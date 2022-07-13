How to Fix Chromebook Keyboard (10 Proven Ways)

Chromebook has replaced regular function keys with some useful shortcut keys in the top section of their keyboard. Indeed, this has attracted everyone as it makes our tasks easier.

Despite that, Chromebook users are finding faults in their keyboards. Reportedly, some face freezing issues while some say their particular key is not working.

Well, it could be because of cable faults, battery issues, or some problems in your Chrome OS. To fix your Chromebook keyboard, you may have to use simple or complex methods, depending on the problem’s complexity.

So, we have gathered some easy and quick techniques in this article to help you fix your Chromebook keyboard.

Why is My Chromebook Keyboard Not Working Properly?

There could be several reasons why your Chromebook keyboard isn’t working properly. Here are some of the major causes: Firstly, some heavy apps could interfere with your keyboard, slowing or stopping it from functioning.

If the keys on your input device have dust or crumbs stuck, it’s very likely that you can’t press them well. Also, this could stop those keys from working temporarily.

The cable of your Chromeboard keyboard is probably loose.

Lastly, if you have spilled water on your keypad, it may cause short-circuit damaging it permanently.

How Do You Fix Chromebook Keyboard?

Fixing the Chromebook keyboard depends on how big your problem is. In this section, we’ll cover simple techniques so anyone can try them at home. Moreover, we have also included a few hardware fixes in simple steps so that even a beginner can try them.

Unlock Chromebook Keyboard

For safety purposes, you might have locked your keyboard. But, if you’re new to Chromebook, you may lack the idea to unlock it.

Well, there are various methods to lock your keyboard. You can lock it using the shortcut keys, Ctrl + Shift + Lock, or by pressing LOCK for about 2 seconds.

Basically, locking your keyboard prevents you from using it, or sometimes, it may navigate you to the lock screen. In order to unlock the keypad, all you have to do is enter your device password. This should bring your keyboard back to life.

Restart Chromebook

Sometimes, restarting your Chromebook can resolve all the issues with your keyboard and other peripherals. However, we recommend saving your tasks before doing so.

Well, you could either restart your device normally. But, in the worst-case scenario, when your keyboard doesn’t function at all, you may have to force shut down your computer.

Let’s look into the few ways how you can restart your Chromebook:

The most popular method is by pressing the Refresh + Power keys together. Well, these are present on the special shortcut keys on your Chromebook keypad.

Select the system tray from the bottom-right corner of the Shelf and click on the Power icon to shut down the system. Then, power on your Chromebook again. Hold the power key for a few seconds to force shut down your computer. Then, power on again and see if the keyboard is responding well.



Update Your Chrome OS

Generally, Chrome OS gets updated itself once you’re connected to the internet. Nonetheless, there are times when small issues might stop it from doing so. But, you can go through the guide below to learn how to update Chrome OS on Chromebook manually:

Tap on Time from the bottom-right corner of the Shelf. Next, click on the Settings icon. This navigates you to the settings window.

Then, choose the About Chrome OS option. Now, click on the Check for updates button.

Wait for a few seconds, and if there’s an update available, tap Download Now. Once the update is complete, you’ll have to restart your PC.

Delete Harmful Apps

Well, we download several apps for various purposes. But, some of the heavy and resource-intensive programs can overheat the Chromebook, slowing the entire system. Thus, this could create negative impacts on the keyboard’s performance.

So, the best option is to delete the suspected apps that might create problems with your keypad. If you have no idea of that, you could simply start removing unused programs from your PC. Here’s how you can do just that:

Click on the bottom-right corner button on your screen. Once the Launcher pops up, press the Upwards Arrow icon. Next, find an app you wish to uninstall. Right-click on it and choose Remove from Chrome or Uninstall, whatever is shown.

Finally, press the Remove or Uninstall button to confirm the deletion.

Login Chrome OS in Guest Mode

Sometimes, your keyboard may not function well in a particular account due to harmful apps. Surprisingly, your keys can start working in a different account. So, you can try logging in the Guest mode. Here’s how you can do just that:

From the system tray, choose the Power icon to turn off your system. Then, turn on your Chromebook. In the login screen, choose the Browse as a Guest option from the bottom of your screen.

Now, the system notifies you that you’re logged in as a guest.



So, you can simply close the window and check whether your keypad works fine.

Clean Keyboard and Faulty Keys

If there are no software issues, you need to take a look at your hardware now. First and foremost, you shall have to check if it’s time to clean your keyboard.

Well, we never keep in mind the dust and crumbs that might enter the keys. But, this could be the real reason you’re unable to use the Chromebook keyboard efficiently.

So, you can use a can of compressed air to blow off these particles. But, when they enter inside a certain keycap, they may stop you from pressing the key. That’s the reason you may experience some keys getting stuck.

Nevertheless, you can use the following steps to clean your Chromebook keyboard and change faulty keys:

First, get a small screwdriver or a similar tool to help you easily take off the key cap. Now, place the screwdriver underneath the key cap and gently pluck it.

Next, remove the hinge clip slowly, ensuring it doesn’t break.

Then, clean all these materials one by one. Make sure all the dust and crumbs are removed. Finally, carefully place both the retainer clip and the key cap in their respective places. Check your Chromebook keyboard, and if your issue isn’t resolved, you may have to replace the retainer clip or the key cap, whichever seems faulty.

Caution: Do not take off the key cap with your hand. Doing so might break the retainer clip as it is made using a soft material.

Unplug and Plug Back Keyboard Cable

If some of your keys or the entire keyboard doesn’t seem to work fine, it’s probably because of a loose cable. So, you’ll need to open up the bottom panel of your Chromebook.

For this, you require a screwdriver depending on the screw size. Once you get it, here’s a complete guide on how to unplug and plug back the keyboard cable to make a proper connection:

Loosen up all the laptop screws using the screwdriver and remove the Chromebook’s bottom cover.

Here’s a picture of where your keyboard cable is located:



Now, use your screwdriver to unplug it. Then, plug in the cable slowly, ensuring a proper connection. Interestingly, you could even tape it so that the connection won’t be loose from time to time. Finally, put on the backside cover and tighten the screws to secure it. Check if your Chromebook keyboard problem has now been resolved.

Hardware Reset Your Chromebook

The system is not completely turned off whenever our PC sleeps or hibernates. In such a case, the PSU keeps providing power to our keyboard and other hardware.

So, there’s a probability that your keypad might get damaged, or some keys may lack power when we return to Chromebook.

So, we can try performing a hardware reset to restart the hardware components. Interestingly, this even fixes other problems, like Chromebook charging issues.

Here’re steps on how to perform a hardware reset to fix the Chromebook keyboard:

Click on the system tray on the Shelf and press the power icon to shut down your PC. While you long-press the Power key, make sure you hold the refresh key too.

Continue pressing both these keys for about 10 seconds. Slowly release the refresh key.

Next, slowly release the power key. Now, your Chromebook should restart, which should fix all your keyboard issues.

Perform an EC Reset

If the hardware reset doesn’t work, perform an EC reset. This way, your controller won’t receive the power supply and gets reset. Here’s how you can do just that:

First, shut down your Chromebook. Then, hold the refresh key and do not leave it until the end of this step.

Next, get your Chromebook’s charger and keep plugging and unplugging it several times.

As you do so, keep tapping the power key continuously.

Repeat the steps for about 10 seconds, and your PC gets turned on. Finally, check if your keyboard problems have been resolved.

Powerwash Your Chromebook

Powerwash is simply the term used by Chromebook for factory reset. So, if neither of the above methods works for you, you shall try power washing the Chrome OS. Before doing so, we recommend backup your data before resetting your device.

This way, everything on your PC gets erased, and you can set up the Chromebook as if it’s new. Follow these general steps to complete powerwash on your device: