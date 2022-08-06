6 Ways to Hide the Keyboard and Mouse Wires

Having a bunch of cables lying around your desk can really be jarring. It often kills the mood and makes you unproductive. Especially if you go through the hassle of managing it all the time.

Having a clean desk with proper cable management is a big plus. It eliminates the problem of managing cables every time you sit down to work. Furthermore, a clean setup can boost your productivity which in turn helps workflow.

There are certain ways you can go by when managing wires and cables. You can choose from a range of tools such as cable ties, velcro straps, or a desk mounter. Let’s go over some ways to hide your Keyboard and mouse wires.

How to Hide Keyboard & Mouse Wires

You can always benefit from a cleaner desk space. Not only does it improve the overall aesthetics of your workspace but also adds on to better user experience. Let’s go over some of the ways you can hide your wires for the better.

Use Holes and Grommets

Holes and grommets are the most common way to manage cables on the desk. You can pass the cords and cable through small holes to clear up desk space.

If you are getting a desk custom made, ask them to include small hidden holes or even better add grommets. Likewise, you can take your existing desk to the carpenter and ask them to add the holes accordingly.

Cable Ties and Velcro Straps

Additionally, you can also make use of cable ties or velcro straps to group up the cables and run them through the walls into your PC. Using these tools can really be handy if you have loose ends. You can collectively group the wires and route them to your system.



You can also tie up the Keyboard and mouse cables together and route them through the grommet to leave desk space.

Cable Clips

Using cable clips is another great way of hiding those hideous wires. The task of installing the clips onto the wires may be a bit tedious but the finished product that you get is totally worth it.

You can start by clipping the extra length underneath the table and run them across the desk to your PC. The clips are optimal for single cables so using it for Keyboard and mouse wires is ideal.

Use Cable Sleeves

If you wish to let the wires hang underneath the desk, use cable sleeves to wrap them up. Using a cable sleeve cleans up the messy wires hanging everywhere and routes them through a single tunnel-like structure.

You can start strapping the wires from the PC and work your way to the endpoint of the desk (where your wires start to leave the desk). Doing so minimizes cable cluttering and improves the overall aesthetics of your setup.

Cable Raceways

Cable raceways are a great way of managing the wires. It works as a pathway for the wires in your desk. Get a raceway according to what best fits your desk’s length and place it underneath the desk.

Figure out how you want to route the cables through the raceway, as a rule of thumb, don’t just shove the wires inside of it. Run down the extra length off the desk and into the raceways and then into your PC.

Switch to Wireless Device

If you truly hate the idea of having wires, interfering with your work. You should make the switch to using wireless devices. This entirely deletes the wire issue, also clearing up desk space and improving your setup.

There is a wide range of wireless keyboards and mouse to choose from, making the process easier. Most wireless devices these days come with decent battery life, this makes usability even better. So, if you want the wires to go away completely, opting for a wireless device is the way to go.

More Ways of Managing Cables

Managing the cluttered cables on your desk can be a hassle with the amount of work you have to put in. It may involve a lot of tweaking and tinkering around. Fortunately, there are some tools and technology that can help with the process of cable management. Let’s go over things that can help improve your setup and minimize the cable problem.

Custom Cables

If you are having trouble with cables on your desk and cannot move them around in the fear of damaging them. Try getting a Keyboard/Mouse with custom cables. Most people prefer coiled cables because of their durability. You can bend such cables freely, and it won’t create problems while managing cables.

Mouse Bungee

Bungees are very useful tools if you have mouse cable running across the desk covering unnecessary space. A mouse bungee elevates the cable from the desk which helps in having a clean desk.

Furthermore, a mouse bungee can help improve usability, it eliminates excess cable dragging while using the mouse.

Use Keyboard/Mouse Trays

Trays are a great way of eliminating the problem of cables. Having a separate tray for keyboard and mouse completely hides the cables away, leaving ample space on the desk. These Days, adjustable trays are becoming more and more popular. On top of the comfort of eliminating cables, it adds ergonomics too. You can adjust the height according to your liking and how you position yourself, greatly improving the usability.

Cable Box

If you have excess cables hanging around even after all the work you did. Install a cable box underneath your desk. You can place all the excess cables inside of it, making your setup more clean looking.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can I Use a Double Sided Tape to Hide Wires?

Double sided tapes are a great alternative to cable clips. You can use them instead of the traditional clips, plus it can hold down a couple of wires, meaning it is more advantageous than a cable clip.

Are Cable Organizer a Good Alternative to Raceways?

Cable organizers are a good alternative to raceways. If you have additional cable hanging behind the desk, you can wrap them around in an organizer. This works great if your Keyboard/mouse has really lengthy cables.