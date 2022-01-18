Razer Synapse Won’t Open [Fixed]

Razer Synapse is a utility that helps you manage your different Razer peripheral devices. There are so many things you can’t do without it, like adjust their sensitivity settings or change the lighting.

Sometimes the program experiences an error and refuses to open. If you want to continue managing your devices with Synapse, fix it right away.

Why Is Razer Synapse Not Opening?

Sometimes the issue is with Synapse and sometimes the problem is with your computer. For example, your computer might not have enough resources to open the program if something else is using them.

Most likely, it’s a minor problem that won’t require you to reinstall the program. However, occasionally the only way to fix it is to do a fresh install.

How to Fix Razer Synapse Won’t Open

Before you try other troubleshooting steps, try to restart your computer. If that doesn’t fix it, right-click the Razer Synapse executable program and choose to run it as an Administrator.

If it still doesn’t open, you’ll have to dive a little deeper to fix the issue.

Check to See Whether the Program Is Already Running

Sometimes when a program like Razer Synapse won’t open, it’s because a copy is already running but isn’t appearing on the screen due to an error. The only way to shut it down is to force close it through Task Manager.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Task Manager. Scroll through the apps and background processes, looking for any that include Razer or Synapse. Right-click on a Razer process. Click End Task.



Next, check to see whether the services are still running. Sometimes even if no Razer process appears, a service can show you that it’s at least trying to start.

Press Windows key + R. Types “services.msc” without quotes. Press Enter. Scroll down to RzActionSvc. Right-click on it and choose Restart. Look for Razer Synapse Service. Right-click and choose restart.



Try to relaunch Razer Synapse. If it still doesn’t work, close any active Razer Synapse processes in Task Manager, return to the services Window, and stop any Razer Synapse services.

Once you’ve done this, try relaunching the program.

Antivirus and Firewall Issues

Sometimes your antivirus software and firewall services can block friendly programs while trying to protect you. Try pausing your antivirus and adding an exception in your firewall or pausing it to see whether this lets Razer Synapse open.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Update and Security. Choose Windows Security in the left side panel. Click Virus and Threat Protection.

Choose Manage Settings. Toggle real-time protection to Off.

Try to start Razer Synapse again.

If it doesn’t work, try to disable your firewall. If Razer Synapse opens when the firewall is disabled, you can add an exception to let it through the firewall in the future.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Update and Security. Choose Windows Security in the left side panel. Click Firewall and Network Protection.

Click Domain Network.

Toggle the slider to Off.

Click Yes to Confirm. Click the back arrow. Click on Private Network.

Toggle the slider to Off.

Click Yes to confirm. Try to reopen Razer Synapse.

If it works with the firewall off, adding an exception should fix your problem. Close Synapse, turn your firewall back on by switching all the toggles back to On, and then add an exception.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Update and Security. Choose Windows Security in the left side panel. Click Firewall and Network Protection.

Click Allow an App Through Firewall.

Click Change Settings. Click Allow Another App. Click Browse and then search for the Razer executable.

Highlight the file and click open. Click Add. Click Ok. Try to restart Synapse.

It should be safe to add the exception, but make sure your firewall and antivirus are back on when you’re done with these steps, no matter what.

Try Compatibility Mode

While Razer Synapse should work fine on Windows 10 and 11, running it in compatibility mode might fix a problem keeping it from opening.

Right-click on the Razer executable file. Choose Properties. Click the Compatibility tab. Check the “Run this program in compatibility mode for” box. Choose the next lowest version of Windows from the drop-down menu. Check the “Run this program as an administrator” box.

Click Apply. Click OK. Try to relaunch Razer Synapse.

If it doesn’t work, go back onto the Compatibility tab of Properties and try the Compatibility Troubleshooter.

Click Run Compatibility Troubleshooter.

Click Try Recommended Settings. Click Test This Program.

Wait to see if Razer launches. If it doesn’t, go on to the next step. Click Next. Click “No, try again using different settings.”

Choose the options that apply to you. Click Next. Answer “Yes, try again using different settings.” Click Next. Continue following the prompts to determine which setting works best.

You can go back into the Compatibility tab in Properties if you can’t find compatibility settings that work and uncheck it before proceeding with other fixes.

Remove Razer Surround

Some users reported troubles running Razer Sound and Razer Synapse simultaneously. If you can’t open Razer Synapse, removing the Sound program to see whether it works afterward is worth the possibility of having to reinstall it.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Apps. Scroll down to find Razer surround. Click on it to see the options. Choose Uninstall.

Follow the prompts to remove the program from your computer.

Once you’re done, restart your computer and try rerunning Razer Synapse.

Install the Latest Version of .Net Framework Runtime

Razer Synapse uses .Net Framework and won’t work without it. If you haven’t installed the newest version, try downloading it to see whether it fixes your Synapse problems.

Download the latest version of .Net Framework. Click the executable once the download finishes. Click Yes to start the installation. It will tell you it can’t install if it’s already present on your computer and up-to-date. If so, click Close. If not, follow the prompts to install it on your machine.

Restart your computer once it’s installed and updated. When it’s back up, try to start Synapse again.

Remove Your Razer Devices

Try unplugging your Razer devices from your computer, restarting, and then trying to open Synapse again.

Once you have Synapse up, plug in your devices and see whether it registers the connection.

Do a Clean Install of Razer Synapse

If you’ve done everything else and Razer Synapse still won’t open, try to clean install the program.

Unfortunately, if you can’t get Synapse to open, you won’t be able to back up your profiles.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Apps. Find Razer Synapse on the list and highlight it to see the options. Click Uninstall. Click Yes. Click Uninstall.

Choose Select All. Click Yes, Remove. Click Close. Search for any Synapse files and folders in the following locations. If you find any, delete them.

C:\ProgramFiles\Razer

C:\ProgramFiles (x86)\Razer

C:\ProgramData\Razer

C:\Users\YourAccount\AppData\Local\Razer

C:Program Files (x86)\Razer Chroma SDK

C:\Users\YourAccount\AppData\Roaming\Synapse3 Restart your computer.

Once Synapse is removed, Razer recommends running the System File Checker to repair any damaged files.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Windows PowerShell (Admin). Click Yes. Type “sfc /scannow” without quotes.

Press Enter. Wait for the process to finish. Restart your computer.

Now you can download the latest Razer Synapse release and install it on your computer.

Download the latest version of Razer Synapse. Click the downloaded file. Choose Razer Synapse. Do not click Razer Cortex. Click Install.

Click Get Started. Sign in to your Razer account.

If this doesn’t work, you might need to reach out to Razer to get technical support. As long as your system is updated and the program’s latest version is installed – especially if other Razer programs are removed – it should run.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Force Razer Synapse to Open?

If you are clicking on the main program file, that’s all you can do to force it to open. There is no particular way to fix it by using a force-open command. Make sure all other Razer programs are closed and try again if it isn’t working.

Is Razer Synapse a Virus?

Razer Synapse is not a virus. It’s a hardware-management program for Razer peripheral devices. You can still use them if you uninstall Synapse, but you won’t be able to adjust all the settings without the program.

Is Razer Synapse Required?

You don’t have to use Razer Synapse – but your devices won’t work as well without it. Even if you can store profiles on your mouse, you need Synapse to adjust which profiles are on it. Things like button assignment and RGB lighting can only be changed through Synapse.

What’s the Difference Between Synapse 2 and 3?

They both support different devices, though there is some overlap in what devices they can support. Make sure you’re using the right one for your devices. Some people have to run both simultaneously to manage all their connected devices, depending on compatibility.