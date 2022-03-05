[Solved] Word Cannot Complete The Save Due to a File Permission Error

Since its release in 1983, MS Word has been the most popular word processing software for almost 40 years now. Despite this, it’s still bugged by a lot of minor errors, such as the Word File Permission Error.

Users mainly encounter this type of error when the file they’re trying to save is read-only. If it’s from a different author than the current user, that can also cause this problem. This can be easily fixed by changing file ownership and editing privileges as an administrator.

But what if this is not the case? Check out our comprehensive guide with all the main causes and best fixes for when Word can’t complete the save due to a file permission error.

Why Is Word Not Letting Me Save My Documents?

Word File Permission Error is mainly caused when you don’t have editing privileges for the file you’re trying to save the file. Errors like this can also start happening after an update. Some other main causes include: Trying to save the file in some unsupported format

Trying to edit/save a file that you don’t own

Naming conflict

Corrupt Word registry or template

Background processes like Windows Search or Antivirus interfering with the saving process.

Buggy add-ins

Using an outdated version of Word

How to Fix the Word File Permission Error in Windows?

The fastest way to fix this error is to use a different filename or save the file in another format. When saving your document, try both the Save and Save As features.

Restarting Word and your PC can also help. If you need to save your work/edits before restarting, we recommend you copy the contents to an online editor like Google Docs and save them there. Offline editors work fine as well though!

Some users have also reported that their file was saved successfully when they tried to save it multiple times. One user solved this issue by stopping Google Drive synchronization. G-Drive was syncing in the background and interfering with Word for some reason.

Important: Before trying these fixes or any ones from our guide, make sure you’re logged in as Administrator. This is important as many of the fixes won’t work otherwise.

Save as a Different Filename or Format

The file name you’re trying to use may be already taken. Or maybe it’s unsupported as some of the characters used may be invalid. To solve a naming problem like this, simply enter a different file name when saving.

Similarly, trying to save in an incorrect or unsupported format can also prompt the Word can’t complete the save due to a file permission error. Use Save As and try using Word Document, Word 97-2003 Document, PDF, or similar formats.

Use Open and Repair Feature

Open and Repair is a useful feature for repairing corrupt files and such. To use it,

Click on the File Tab on the top left. Press Open and switch to the Computer tab. Click on Browse and select your file but don’t open it yet. Press the drop down arrow next to Open and select Open and Repair.

Try saving the file now and see if the error persists.

Disable Antivirus and Controlled Folder Access

Third-party antivirus software is known to cause a lot of minor application errors due to false alerts. Windows Defender doesn’t interfere as often but it still happens. Try turning them off temporarily and see if you can save the document now.

Search Virus and Threat Protection in the search bar. Under Virus and Threat Protection Settings,click Manage Settings. Click the slider to turn off Real-time protection and click yes to confirm.

Scroll down to Controlled Folder Access. Open Manage Controlled Folder Access and disable it as well.



These steps are for Windows Defender but they apply to most antivirus’ as well. The gist is to go Settings > Advanced > Turn off protection. With some antivirus, you can also right-click the icon from the taskbar (bottom-right) and turn it off from there if the option is available.

Open the File in Safe Mode

While holding down the CTRL key, double-click your file and accept the prompt to open it in Safe Mode. This method applies to other MS Office applications as well.

An alternate method to open Word is to press Windows + R to open run and enter the command:

winword /safe

Change File Type and Ownership

If you’re trying to edit a file stored on a network or shared by someone else, you likely don’t have permission to edit it. You’ll need to claim ownership of the file, change the type to Read-Write and change editing privileges.

Right-click the file and select Properties. Uncheck the Read-Only box to change the file type to Read-Write.

Click apply and try saving the file now.

To edit permissions,

From Properties, switch to the Security tab. Press the Edit button.

If you don’t see your username, click on Add > Advanced > Find Now and look through the list there. Once you find it, click on it to highlight it. Click OK on the two dialog boxes to get back to the Permissions window. Tick Full-Control and press OK to apply changes. Now that you have full access, try saving the file.

To change ownership,

From Properties > Security, click on Advanced. Click Change next to the username. Go to Advanced > Find Now. Select your username from the search results and press OK. Press OK to change ownership to yourself.

Disable Add-Ins

Need to check your writing for consistency? Worried about being productive? Or maybe you’re having a hard time typing in complex math formulas. There’s an add-in for all of these and more.

Add-ins are an excellent way to add new features and tailor MS Word to your specific needs. But there is always the risk of a buggy add-in interfering with the rest of the software. To fix this,

Navigate to File > Options > Add-Ins. Check Document-related and Active Application Add-Ins from the list and note the ones you want to disable. Select Manage > Word Add-Ins and press Go.

Choose the Add-In you want to disable and press remove. Click OK to apply changes.

Reset Templates to Default

Your settings and preferences are stored in a template file called Normal.dotm . You can reset these to default if you move, rename or delete the current templates file. We recommend you move or rename the file. This way, you still have your old settings available if you want to revert the changes later. To do so,

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type %appdata% and press Enter. Navigate to AppData > Roaming > Microsoft > Templates. Right-click on the Normal.dotm. Rename it to NormalOld.dotm or move it elsewhere.

Try saving the file now. If you want to revert the changes, simply move the old file back or rename it back to Normal.dotm.

Reset Word Data from Windows Registry

A corrupt registry is a common cause of minor bugs and application errors. We recommend you back up the current registry before deleting it. If it doesn’t help and you want to revert any changes, the backup will come in handy. To do so,

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type regedit and press Enter. Navigate to:

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Office\XX\Word\Data Replace XX with the appropriate value according to your Word version.

Word 2016: 16.0

Word 2013: 15.0

Word 2010: 14.0

Word 2007: 12.0

Word 2003: 11.0

Word 2002: 10.0

Word 2000: 9.0

For more info on this, you can find a detailed article at Microsoft Support . Right-click the Data key and press Export.

Name the file backup and save it. Next, right-click the Data key and press Delete.

Restart Window’s Search Service

Windows Search Service provides content indexing, property caching, and search results for files, email, and other content. If it’s bugged, it can interfere with the MS Word saving process due to naming conflict. To restart it,

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type services.msc and press Enter. Scroll down to Windows Search and click on it. Press Restart the service.



Update or Reinstall Microsoft Office

Outdated software is prone to errors, and this is true for MS Office as well. Try to use the latest version of Word if possible. To update, go to File > Account > Product Information > Update Options > Update Now.

MS Office will check for and install possible updates and message you when it’s done. If this doesn’t help, you’ll need to uninstall and reinstall.

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type control and press Enter to open the Control Panel. Open Programs and Features > Uninstall a program. Scroll down to Microsoft Office and click uninstall.

Restart your PC and download the latest stable build from the official Microsoft Office page. Follow the on-screen instructions to install it and check if the document can be saved now.

How to Fix the Word File Permission Error in Mac?

The best way to fix this error in Mac is to change word file privileges to read and write. Using Mac in Safe Mode (hold Shift until you see the login screen while powering on) is another good solution.

One MAC user reported that trying to save the document very deep in the directory made Word act funky. ( Users/jerryspc/Downloads/other/other/ and so on for e.g.) If this is the case for you, try shortening this directory by saving the file elsewhere.

Change the Word file Permission to Read and Write

Similar to Windows, you should check the file attribute and change it to read-only if that isn’t already the case. The steps for changing word file privileges are listed below, but the same applies to folders or disks as well.

Right-click on the file and press Get Info. Press the padlock icon at the bottom right of the info window. Enter administrator credentials if asked to enable access to the privilege section. Change privileges to read-write.

Click on the action pop-up menu button (circle with 3 dots) at the bottom left and select apply to the enclosed items.

Clear Cache and Preferences

Programs like the Font Manager are commonly known to cause errors like this in Mac. To fix it, you’ll need to clear your cache and preferences.

Press Command + Shift + U to launch Utilities and open Keychain Access.

Type adal in the Search box at the top-right of the screen. Delete any entries that start with Microsoft such as com.microsoft.adalcache.

After you exit Keychain Access, we’ll use the Finder.