How to Clean a Mouse Without Damaging it

Nobody likes holding a dirty, greasy mouse in their hand. Yet, we tend to use it continually without giving a thought about cleaning it once in a while.

So, one day, you have had enough and decide to clean it. But, how do you clean it? Do you wash it, or will a gentle spray work just fine?

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on cleaning it properly.

Things to Consider Before Cleaning

Here are a few things you need to consider before cleaning your mouse:

Unplug the mouse from the USB port.

Remove any batteries if you are using a wireless mouse. Also, don’t forget to turn it off.

Don’t apply excess moisture

Avoid using ammonia-based or corrosive cleaners

After considering the above things, you can move on to basic fixes like cleaning the outer body and crevices in the following section.

How to Clean Your Mouse

If you use the mouse regularly, dirt can pile up quickly and can even make the device unusable. Cleaning not only saves you from unnecessary damage and repair costs, but it can actually extend the mouse’s lifespan a little longer. Therefore, cleaning is essential.

In general, you might think of cleaning the mouse with water. But there are better tools and methods to it.

On the other hand, avoid certain things like eating on the desk and touching the mouse after eating oily snacks.

Moving on to the cleaning part, you can follow our comprehensive guide below to clean your mouse.

Clean the Outer Body

Once your device is disconnected from the system, gently wipe the outer body using a dry rag. Then, dip the microfibre cloth into a cleaning solution like isopropyl alcohol and rub over the surface with appropriate force.

Clean the Crevices

You can use a Q-tip/earbud to clean the tight spots and crevices of your device. First, dampen the earbud with the appropriate amount of isopropyl alcohol. Then, rub it gently inside the crevices to remove any excess dirt from these areas.

Furthermore, use the compressed air to blow out the dust particles stuck inside gaps and narrow surfaces.

Thorough Cleaning

For thorough cleaning, we will be disassembling the mouse and cleaning each part inside it. Therefore, consider it only when you are sure that the mouse isn’t functioning because of the dirt particles inside it. In other words, do it at your own risk.

First, you should disassemble the mouse. If it’s an optical mouse, turn it upside down and look for a screw. Sometimes, the screw is hidden beneath the footpad, so remove it, and you can find the screw easily.



After unscrewing the mouse, gently remove its cover. Then, you can use tweezers to remove tangled hair. Likewise, apply some alcohol to an earbud and use it to clean tight spots and gaps. You can also use a toothpick but make sure you don’t apply too much force as it can scratch the sensitive parts such as sensors.



To remove a scroll wheel, carefully lift it sideways with minimum force. Clean it with an earbud or a thin brush. If you face a scroll wheel stuck and not moving, you can even replace it with a new one.



Be extra careful when cleaning the mouse sensor. The sensor is responsible for mouse movement and decides where the cursor moves accordingly when you move the mouse.

After cleaning almost every part of the mouse, now it’s time to reassemble your mouse. But before that, make sure every part is dried up after cleaning. Then, use a screwdriver to secure the upper and lower bodies together and lock the screws in their respective position.

Finally, plug the mouse back onto your computer and use it.

How Often Should You Clean the Mouse?

There’s no hard and fast rule to cleaning your mouse. It totally depends on you. But as a rule of thumb, you should consider cleaning it once in a while and regularly if possible. Also, clean it as soon as you see dust and dirt pile up on it.

How to Clean a Mousepad?

Like the mouse, the mousepad is also one of the overlooked components of your PC setup. You can clean it using a shampoo/detergent.

First, fill a bucket with water and mix some detergent. Dip the mouse and scrub gently. After scrubbing, leave the mousepad to dry completely. Finally, a clean mousepad is at your disposal.

But keep in mind that RGB mousepads are different. So, unplug it and only clean the edges. Also, don’t let any liquid fall near the place where you connect the USB.