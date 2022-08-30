How to Check Your CPU Cores and Threads in Windows

Checking the number of physical cores and threads of your CPU can be useful, it helps you figure out issues like bottlenecks. While you can simply perform a web search for the model of your processor if you have the box, or see the user manual.

However, if you do not possess it, there are other ways you view it. Let’s learn how to check them.

What Are CPU Cores and Threads?

CPU cores and threads are different concepts. But, many people seem to misunderstand them. Cores are physical computing components that execute programs and instructions and help in the overall performance of a device.

Most processors these days come in the form of a quad-core. These cores get divided into virtual cores or threads that help with executing processes that may require multiple threads.

On the contrary, a thread is a series of computer codes that operate with CPU physical cores to execute tasks. Most of the time, you will find a single core running two threads, so a quad-core processor can have eight threads in total.

The CPU performs better if it has more threads since they help in the execution of applications and speed up the execution of several programs.

Most modern processors with multiple cores use a technology called multi-threading or hyper-threading, which means that each core executes multiple threads in parallel without idle times to support faster program execution. This happens because one CPU core acts as two cores(using the threads). Your OS is tricked into thinking all these threads are multiple cores working at the same time.

These threads work correspondingly with logical cores to work on processes. While the performance achieved through hyper-threading may not be up par with the actual dedicated core, it still does wonders. Doubling application process timing, increasing CPUs efficiency.

How to Check the Number of CPU Cores?

Before we work on knowing the threads in a CPU, it is important to know how many actual working cores it has. Luckily, the process of finding it is relatively simple. We have listed 3 easy methods, through which you can find out the number of cores in your CPU.

Through Task Manager

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc at the same time to open up Task Manager. Next, navigate to the Performance tab. Expand the CPU section. Here you will find the general description of your CPU such as – Speed, Sockets, threads, and such.

Here, you will see a reading under Core, which is the number of cores present in your CPU.

Through PowerShell

Press Windows key + X, and select Windows PowerShell(Admin) In the PowerShell window, type in: WMIC CPU Get NumberOfCores .

PowerShell prompts you with the number of cores under NumberOfCores.

Through Windows System Information

Press Windows key + S. Type in system and open System Information.

Under System Summary, find Processor, it reads the information about your CPU including the number of cores

How to Verify the Number of CPU Threads?

There are a few different ways you can check the threads on your CPU. First of all, if you know the model/make of your processor, you can directly perform a web search to learn about the number of threads it has along with other specifications related to it.

However, in case you do not have it, follow this guide to learn how to check your CPU’s threads.

Using Task Manager

Hit Windows Key + X, and click on Task Manager. Navigate to the Performance tab. Under CPU, inspect the details.

The Cores determines the number of actual cores of your processors. Whereas, Logical processors denote the total number of threads.

Moreover, you can also right-click on the data chart presented below CPU and click on Change graph to and then Logical Processors. This displays the number of threads you have in the form of data graphs. However, this is only ideal if you want to view the individual graphs for each logical processor.

Using Device Manager

The device manager also keeps track of your CPUs details and you can directly view the number of threads of your specific processor.

Press Windows Key + X and click on Device Manager.

Expand the Processors section, the number of processors you see is the total count of threads.

Using WMIC Command

The Windows Management Instrumentation is a utility feature on your PC that allows you to perform certain operations through the command prompt. You can use it to read the number of Logical Processors (thread) in your CPU. To do so, follow these steps:

Press Windows Key + R, to open the Run command line Type wmic and press Enter. Now in the prompt, type in: cpu get numberofLogicalProcessors

This prompts the number of threads that you are running.

You also have the option of using the Command Prompt.

Press Windows Key + S, and type in cmd . Once you are inside the command prompt window, type:

wmic cpu get numberofLogicalProcessors.



Using System Information

System Information is a very useful tool that you can use to view your systems specifications and other hardware information. Along with other information on system components, the System Information table also allows you to view the number of threads in your processor.

Press Windows Key + R and type in: msinfo32 . Now under System Summary, look for Processor related information.

You will be able to read your processor’s specifications with the number of logical processors or threads.

Using Third-party applications

Finally, you can also use a third-party application to view your processor’s specifications including the number of cores and threads. There are various such apps in the market. With just a few simple clicks, you can view every piece of information related to your processor.

CPU-Z is one of the popular ones. On the application itself, you get a preview of all the readings of your processor like the package, the core speed, and such.