apps would crash, and more.

But, not anymore! Windows has a backup savior called File System Journaling. It is a file system that records temporary changes and acts as insurance against unexpected system crashes. With this, your computer will restart faster after a sudden shutdown, and your files will remain consistent as well.