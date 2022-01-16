Windows 10 Can’t See Other Computers on Network [Fixed]

Like any other Operating System and its working versions, Windows 10 also have bugs, errors, issues, etc., that need resolving. One of such issues common to most Windows 10 users is when Windows 10 can’t see other computers on network after connection.

Here, we will introduce the issue, its causes, and our recommended methods that can help you in solving the problem.

Why Can’t I See Other Computers on My Network

The “Windows 10 can’t see other computers on network” issue started after the Windows 10 1703 update. Therefore, some users who updated to this build or newer ones can’t see other computers in Workgroup or under Network when using the File Explorer.

Normally when you check your network environment on File Explorer, you should see a list of connected Computers. However, users with this issue would see a pop-up message indicated below.

Also, for those who use Command Prompt, after running the app as an administrator and entering the command “net view,” they would get the message indicated in the picture below.

There are many reasons why Windows 10 Can’t See Other Computers on Network. However, the major technical reasons are always due to bugs and wrong settings of Network Discovery, SMB 1.0 Protocol, and Disabled Printer and File Sharing.

How to Resolve the Windows 10 Can’t See Other Computers on Network Issue

To resolve the issue, we will list our recommended methods in order of complexity. However, before you begin, ensure you first restart your system as there is a high chance that the issue is due to bugs or corrupted temporary files. Here are our recommended methods.

Disable VPN Software

Sometimes a VPN connection can result in your computer not seeing other computers on its network. Therefore, if you are using one, disable the connection and check if the problem still persists. Here are the steps to take:

Navigate from Start > Settings > Network and Internet Switch to the VPN section. Locate the VPN software you are using and click remove.

Authenticate any dialog option you see Restart your computer

Perform Network Reset

Resetting your network will eliminate any connection-related glitches and it should be the last method you would try. Here are the steps you can take:

Open Settings Click on Network & Internet Switch to the Status section. Click on Network Reset located at the bottom page on the right side

Authenticate any dialogue that appears.

Enable the SMB 1.0/CIFS Sharing Support

SMB 1.0/CIFS is a Windows component responsible for detecting other computers on your network. When disabled, your computer won’t be able to see other computers on its network. Here are steps to check and enable the component on Windows 10.

Open the Control Panel

Change “ View By ” to Categories

” to Categories Open Programs



Click on Turn Windows Features on or off

Scroll down to locate SMB 1.0/CIFS File Sharing Support and check the box.



and the box. Click OK to save the changes.

Restart the Function Discovery Provider Host service

The Function Discovery Provider Host Service is responsible for discovering devices on a local computer network. When corrupted, your Windows 10 computer won’t be able to see other PCs on its network. Here are the steps to restart the service.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run app

to open the Run app Type “ services.msc ” and then press Enter

” and then press Press “ F ” and find Function Discovery Provider Host Service

” and find Right-click on it and click on Properties .



on it and click on . Under Startup type, choose Automatic , and under service, ensure the status is Running .



, and under service, ensure the status is . If the status says Stopped, click on the Start button below the Windows

below the Windows Under the Recovery tab, locate the first failure, second failure, subsequent failures, and select Restart the Service. (This ensures that when the services fail, it will restart automatically.



Some users can experience the “Windows could not start the Function Discovery Provider Host service on Local Computer Error 1079: The account specified for this service differs from the account specified for other services running in the same process.” Here are the steps you can take to resolve such errors:

Use the steps above to find the Function Discovery Provider Host service

Right-click on it and click on Properties .

. Navigate to Log On tab and click on the Browse

tab and click on the Type your computer name under the “ Enter the object name to select ” box

” box Click on the Check Names and wait for authentication.



and wait for authentication. Click OK and type the administrator password .



. Navigate back to Properties and click Start.

Reinstall Your PC’s Network Drivers

Your Windows 10 computer won’t see other computers on its network if it has a corrupted network driver. Therefore, you need to reinstall the network drivers. Here are the steps you need to take:

Open the Device Manager

Expand to Network Adapters to list all network adapters

to list all network adapters Right-click on the adapters you want to re-install and select “ Update .”



.” Open “ Command Prompt ,” and launch as an administrator

,” and launch as an administrator Type the following commands and press Enter after each.

ipconfig /flushdns ipconfig /registerdns ipconfig /release ipconfig /renew netsh int ip reset netsh winsock reset



Restart your computer.

Disable IPv6 Protocol

Another reason why your Windows 10 PC can’t see other computers on the network is if the PC or the local gateway does not support the IPv6 protocol. If so, you need to disable IPv6 so that the PC can use the IPv4 protocol. Here are the steps you need.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run

to open Run Type the code “ ncpa.cpl “and press Enter key

“and press key Right-click on your connection and select Properties .



and select . Under the Networking tab, scroll down to Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and Uncheck the checkbox



tab, scroll down to and the checkbox Click OK and restart your computer

Enable the Automatic Setup of Network Connected Devices

Open the Control Panel

Change the view to Category

Under Network and Internet and click on View network status



and click on Click on Change advanced sharing settings

Under your current network profile, check the box to Turn on Automatic Setup of Network Connected Devices



Restart your computer.

Reconfigure the File and Sharing Services

You will also experience the error when your PC automatically configured some services to be disabled at Startup.

When this occurs, the computer network discovery function made up of the Function Discovery Provider Host, Function Discovery Resource Publication, SSDP Discovery, UPnP Device Host won’t work properly. You can reconfigure these settings using the services management window. Here are the steps.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run app

to open the Type the code “ services.msc ” and then press Enter



” and then press Scroll the following services and perform the following below procedures for each one: Function Discovery Provider Host Function Discovery Resource Publication SSDP Discovery UPnP Device Host Under the General tab, click on the Startup Type and select the Automatic (Delayed Start)

Click on Start Save your changes



Change Router and DNS Settings

If you don’t configure the DNS Settings properly and you have a manual change to the DNS server, your Windows 10 PC might not see other computers on the network. The error might occur since the manually changed server does not match up with the other computer’s DNS servers. There you need to change the DNS settings and then reconfigure the router settings.

Open the Control Panel

Change the View By to Small Icon

Click on Network and Sharing Center



Select “ Change adapter settings .”



.” Select your specific connection icon

Right-click on it and click on the Properties .

. Click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)

Click on the Properties

Check the Obtain DNS Server Address Automatically so that the computer uses automatic DNS detection.



After enabling the automatic detection for DNS, follow the steps below to change the router settings.

Open a Browser (Chrome) Type your IP address in the address bar. To find your IP address, Run Command Prompt as an administrator.

Type the code ipconfig/all and press Enter

and press Enter Copy the address listed in front of the Default Gateway.

Paste the IP Address and Enter to open the Router login page. Log in using your username and password. Your username and password should be at the back of the router. Also, the default values could be “Admin” and “admin” for the password and the username, respectively. Search for “Client Isolation, AP Isolation, or a Wifi Isolation” setting.

Disable this setting. Save your changes.

Change Your Firewall Settings

Windows Firewall can also block your computer from properly connecting to a network which leads to the issue. Here are the steps involved:

Open the Control Panel

Change View By: to Large Icons

to Click on Windows Defender Firewall

Select the Allow an app or Feature through Firewall option



Click on Change Settings and authenticate the permissions

and the permissions Under File and Printer Sharing over SMB Direct, check Public and Private boxes



Click Save and close out of the window.

Change Your Network Profile to Private

Another reason why Windows 10 can’t see other computers on network might be due to an improper network profile. An improper network profile will not allow you to share printers and files on a network ultimately leading to the problem.

This method involves changing the Network Profile:

Open Settings and click on the Network and Internet Click on the Status button from the left side Select the Change Connection Properties

From here, check the “Private” profile.



This will make other PCs trust, see, and communicate with the computer

Use Command Prompt to Enable Network Discovery

Sometimes the Network discovery feature won’t be enabled on your computer. Therefore, this method will involve using the Command Prompt to resolve the problem.

Launch the Command Prompt as an Administrator.

as an Administrator. Type the following command and press Enter.

netsh advfirewall firewall set rule group="Network Discovery" new enable=Yes



Close the Command Prompt

Restart your computer

FAQs

How to See All Computers on My Network?

Windows allows you to easily find computers connected to your PC. Simple click on the File Explorers’s Navigation Pane’s Network category to see all computers on your network.

What Are the Differences Between IPv4 and IPv6 Protocol

IPv4 and IPv6 are both internet protocols However, they differed on several things. For example, IPv4 has a 32-bit address while IPv6 is a 128-bit hexadecimal address.

The IPv6 protocol has a larger address space than IPv4 as it can provide an infinite number of addresses, unlike the IPv4 that is only capable of approximately 4.3 billion addresses.

What Happens When You Perform a Network Reset?

On performing a network reset, Windows deletes all files related to your network on your computer. These include your Ethernet network, Wi-Fi networks, and passwords, and additional connections like VPN connections or virtual switches.

What Happens if Your Firewall Is Off?

When you disable your PC firewall,, you allow data to enter and exit your network without restriction. This lack of restriction can harm your system as malicious data is not scrutinized before entering the network.

Consequently, there is a high chance of putting your whole network and connected computers at risk.