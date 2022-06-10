Does My Motherboard Have Bluetooth?

Your system needs to have Bluetooth if you want to connect wireless peripherals to your computer. So a question arises; how do I know if my motherboard has Bluetooth or not?

Bluetooth requires both hardware and software components to function. Although older generation computers might not be ‘Bluetooth-ready’ right outside the box.

Most modern high-end PCs have Bluetooth built-in into their motherboard. Motherboards that have an in-built Bluetooth do not require the installation of additional devices for wireless connections.

So, this guide is intended to help you figure out if your motherboard has Bluetooth or not. And if unfortunately, it doesn’t, we will look at a few workarounds you can follow to use Bluetooth on your PC. So, let’s begin!

How Can I Check if My Motherboard Has Bluetooth?

If your motherboard has a Wifi card installed, it probably also has a Bluetooth chip integrated with it. Additionally, if a Wifi expansion card is present separately on the PCIe slot, it will support Bluetooth as well.

There are a few procedures you can follow to verify if your motherboard has Bluetooth or not. Follow the methods below to do so.

Using Device Manager

Device Manager is used to check and manage your system’s hardware. So, the simplest way for you to check if your motherboard has Bluetooth or not is by accessing the Device Manager. Follow the steps below to do so.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type and enter devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager. If you find Bluetooth from the list of hardware, your motherboard has Bluetooth.



Using Control Panel

You can check the Bluetooth availability on your PC through the control panel as well. This method is similar to the one just above as you are ultimately transferred to the Device Manager window from the control panel.

Anyways, the steps below show you how to do it.

From the Start menu, search for and go to Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound. Select Device Manager that’s under Devices and Printers.

Check if Bluetooth is present on this list.

If you find Bluetooth, it’s integrated into your motherboard.

Check if Your PC Has Bluetooth [Mac Users]

The different OS interfacing Mac computers implies that the exact steps to check if your Mac has Bluetooth features are different from that of Windows.

Most Mac computers have Bluetooth available, however, if you want to verify it for yourself, the steps to follow are shown below.

Click on the Apple menu. Select About This Mac. Click on System Report to see a list of all hardware devices connected to your computer.

Check if Bluetooth is present on this list. If it is, your motherboard has Bluetooth.



Check Your Motherboard’s Spec Sheet

Your motherboard spec sheet gives you detailed pieces of information regarding your motherboard. So, if you can access this spec sheet, you will figure out if your system has an in-built Bluetooth system or not.

Simply, search for *your motherboard’s model* spec sheet on the internet. Then, visit the official site and view the details regarding your board. It will clear things out for you by specifically implying if there’s Bluetooth or Wifi connection integrated on it or not.

Check if Your Motherboard Has Antenna Ports

Wifi and Bluetooth are integrated together on your PC. So, if your motherboard has antenna ports, it signifies that a built-in wireless connection is present on your system; which in turn means that your motherboard has Bluetooth.

So, you can physically check if these antenna ports are present on your motherboard or not.



Furthermore, if you don’t want to physically take off your motherboard for this verification check, you can see through its box or manual, which usually shows the antenna ports if they’re present.

Can I Still Connect Bluetooth to My PC if It Is Not Built-In?

Yes, fortunately, you can still install Bluetooth on your PC even if it’s not built it. This requires you to purchase some kind of Bluetooth hardware component and install it on your PC.

The steps below explain in brief how you can install Bluetooth on your computer.

Use a Bluetooth Adapter

Bluetooth adapters are useful if you want to connect peripherals to your PC wirelessly. It provides a plug-n-play output; that is, it only requires you to plug your Bluetooth adapter into your PC and connect your wireless device via this adapter.

You can easily purchase a Bluetooth adapter from a nearby electronic store. However, Bluetooth adapters are not reliable for the long run as they are bound to malfunction easily. Furthermore, they don’t have good coverage and lack a strong antenna.

Install a Bluetooth Card

A reliable way to use Bluetooth on your PC is by installing a PCIe Bluetooth card on your computer. These cards are a better substitute for adapters as they have a strong signal range and are robust.

If you want to integrate Bluetooth into your PC to use it for a long time, then PCIe Bluetooth cards are the way to go. These cards are installed on your motherboard’s PCIe slots. Once you fit the Bluetooth card on the PCIe slot, follow these steps: