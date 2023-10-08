Can’t Hear People on Discord? Try these 9 Fixes!

Asmi DhakalBy
cant hear people on discord

If you can’t hear people on Discord, it’s probably due to how your audio devices are configured.

Aside from this, you may also be experiencing this issue due to an outdated version of Discord.

In this article, we’ll look into adjusting the sample rate, switching audio systems, and more basic to advanced fixes.

Increase Output Volume from Volume Mixer

Sometimes, we get so caught up with the more advanced fixes that we overlook more straightforward solutions.

You may be having audio issues in Discord because you’ve set your volume to low or zero.

Open the volume mixer and check the volume Discord is set as.

  1. Right-click on the sound icon on the system tray.
  2. Click Open volume mixer.
    Open Volume Mixer on Windows
  3. Under Apps, locate and increase the volume for Discord.
    Increase Discord Audio

Check Discord’s Voice Settings

If you’ve set Output as default, Discord will use your system’s current output device to transmit sound.

You can connect to a different device from Discord’s Voice & Video settings. While you’re at it, also check if the output volume is set to low or zero.

  1. Select the settings icon next to your user ID.
    Discord User Settings
  2. Scroll down the sidebar and select Voice & Video from the Apps Settings section.
  3. Under Output Device, select your device.
    Choose an output device
  4. Under Output Volume, make sure your volume is not set to low or zero.
    Output Volume Discord

Switch Audio Subsystem

Discord has three audio subsystems: Standard, Legacy, and Experimental.

Legacy subsystem refers to an older subsystem compatible with older sound devices. As the name suggests, the Experimental subsystem is a new subsystem, still under development.

By default, your subsystem is set to Standard. However, if there’s an issue with your audio settings, you can try out Legacy or Experimental subsystems. 

  1. Head to Discord User Settings.
  2. Scroll down to select Voice & Video from the sidebar.
  3. Under Audio Subsystem, choose between Legacy or Experimental.
    Change Audio Subsystem Discord
  4. After Discord restarts, check if your issue is resolved.

Configure Audio Sample Rate

Discord supports a standard audio sample rate of 48000 Hz. While this isn’t a problem for normal headphones, high-end devices usually have higher sample rates.

If your headphones have a higher sample rate, you may face issues hearing people in Discord.

 Lower the audio sample rate to 48kHz and see if it helps solve the issue:

  1. Right-click on the sound icon from the system tray.
  2. Click on Sound Settings.
    Open Sound Settings Windows
  3. Select your device under the Output selection.
    System Sounds Windows
  4. Click on the fly-out in the Format section.
    Speaker Format
  5. Choose a sample audio rate of 48000 Hz or less.

Update Audio Driver

If your audio drivers have gone outdated, you may not be able to hear people on Discord.

You can update your audio drivers from Windows’ Device Manager.

  1. On your keyboard, use the Windows key + X.
  2. Choose Device Manager.
    Device Manager Windows
  3. Expand Audio inputs and outputs.
  4. Right-click on your audio device and choose Update Driver.
    Update Audio Drivers in Windows
  5. Select Search automatically for drivers.
    Search automatically for drivers
  6. Install the best driver for your device.

If there are no available updates, check for updates on the website of your device’s manufacturer.

Use Discord Web

Most users have reported that this issue was specific to only the desktop version of Discord. As a workaround, you can briefly use Discord for the web.

  1. Open your browser.
  2. Navigate to www.discord.com
  3. Click Open Discord in your browser.
    Open Discord in browser
  4. Sign in to your account and use Discord as usual.

Update Discord

If you’re using an older version of Discord, you should update your application.

Updates not only push cool new features but also resolve existing in-app bugs. Discord usually updates itself by default, but you can manually check for updates.

  1. Right-click on Discord from your system tray.
  2. Select Check for updates.
    Discord Check for updates
  3. Restart Discord.

Update Windows

You need to regularly update your operating system. This makes sure your system is working in the best possible condition. If you have outdated Windows, you may encounter similar issues.

  1. Open Settings (Windows key + I).
  2. Select Windows Update.
  3. Click on Check for Updates > Download & install.
    Windows Check for updates
  4. Once you’re done with the download, select Restart Now.

Re-install Discord

Your last resort to get your sound working again on Discord is to re-install the application.

Usually, factors like power outages and network drops interrupt the installation process. If you experienced any of these while downloading Discord, you may have received a corrupted version.

Delete your current version and install it again to make sure it’s working again.

  1. Go to Settings (Windows key + I).
  2. Head to Apps > Installed Apps.
  3. Scroll down to Discord and select the three-dot menu.
  4. Choose Uninstall > Uninstall.
    Uninstall Discord Windows

You can re-install Discord from its official website.

Asmi Dhakal is a Tech Writer specializing in Microsoft Office-based programs at TechNewsToday. She aims to use her experience to help others learn their way around its programs. Asmi’s interest in Office products grew when she first entered the marketing industry. While she initially struggled to understand their application, she eventually understood her way around them. In her articles, she exhibits a strong understanding of related issues and attempts to push only relevant fixes. Over time, she has grown a particular fondness for MS Excel and spends her free time learning Visual Basic Analysis (VBA). She’s always on the lookout for productivity tools that can get the job done quicker in Excel. Her approach to related problems is very humane, helping new users not only fix the issue but learn more about its nature. Asmi also heavily indulges in personal writing. She is a disciplined journal writer and has maintained a regular journal for 8 years! When her schedule allows, she works to rehabilitate street animals. You can contact her at asmi@technewstoday.com

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply