There are a few fundamentals about Cookie Clicker: it’s a clicker game with more complicated aspects than it might first appear. You can leave it open and play or walk away at any time you choose. It includes minigames that affect the overall gameplay.

If you’re looking for games like Cookie Clicker, consider games that incorporate these elements. Also, look for games that have upgradable units with a higher cost for each subsequent purchase. Many idle games include some aspects of Cookie Clicker since it’s such a popular clicker game.

Best Games Like Cookie Clicker

Bitcoin Billionaire

Instead of cookies, you’re clicking bitcoins and trying to amass a fortune. Like Cookie Clicker, Bitcoin Billionaire starts you out with nothing. However, your clicks and upgrades increase your wealth until you generate a high number of bitcoins per minute.

Bitcoin Billionaire even has a news ticker like Cookie Clicker features at its top. You can customize your character and the environment it is in as well.

Another nice thing about Bitcoin Billionaire is that you can play it on the go. It’s available on both Android and iOS.

The Monolith

The Monolith has you being by clicking an egg. From there, you purchase upgrades and increase your DPS on the monster. The DPS is just like your CPS in Cookie Clicker — the more you increase it, the faster you progress in the game.

Instead of grandmas, you start the game by purchasing cavemen — each one you are buying costs more than the one before it. As you progress, new units (akin to buildings in Cookie Clicker) are unlocked for purchase.

You can play The Monolith on iOS or in your browser.

Gold Miner

Gold Miner, like Cookie Clicker, is a game that you can walk away from almost immediately while still building up resources. Purchase moles, pterodactyls, spirit golems, and other units to mine for you and increase your gold.

Another similarity between Gold Miner and Cookie Clicker is that you can purchase skills to increase your gold per minute. Each one cost upgrade points, not gold.

Gold Miner is a browser game.

Virtual Beggar

In Virtual Beggar, you click to earn coins, improve your business, and customize your character. As you play, the upgrades and improvements become more expensive, and you may need to walk away from the game while you wait for gold to accumulate.

Like Cookie Clicker, Virtual Beggar offers a type of prestige mechanic. Instead of ascending, you donate your fortune to others and start the game again. You restart with access to better profits and upgrades.

Play Virtual Beggar on iOS and Android.

My Sugar Factory

My Sugar Factory is also a game you play with only your left mouse button. Click on the sugarcane and harvest it when it’s grown. As you collect more sugarcane, purchase upgrades and open factories and labs to improve your product.

Like Cookie Clicker, upgrades can make the sugarcane more autonomous so that you increase your income without having to sit on the page and click.

You can play My Sugar Factory in your browser.

Kittens Game

Kittens Game is a lot like Cookie Clicker in that it requires some strategic thinking. There are so many variables to consider, from technologies that must be acquired to new types of refineries. While you can leave the game to sit and collect, you’ll have to manage other aspects when you have the time.

In the beginning, though, it’s all about the clicking. Click on catnip to increase the amount you have. Refine it to start upgrading and getting into the meatier part of the game.

Play Kittens Game in your browser, on iOS, or Android.

Tap Tap Trillionaire

Tap on the screen and accumulate gold coins. Coins can be used to purchase traders who, like grandmas in Cookie Clicker, make sure you’re earning more gold than you would with just clicking. You’ll also get books as you progress, which can be used for another type of upgrade that can’t be purchased with gold.

You must upgrade your traders. If you don’t, they won’t earn as much as they can otherwise. Just make sure to plan your upgrades to get the best possible results.

Tap Tap Trillionaire is available on iOS and Android.

Bee Factory

One nice thing about Cookie Clicker is that the base game is simple: click cookies and purchase new buildings. Bee Factory replicates this ease of gameplay by having you upgrade only your bees and your belt. There are a large number of different bees.

If you’re looking for a relaxing game that will continue progressing when you can’t play, Bee Factory might be suitable for you. It’s available on Android and iOS.

Juice Production Tycoon

Fruit falls from the sky, and you must click it to cut it in half. Each click gets you more money you can purchase to upgrade your juice production line. The first significant upgrade is purchasing a juicer for $1000.

Like Cookie Clicker, it can take a while to accumulate enough income for the essential upgrades. However, you can purchase more minor upgrades in the meantime, like the amount of fruit or the blade damage.

Play Juice Production Tycoon in your browser.

Egg, Inc.

Egg, Inc. puts you in charge of a chicken farm where you must collect as many eggs as possible. However, you also have to balance your resources. If you don’t, your farm won’t run as efficiently, which means that you won’t have the income you need to access your upgrades.

Instead of the golden cookies in Cookie Clicker, you can receive golden eggs to help ramp up your production. The game also offers players daily gifts that can help remind you to log in and check on your egg farm even when upgrades become expensive and can’t be purchased as often.

Egg, Inc. is available on Android and iOS.

Each of these games shares features with Cookie Clicker. Try one out today and see if you can find a new clicker game you enjoy just as much.