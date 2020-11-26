With over 100M+ Active monthly users, Discord ranks high up on the most-loved communication platforms today. Gamers, streamers, Youtubers, influencers across many channels, businesses, and friend groups all have utilized this neatly curated platform. Its popularity, however, seems to soar among gamers and streamers.

Unlike many other social media and networking channels, Discord offers a variety of unique features, giving it a comparative edge. Additionally, it has been adding subtle improvements to enhance user experience constantly.

One of the most used and interesting features of the Discord App is the friend list, which enables you to communicate with people from all over the globe individually, as well as in groups. You can stream and play games while staying in touch with the group simultaneously.

Adding new people to your friend list involves using their Discord number or user tag. But is there any way you can add a new user without that number? Let’s find out. But first, let go through what a Discord number really is.

What is a Discord number?

A Discord number or the tag ID is similar to the username feature across many social media and networking channels. It comes in the format of axcdg<#17876, aka characters#numbers. The three elements of a Discord username are:

The characters: This is the ID that you enter in the beginning. You can also change your username up to two times in an hour. The Digits: This is an auto-generated 4-digit unique code that Discord gives its users. The Hashtag: This comes in between the Username / Characters and digits

Where can you find the Discord number?

Need to send your username and number to someone else? It is right under your nose on the app, quite literally!

1) You can find your Discord number in the bottom left corner of the Discord screen of the Desktop.

2) Alternatively, you can also go to user settings > Account Info. You can also copy your user ID from here.

3) On your phone, tap on your profile picture.

4) You will find your username right under your profile picture.

5) To find someone else’s number, you need to go to their profile by tapping on their profile picture.

How to find someone to add to your friend list Normally

If you have the username of the other person, finding them on Discord is a breeze! Here’s how you can add them.

Go to your friend list on the Discord App. The list is denoted by the symbol of a person waving their one hand. You can find it on the bottom of the screen for mobile devices, and the top for desktop PCs.

Click on the Add Friend button. Enter their username on the black space provided. You need to enter the full ID. Click on the Send Friend Request button.

There should not be a single error in the username. If you do so successfully, you will receive a confirmation message. Wait for the other user to accept your request. You will get a notification when it has been done. To accept a request from someone else, press on the notification that appears on the friend list, and click on the green tick button next to the request.

Finding Someone Without their number

The Nearby Scan Feature

If you want a simpler way of adding someone without their number, Discord has a quick feature for you- the Nearby Scan. However, you should know a few things before.

1) The Nearby Scan feature works only on your mobile devices.

2) The person you wish to find on Discord should be within a 30 feet radius.

3) Both the parties (you and the other user) should have your WiFi / Bluetooth active while transferring.

Now that we’ve got the disclaimers out of the way, let’s dive right into how you can do it!

1) Go to your friend list on the Discord App. The list is denoted by the symbol of a person waving one hand. You can find it on the bottom of the screen for mobile devices, and the top for desktop PCs.

2) Click on the “Add Friend” button on the top right corner.

3) Click on the Nearby Scan button.

4) If you are using the feature for the first time, the app might request permission to use location, WiFi, and Bluetooth. You need to click Allow.

5) The app should start scanning for nearby devices.

6) Make sure that your friend also has this feature enabled and is scanning simultaneously.

7) In a few moments, the user you are looking for should appear on your screen.

8) Click the send button next to the username to send a request.

Need to find someone far away and don’t know their username?!

Well, you might be in a pickle. Discord theoretically does not have any other alternative to add someone without knowing their username. If you are not in contact with them or cannot ask for their tag IDs directly, you could, however, try these options.

Finding their IDs through social media / other links

If you are looking to add a streamer, influencer, or a gamer, there are high chances that they have their IDs mentioned in their profiles. You can try looking for their numbers there.

Mutual Connections

If you have any mutual friends/connections, you can ask them to send you their user IDs.

Common Groups/ Servers

If you and the person you are wishing to add are in the same Discord server, you can get their User IDs in a few simple steps.

– Go to the common server/channel

– Tap on the member list on the top right of your screen.

– Scroll till you find the user you are looking for.

– Click on their profile picture.

– A screen with their username should appear from the bottom.

– Click on the Add Friend button to send a request.

We hope that this article was helpful to you. It is unfortunate that Discord does not have a means of adding someone you might have met in person, or only know the name without their four-digit-code yet. But we hope that it will add this feature at the earliest.

But we assure you that when it does, you’ll hear it from us first! Stay tuned for the latest news, guides, and much more.