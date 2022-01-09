UnityPlayer.dll Not Found Or Missing [Fixed]

The DLL (Dynamic Link Library) file contains hundreds of lines of codes that multiple applications can use simultaneously. The missing DLL files are the errors that pop up when the application cannot find a certain DLL file to run the application.

Therefore, you will get a dialog box that says “.dll file missing” crashing the game/application.

What is a DLL File?

Although we start with the .exe (Executable) file to run any application, it doesn’t always contain everything to run the program. Most applications use codes from other libraries to perform its task. These codes are packed into the DLL files so that any application can use them.

The DLL files code can be used by more than one program simultaneously.

What is UnityPlayer.dll?

UnityPlayer.dll is a Dynamic Link Library file that allows you to generate 3D material for games and animated characters. This file can be used to create games and add effects to them.

What Causes UnityPlayer.dll Missing Error? When a DLL file gets deleted or blocked by antivirus software, we get the DLL file missing error. A few reasons the DLL files cannot access files are as follows. Restricted by Windows Defender

Deleted by Antivirus Software

DLL attacked by virus

Corrupted DLL files

How to Fix UnityPlayer.dll Not Found Error?

You can try the following fixes for any DLL file missing error.

Restore DLL files

Sometimes, the DLL files can get corrupted while installing or downloading an application. If the application is getting a DLL file missing error, it might be because of these damaged files.

To restore any DLL files, you can follow these steps.

Download and extract the specific DLL files from the internet. You can also go to the dll-files website to download any DLL files. Locate the DLL files that are causing the issue. If it is a UnityPlayer.dll file, it is located inside the application folder location. Delete the DLL file causing the problem and replace it with the extracted DLL file.

Run the application to check if the crash message pops up. If it does, you can re-register the DLL file.

Re-register the DLL

If the DLL files are corrupted, you can also re-register these files. Doing so will remove any corrupted section and replace it with a new file.

To re-register all DLL files, you can follow these steps.

Press the Windows + R key and type “cmd.” Press Ctrl+Shift+Enter to run the Command as an administrator. Type the following command. Then press Enter.

for %i in (%windir%\system32\*.dll) do regsvr32.exe /s %i

Note: This command will re-register all the DLL files in system32.

Now, wait for all the files to re-register. After the process is complete, you can restart the computer.

To re-register a specific DLL file, run the command as administrator. Then, type the following command.

regsvr32 <path and filename of dll>

Note: You need to type the path of the DLL file instead of

Create an exception Windows defender

Sometimes, the Windows Defender can stop an application from accessing some files. If the Defender detects a threat from any DLL file, it will attempt to safeguard the computer by not letting the application use the DLL file, and hence the missing error is displayed.

You can give the application full access by creating an exception in the Windows Defender. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to Settings from the Start menu. Go to Privacy and Security > Windows Security > Virus and threat protection.

A new dialog box will appear. Under Virus and threat protection settings, click on Manage settings. Scroll down to Exclusion and select Add or remove exclusion.

Click on Add an exclusion and then File.

Browse the executable file of your application and press Open.

If you are on Windows 10, search for Windows Security on the search box. Then click on Virus and threat protection and continue from step 3.

Run System File Checker

The System File Checker will repair any corrupted system files in your Operating System. If some corrupted files stop the system from locating the DLL files, running the system file checker can solve the problem.

To run the System File Checker, you can follow these steps.

Press the Windows+R key and type “cmd.” Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the command as an admin. Now, type “SFC /scannow” and press Enter.



The System File Checker will start now. After the process is complete, restart your computer.

Run DISM

The DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool is used to check, scan, and repair any problem with the computer’s health. If you face a System32 DLL file missing error, running the DISM command can help you repair/replace those files.

There are three DISM commands: CheckHealth, ScanHealth, RestoreHealth.

Run the Command Prompt as an administrator to run the commands below.

CheckHealth: This command checks to see if any local Windows files are corrupted.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

How to Install UnityPlayer.dll?

The installation process will automatically install all the required files that the application requires. However, if you want to replace UnityPlayer.dll, you can download the DLL files from dll-files to add the missing ones or replace the existing ones.

Extract the downloaded file and paste it into the folder that contains the executable file. If you are replacing a DLL file in System32, you should register the file. Type the following command in Command Prompt (run as admin).

for %i in (%windir%\system32\*.dll) do regsvr32.exe /s %i

The above code will register all the DLL files inside System32.

All Types of UnityPlayer.dll Errors

Few UnityPlayer.dll errors that we see most frequently are explained below. However, you can get these errors from any DLL file.

UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005)

If a DLL file tries to access the restricted files, the computer displays the error “.dll caused an Access Violation,” crashing the application/game. Sometimes, the error will read (0xc0000005) at the end of the error. 0x represents the address of the RAM. Lower addresses, such as 0xc0000005, are reserved for the BIOS or the Operating System.

Therefore, if some DLL file tries to access these reserved memory addresses, we’ll get the access violation error. Now, let’s check what causes this error and fix it.

You can try the following fixes to fix a DLL access violation error.

Disable the XMP (Extreme Memory Profiles)

Extreme Memory Profiles, or XMP, is an Intel technology that allows you to boost memory speed without overclocking your RAM. XMP profiles effectively will enable you to configure high-performance RAM that exceeds its specifications.

Sometimes, enabling the RAM XMP profile also causes the access violation error. The RAM will run at a slower speed if XMP is turned off, which may prevent the app from crashing.

To disable the XMP, you need to enter the BIOS setting in your motherboard. Depending on the motherboard, a section will read X.M.P. that is either enabled or disabled (on or off). Make sure the setting is disabled or off.

Reset the BIOS (Basic Input Output System)

If you have done any overclocking to your RAM, you might want to revert it to fix the issue. Resetting the BIOS to factory default will remove any overclocking.

Note: Resetting the BIOS will not reset the OS

Here are a few methods you can try to reset the BIOS.

You can use the BIOS settings to reset the BIOS itself.

Reseating the CMOS will reset all the BIOS settings.

If you cannot reseat the CMOS, you can reset the CMOS jumper.

Uninstall Citrix

Sometimes, if you have Citrix Receiver or Citrix Workspace installed on your computer, it can cause some access violation issues when running some games. Try uninstalling Citrix by following these steps to see if it fixes the problem.

Go to Control Panel from Start Menu. Select the View by option to Large icons on the top-right section of the Control Panel dialog box. Click on Program and Features. Select Critix and click on Uninstall.

UnityPlayer.dll Not Found/Missing

We get this error if the application cannot find the desired DLL file to complete its process. The solutions that are mentioned above will fix the DLL missing issue.

UnityPlayer.dll Caused a Privileged Instruction (0xc0000096)

The privileged instruction is also a type of access violation error. A Privileged Instruction is a processor operating code (assembler instruction) that can only run in Ring-0 mode. Ring-0 has the most privileges and interacts with physical hardware such as the CPU, memory, and protected data directly.

Regular applications run in Ring-3 mode, which prevents them from directly accessing the CPU, memory, or protected data.

Therefore, if a DLL file tries to access physical hardware like CPU and memory, we get the privileged instruction error.

UnityPlayer.dll crash

Unstable internet while downloading can cause a DLL file to be corrupted. Therefore, when a program tries to run a corrupted or incomplete DLL file, the application will crash, displaying the DLL crash error.