All Battlefield Games in Order of Release Date

Battlefield is a first-person shooter series by Swedish developer EA DICE. The franchise intends to live by its name and offer increasingly larger PvP battles and campaigns.

These games are famous for their multiplayer shooter experience. It’s about vast maps, dozens of players, and vehicles to drive for a gruesome playthrough.

Almost every year, Electronic Arts releases a new title to compete against Call of Duty games. So far, we’ve seen XX Battlefield titles.

We’re also running down the dozens of expansions available. Some of these offer campaign content; others only add multiplayer content.

Most Battlefield games don’t have a single-player campaign.

The Battlefield Series

Battlefield games focus on large and explosive multiplayer battles. Often, you play as part of a squad and require communication, strategy, and teamwork to survive.

Major elements include airplanes, tanks, jets, choppers, and other vehicles you can drive to battle.

Since the second entry, the series also records online stats for every player. So, you can increase your rank to receive weapons, weapon mods, and awards.

A class system is also prevalent in most Battlefield games. Each class has a different loadout (weapons and gadgets). It’s crucial to properly fill every role in the field.

Lastly, the series introduced the Frostbite engine in 2008. The tech delivers destructible environments, one of the most iconic features in the series.

Battlefield focuses on delivering the best graphics and multiplayer experiences for PC players.

Battlefield 1942 – 2002

Post-launch mods kept Battlefield 1942 relevant for many years.

The first title in the saga debuted in 2002 for Windows and macOS PCs. It was a multiplayer-only game, albeit a further update introduced a single-player mode, where players can enjoy the same features offline.

Notably, the game introduced the Conquest game mode. Conquest is about capturing control points spread across the map. Competing matches were delivering deathmatches and capture-the-flag game modes instead.

The class system delivers Scout, Assault, Anti-Tank, Medic, and Engineer options. Additionally, players could fly WWII aircraft, bombers, capital ships, submarines, aircraft carriers, tanks, jeeps, and APCs. They could also control anti-aircraft guns, machine guns, and artillery.

Battles happen on maps across WWII historical sites. These included Eastern, North African, European, and Pacific Areas. Lastly, there were two factions: Axis Powers and Allies. However, each map determined the armies involved. For example, a Japan vs. United States conflict played out on the Pacific’s Wake Island.

Battlefield 1942 DLCs

Battlefield 1942 has two expansions:

The Road to Rome debuted in 2003 and added six new maps.

debuted in 2003 and added six new maps. Secret Weapons of WWII also debuted in 2003 and added new weapons and game modes.

Battlefield Vietnam – 2004

Vietnam has similar gameplay as the first game.

Battlefield Vietnam debuted in 2004 for Windows PCs. DICE’s Canadian subsidiary developed the game. Months later, EA re-released the title as Battlefield Vietnam: Redux with new maps, vehicles, and an official WWII mod.

The second entry features maps, weapons, and events based on the Vietnam War. These maps include the Battle of Hue, Ho Chi Minh Trail, Operation Flaming Dart, and the Battle of Khe Sanh.

Vietnam’s gameplay had few changes. Yet, the studio added some concepts like vehicle passengers being able to fire from the sides.

You may also find the Battlefield Vietnam 10th Anniversary, a 2014 edition that celebrates the game’s 10th birthday.

Battlefield 2 – 2005

Battlefield 2 is more “realistic” than previous Battlefield entries.

Battlefield 2 debuted in 2005 for Windows PCs. Unlike previous games, it has a modern setting and adds tactic and realistic shooter elements.

First, it adds a hefty single-player mode. It’s a series of missions where China, U.S. Marines, and the fictional Middle Eastern Coalition clash. The campaign story happens in the 21st where Eastern powers are invading the USA.

Then, it has a multiplayer aspect where players enter as a squad and part of a bigger team. Each team has a single commander that promotes teamwork and active communication.

Players can choose among 7 classes (assault, medic, anti-tank, engineer, support, special forces, and sniper). Then, the goal was to reduce the opposing team’s tickets for respawning allies. Multiplayer allowed up to 64 players on a map or 8 players on local LAN.

Battlefield 2 DLCs

There’re three DLCs available for Modern Combat:

Special Forces : It debuted in 2005 and adds various maps, playable factions, vehicles, and gear (like night vision goggles, gas mals, zip lines, grappling hooks, and tear gas).

: It debuted in 2005 and adds various maps, playable factions, vehicles, and gear (like night vision goggles, gas mals, zip lines, grappling hooks, and tear gas). Euro Force : It’s a 2006 Booster Pack. It adds the European Union army as a faction, on top of weapons and vehicles.

: It’s a 2006 Booster Pack. It adds the European Union army as a faction, on top of weapons and vehicles. Armored Fury: It’s another Booster Pack, also from 2006. It adds more maps, vehicles, and classes.

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat – 2006

Modern Combat is not available for PC.

Modern Combat is a 2006 stand-alone expansion for Battlefield 2. It debuted for PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360, so it’s the first game in the series for consoles.

The title features a new single-player campaign. The plot is about a fictional war between China and Nato in Kazakhstan.

It also had a multiplayer side, and it was capable of supporting 24 players on either console. The game modes were Capture the Flag and Conquest.

Battlefield 2142 – 2006

Battlefield 2142 is one of the least successful Battlefield entries.

Battlefield 2142 debuted in 2006 for Windows and macOS X PCs. It brings a new fictional plot, “The Cold War of the 22nd Century,” where two fictional powers battle during a new ice age.

It has a sci-fi setting, and so the combat gameplay is fast and full of fictional weapons.

That said, the multiplayer allowed 64 players per server or 16 players in single player against AI bots. The game also has a ranking system that tracks player performance. This rank system rewards players with weapon unlocks and aesthetics.

Battlefield 2142 DLCs

Northern Strike is the single post-launch content available for 2142. It’s a 2007 Booster Pack that adds central Europe maps.

Battlefield: Bad Company – 2008

Bad Company features the most iconic Battlefield campaign.

Bad Company debuted in 2008 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It introduces a fully-fledged storyline and standout characters. For this reason, it’s a unique entry in the series.

The plot follows Private Preston Marlowe trying to steal gold from mercenaries alongside his squad. The “B-Company, a ragtag group of soldiers, are in the midst of a Russia vs. United States War.

The storyline opened a co-op multiplayer campaign mode, Gold Rush. Later on, the studio released Conquest for a full-on multiplayer PvP battle.

Lastly, the game debuted with EA’s Frostbite engine. That means, for the first time, a shooter game had destructible environments like walls and houses.

Battlefield: Heroes – 2009

Battlefield: Heroes is a defunct game.

Heroes debuted in 2009 for Windows PC. It’s the first free-to-play game in the series, although there’re microtransactions and pay-to-win features.

It’s also the first third-person shooter in the franchise. Alongside the visual style, it was more of a Fortnight offspring than a Battlefield entry.

The multiplayer demanded less PC power, and there was a system to match players of similar levels together. It made Heroes appeal to a larger audience.

Yet, Heroes is not available in official stores anymore.

Battlefield 1943 – 2009

Battlefield 1943 features one of the best multiplayer modes in the series.

Battlefield 1943 debuted in 2009 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It’s a multiplayer-only Battlefield entry featuring 4 maps and some new features

For example, it added new mechanics to a new mode, Air Superiority. These tweaks were unlimited ammo and health regeneration over time. }

The gameplay is similar to Bad Company. The game runs on the Frostbite Engine, so there’s environmental damage. It also includes the Conquest Mode, new weapons, classes, and vehicles.

Bad Company 2 is currently one of the most successful games in the franchise.

Bad Company 2 is a sequel to the successful Bad Company. It debuted in 2010 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

The game continues the Bad Company storyline. It follows the B-Company amidst WWII. The squad is searching for special operatives trapped behind enemy lines.

The game features an intense single-player campaign, offering the neat character focus Bad Company had. Also, Preston Marlowe is back, once again featuring as the protagonist.

Then, the multiplayer mode is well fleshed-out. It packs multiple game modes, maps, vehicles, and weapons.

Bad Company 2 DLCs

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam is the single expansion pack for Bad Company 2. It debuted in 2010 for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

The content adds maps, vehicles, and weapons, plus licensed music from the Vietnam War era.

Battlefield Online – 2010

Battlefield Online debuted in 2010 for Windows. It’s a multiplayer-only Battlefield 2 remake.

It was also a free-to-play edition. Sadly, though, it came with a catalog of technical issues, performance glitches. Plus, it had an overall graphical quality. EA surprised no one when they shut down the game in 2013.

Still, developers were able to test a feature the Battlefield series would later use. Battlefield Online could support 100 players per server. Yet, it was not a DICE creation; Korean developer Neowiz Games took care of the entry.

Battlefield Play4Free – 2011

Play4Free is another defunct Battlefield title.

EA followed Battlefield Online with Battlefield Play4Free, a 2011 free-to-play multiplayer fps.

The newer game is akin to the Heroes entry. It mixes pay-to-win and micro-transactions with its free download offer. It had in-game currency (Battlefunds), which players could use to buy armor and weapons. Battlefunds cost real money or in-game performance points.

Play4Free had no single-player mode, though. It was a multiplayer-only experience. As such, it had most of the weapons and maps of Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 2.

The game is not available on official stores currently. EA shut it down in 2015.

Battlefield 3 has five DLCs.

Battlefield 3 is Battlefield 2’s direct sequel. It debuted in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC. The newer game features bigger maps, more vehicles, more scales, and 64 players in a multiplayer PC campaign. On consoles, the game supports 24 players.

It also has a single-player mode, where you can play the campaign alongside bots. Likewise, it has extra co-op missions to try out. Similarly, the game has several elements from the Bad Company titles, like fighter jets and prone positions.

The campaign’s plot follows the fictional “War of 2014” between the United States and Russia. The story happens across Iran and Iraq.

On a technical side, the game debuted with the Frostbite 2.0 ending. It improved performance, lighting, visuals, and overall destruction. As a result, the game felt more interactive and realistic.

Battlefield 3 DLCs

There’re 5 DLC packs for Battlefield 3:

Back to Karkand : The 2011 expansion added new maps, remade from Battlefield 2. It also introduced new vehicles and weapons.

: The 2011 expansion added new maps, remade from Battlefield 2. It also introduced new vehicles and weapons. Close Quarters : The 2012 expansion adds infantry-oriented games, new weapons, assignments, the Conquest Domination game mode, and better textures.

: The 2012 expansion adds infantry-oriented games, new weapons, assignments, the Conquest Domination game mode, and better textures. Armored Kill : The third DLC debuted in 2012. It adds new vehicles, mobile artillery, and the largest map in the game.

: The third DLC debuted in 2012. It adds new vehicles, mobile artillery, and the largest map in the game. Aftermath : It premiered in 2012 to add a crossbow on top of weapon mods.

: It premiered in 2012 to add a crossbow on top of weapon mods. End Game: The fifth DLC debuted in 2013. It adds four new maps and a 4-wheel bike.

Battlefield 4 continues the storyline from Battlefield 3.

Battlefield 4 debuted in 2013 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

The game continues the large-scale warfare of the series, with old and new features alike. Moreover, it introduced the Frostbite 3 engine for better-than-ever destruction.

Notably, the game has ways to change the physical properties of a map. For example, toppling a skyscraper and kicking dust may cover the whole map with smoke.

However, its single-player campaign was quite short and simple, with a plot that continues the main storyline. The pilot continues the war between Russia and the United States, six years after Battlefield 3.

Battlefield 4 DLCs

Battlefield 4 includes 9 post-launch DLCs, available at the Premium Edition.

China Rising : The first DLC debuted in 2013. It added four new maps across China. It also has new vehicles, the Air Superiority mode, and new assignments.

: The first DLC debuted in 2013. It added four new maps across China. It also has new vehicles, the Air Superiority mode, and new assignments. Second Assault : The follow-up DLC debuted in 2013 with fan-favorite Battlefield 3 maps, plus the Capture the Flag game mode.

: The follow-up DLC debuted in 2013 with fan-favorite Battlefield 3 maps, plus the Capture the Flag game mode. Naval Strike debuted in 2013 with four new island-centric maps and the Carrier Assault game mode.

debuted in 2013 with four new island-centric maps and the Carrier Assault game mode. Dragon’s Teeth : It debuted in 2013 with a new game mode (Chain Link), new maps, and 11 new assignments.

: It debuted in 2013 with a new game mode (Chain Link), new maps, and 11 new assignments. Final Stand : The next DLC debuted in 2013 and added new maps, new weapons, and a hovercraft tank.

: The next DLC debuted in 2013 and added new maps, new weapons, and a hovercraft tank. Weapons Crate : The Booster Pack debuted in 2015. It brought a new game mode, weapons, and balance changes.

: The Booster Pack debuted in 2015. It brought a new game mode, weapons, and balance changes. Night Operations : In 2015, the next DLC introduced night-time versions of various maps.

: In 2015, the next DLC introduced night-time versions of various maps. Community Operations : The 2015 DLC brought a new forest-centric map, as well as balance changes. Notably, DICE created the site alongside the game’s community.

: The 2015 DLC brought a new forest-centric map, as well as balance changes. Notably, DICE created the site alongside the game’s community. Legacy Operations: The last DLC debuted in 2015. It was a free pack that updated the Dragon Valley map.

Hardline is more of a spin-off than a main Battlefield title.

Hardline premiered in 2015 for Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

The game changed the military approach delivering a Police vs. Robber experience. So, it’s akin the Ubisoft’s Rainbox Six series. That means gameplay features Special Response Unites vs. criminals.

For starters, the single-player mode is about arresting robbers. There’s a campaign with a story that happens in Miami. Rookie Detective Nick Mendoza follows a drug supply source and finds himself amid a drug war.

The multiplayer added new game modes where players joined either the police or the criminals. Some of these game modes are Heist, Blood Money, Hotwire, Rescue, and Crosshair.

Battlefield Hardline DLCs

Hardline has five expansion packs:

Criminal Activity : The first expansion adds four urban maps, two of which have a night version. It also added the Bounty Hunter Game mode and a new Operator (Enforcer).

: The first expansion adds four urban maps, two of which have a night version. It also added the Bounty Hunter Game mode and a new Operator (Enforcer). Robbery : It adds large-scale heist maps, new game modes, three new Operators, and new weapons.

: It adds large-scale heist maps, new game modes, three new Operators, and new weapons. Blackout was a free expansion that added nighttime variants of various maps, weapons, and gadgets.

was a free expansion that added nighttime variants of various maps, weapons, and gadgets. Getaway: It adds further large-scale mads, a new game mode, vehicles, gadgets, and weapons.

It adds further large-scale mads, a new game mode, vehicles, gadgets, and weapons. Betrayal: The last DLC adds 13 new weapons plus the Grand Bazaar map, a Battlefield 3 remade map. It also added the Alcatraz map.

Battlefield 1 debuted in 2016 for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. It takes the games back to a WWI setting, with both single-player and multiplayer modes.

As one of the best games in the franchise, Battlefield 1 packs a lot of content. First, it has a hefty single-player campaign across the WWI frontlines. Then, it brings various multiplayer game modes, war machines, and weapons, all WWI-inspired.

For example, the game introduces horses into the franchise. Horseriding combat added a touch of realism and cruelty into the series.

On top of that, the title has top-notch graphics and performance. If you’re going to choose a single Battlefield game, this might be the best option.

Battlefield 1 DLCs

There’re four DLCs available for Battlefield 1.

They Shall not Pass : The first DLC debuted in 2016. It brought a new playable faction (the French Army), new maps, weapons, and vehicles.

: The first DLC debuted in 2016. It brought a new playable faction (the French Army), new maps, weapons, and vehicles. In the Name of the Tsar : The next DLC debuted in 2017. It added a Scout class for the Russian Empire, four maps, and infantry weapons.

: The next DLC debuted in 2017. It added a Scout class for the Russian Empire, four maps, and infantry weapons. Turning the Tides : The next DLC added 2 naval-centric maps, infantry weapons, a new class, and a new game mode.

: The next DLC added 2 naval-centric maps, infantry weapons, a new class, and a new game mode. Apocalypse: The 2018 DLC added three maps that re-imagine some of the bloodiest WWI battles. Also, it introduced new weapons and gadgets.

Battlefield V sits a a popular FPS game even after Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield V debuted in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows. It has a WWII setting and serves as a thematic continuation of Battlefield 1.

That said, Battlefield V takes many elements from the previous games. That means the single-player campaign is similar, but multiplayer modes, classes, and graphics are alike. Similarly, the game has a co-op campaign that allows four players across WWII missions.

As a novelty, the game allows players to modify vehicles and weapons. Players can earn modifications as they earn ranks. There’re also Cosmetic items plus a currency to purchase cosmetics.

Lastly, the game focuses on party-centric playstyles. There’re scarce resources, which is crucial on the titles’ Battle-Royale modes.

Battlefield V DLCs

Battlefield V has six post-launch DLCs. These are seasonal updates within the episodic Tides of War storyline.

Overture : It’s the first chapter, and it revolves around the war between the United Kingdoms and Germany.

: It’s the first chapter, and it revolves around the war between the United Kingdoms and Germany. Lighting Strikes : The chapter delivers vehicle play and time limits on its various game modes.

: The chapter delivers vehicle play and time limits on its various game modes. Trial by Fire : It introduces Outpost and Firestorm game modes and the Battle of Greece.

: It introduces Outpost and Firestorm game modes and the Battle of Greece. Defying the Odds : The fourth DLC adds new maps and various game modes.

: The fourth DLC adds new maps and various game modes. Battlefest : It’s a minor DLC that adds new skins and weapons.

: It’s a minor DLC that adds new skins and weapons. War in the Pacific : It’s the fifth chapter of Tides of War. It introduces the Pacific Theater and includes Japan and the United States into the game.

: It’s the fifth chapter of Tides of War. It introduces the Pacific Theater and includes Japan and the United States into the game. Into the Jungle: The latest DLC expands scope with new Asian-forests maps.

The latest Battlefield entry debuted in October 2021 for Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

The title promised larger-than-ever battles in a futuristic setting. It also promised real-time dynamic weather and destructible environments. On top of that, it supports 128 players per map on PC and newer consoles, or 24 on old-gen consoles.

2042 also supports a special game mode that allows players to revisit old maps and modes, with the chance of adding personal tweaks. Another new experience was Hazard Zone, focusing on Battle-Royale squad-based combat.

Sadly, it seems like the game is unfinished. The game is sitting with a 2.4 user score on Metacritic, one of the lowest scores on the site. Most fans have found glaring performance issues, a short arsenal, few customization options, a weird bullet spread mechanic, and severe crashes. There’re also no classes and no stats, simply Specialists with some microtransactions involved.

Moreover, the game erased some key Battlefield elements. These included scoreboards, clans, voice-chat, or regular chat. It takes out the sense of community from a multiplayer FPS meant to have fun.

All Battlefield Games in Chronological Order