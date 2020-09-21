Most of the people buy pre-built. Which obviously comes with some limitations. And, if you are not happy with the upgrade, you can do some tweaks here and there. And if you’ve landed on this articles, you are thinking just that!

Before upgrading the whole system, you need to know more on the motherboard. What type of motherboard that are you using and what parts are compatible with it. To even update the BIOS of the motherboard, you need to know what board is installed in your system. So today, we are going to teach how to find out what motherboard is in your system. It can be LGA 775, LGA 1151 socket Intel motherboard, or AM4 based AMD Ryzen system.

This is a short but comprehensive guide on finding out about the motherboard installed. The motherboard acts as a neural link between the CPU and other computer hardware attached to it. The motherboard does every information and I/O system check. So knowing more about your motherboard is crucial when updated the BIOS or performing upgrade on the system.

Method 1: Windows System Information

Open Run (Windows Logo + R) Type “msinfo32.” Press the System Summary Tab (Located on the left) and scroll down\ Check the information on the Baseboard Manufacturer, Baseboard version, and BaseBoard version.

The easiest method in our lineup. This method does not give full information on the motherboard. You will get the model name, manufacturer details, and the version of the motherboard. To know more about the motherboard, we suggest looking on the motherboard.

The motherboard’s name will be enough, and if you know about motherboards, you can pick out its socket and form factor from the name itself. This method doesn’t need the installation of 3rd party software.

Method 2: CPU-Z

CPU-Z is the best 3rd party software. It gives all the information about the motherboard. The CPU-Z gives comprehensive data from the CPU to the GPU. The software is free and includes tons of features. You can save your system information and even share it online. The CPU-Z provides the motherboard’s Socket size, support RAM speeds, motherboard form factor, BIOS version, etc.

The premium version shows everything you need to know about the system or the motherboard. CPU-Z alternatives are Speccy, HWID, HWmonitor, etc. If you look to check the temperature of the motherboard, we suggest using the HWmonitor. You can download the CPU-Z from their official site. The CPU-Z needs a simple extraction from the ZIP folder, and we are to go.

Method 3: Use a Command Prompt

This is not the best method, but you do get the name of the motherboard. It is also the most comfortable way, but some people do not know about Command Prompt.

Open Run and Type CMD or Search for CMD on the search bar and hit enter In Command Prompt, type “wmic baseboard get product, Manufacturer.” The command prompt shows the motherboard name and manufacturer as a result.

It is the same as the Windows System Information. The CMD results show us about the motherboard manufacturer and motherboard board name. To know the in-depth information on the motherboard, search about the motherboard on the internet. Not the best, but it does provide you with your motherboard.

Method 4: Physically checking the motherboard

This method is straightforward and straightforward. The name of the motherboard is imprinted on the PCB. The motherboard name is usually printed in a big letter visible enough to read it. The printed names are generally on a random spot. Different manufacturers have different positions to print their names. Some do it under the CPU socket, whereas older boards feature the names on the motherboard’s side. Plus, lower-end and gaming motherboard print their names near the M.2 slots. So Look for the big striking names on the motherboard.

Suppose you have the box when building the motherboard or buying a pre-built. In that case, the motherboard’s information and manufacturer’s information is printed on it—making it way easier to find what motherboard you have inside your system.

Method 5: For Linux Users

Linux is relatively similar to the CMD processor but does give more information about the motherboard. To find out about your motherboard on a Linux system, follow the steps below.

Open Terminal Using Ctrl+Alt+T. Type the following command in the terminal “sudo dmidecode -t 2” Read the information on the result.

The Linux version provides the manufacturer’s brand, motherboard’s name, and the motherboard’s serial number. It is relatively easier to search for the motherboard from the serial numbers. Some motherboards are available with the same news with slightly variated SKUs names. So the serial number will come in help at this time. If you are using Linux through Virtual Machine, the OS shows “Virtual Machine” in the motherboard’s name. So using a VM will not be beneficial.

So this was our guide to know what motherboard you have installed on your computer. Comment down below what other directions you’d take and points that we missed. We are all ears on your reply.