[Fixed] 0x80010135 Path too Long While Extracting a ZIP File Error

If you ever encounter an error while using an archive that says error 0x80010135 path too long, you don’t need to panic. It is easy to solve the error that may appear due to files with long path names.

Simply renaming the archive to a short name or enabling the support for long file paths in your computer should solve the issue.

Why Does the Error 0x80010135 Occur

This error occurs primarily due to files with long names or paths inside an archive. The Win32 API in Windows only supports 260 characters for the file path. So you may be incapable of deleting or copying such files. There may be other causes for this error as well. The main reasons for this issue include: File path longer than 260 characters File corruption Malware infection Improper software installation Upgrading to Windows 11

How to Fix the Error 0x80010135

Since the error results from files having long file paths in the archive or the destination location, shortening them should work. You can either manually rename the files to shorter names or enable long path support on your PC.

Extract Files to the Root Directory

Extracting the files to the root directory adds fewer characters to the file path. So, you may be able to extract the contents there. Copy the files in the archive to the root folder C:\, D:\ or any you want. You can also copy the archive in the root folder and extract its files there.

Rename Archive

You can reduce the file path by renaming the archive. If possible, we recommend you open the archive file first and locate any directories with long names.

Rename them to shorter ones and try extracting the archive contents again. If you can’t rename the sub-folders, rename the archive directory to a shorter name.

Extract Sub-folders Only

You can also open the folders with long filenames in the archive and only extract them to a directory. Then you can similarly organize them according to the original archive by creating folders and moving the sub-folders inside them. Ensure that you use short names for the new folders.

Enable Long Path Support With Registry Editor

Long path support is by default disabled in Windows. You can enable it by using the Registry Editor. The registry entry you need is the LongPathsEnabled key. Follow the steps below to do access and alter it:

Press Windows key + R and enter regedit to open the Registry Editor.

to open the Registry Editor. Click on Yes if you see the User Control Account prompt.

Navigate to the path: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FileSystem

Double-click on the LongPathsEnabled key, set its value as one, and select Ok.



You can also use the elevated PowerShell to perform this method. Follow these instructions:

Run the Windows PowerShell as Administrator . You can press Windows key + X select Windows PowerShell (Admin).

as . You can press Windows key + X select Windows PowerShell (Admin). Type the command below and press Enter to execute it: New-ItemProperty -Path "HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\FileSystem" -Name "LongPathsEnabled" -Value 1 -PropertyType DWORD –Force

Enable Long Path Support With Local Group Policy Editor

There is also an option in the Local Group Policy Editor that handles support for long file paths. To locate and enable this policy, follow these directions:

Press Windows key + R and enter gpedit.msc to open the Local Group Policy Editor.

Click on Administrative Templates under Computer Configuration from the left sidebar. Then, open System > Filesystem .

. Locate Enable Win32 long paths on the right.

on the right. Double-click on it and choose the Enabled option from the next window.

option from the next window. Click on Ok.

Use Command Prompt to Copy

You can use the xcopy or the robocopy commands to copy the zip contents to the destination. Follow the instructions below to do so:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Then right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt if it appears. Type the command xcopy “source file path” “destination path” /O /X /E /H /K and press enter. The “source file path” and “destination path” are simply placeholders. Replace them with your source file path and destination file path, respectively. For robocopy, the syntax is robocopy “source file path” “destination path” /E /copyall

Use Alternative Archive Programs

There are many archive programs available in the market. These programs have many flexible options for compressing and decompressing files. Support for long file names is also a feature for most of them. You can use such programs to bypass this issue.

7-Zip and WinRAR have been popular choices among users for decades. You can also avoid many other archive errors by using these applications.

Scan for Malware

Many malware and insidious programs exist that can corrupt archive files. The computer needs to be well protected to avoid such a problem. We recommend using good antivirus programs and leaving their real-time protection settings on.

You should try scanning your computer if you encounter this error. We also recommend enabling cloud-based protection for your defender or antivirus programs for more efficiency.

Fix Corrupt System Files

Sometimes system file corruption may cause this issue. A possible solution for this is using the SFC and the DISM. The System File Checker and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management tools can check and restore missing and corrupted system files.

Even without this error, performing both processes is still a good idea. Follow the instructions below:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Then Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt if it pops up. Type the commands below and press enter after each to execute them. The processes may take a while to finish. dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow DISM can restore missing files that SFC does not back up. The presence of these files can increase the success rate for the sfc scan. So, it is better to run it first. Restart your PC.

Update Your System

Operating Systems updates help fix bugs and introduce new features to your PC. Enabling the automatic update feature may help evade any system problems.

Installing system updates is generally a good idea if you encounter system errors. For this, follow the instructions below:

First, go to Settings. You can open the Start Menu and click on Settings (cogwheel symbol). Or, you can press the Windows + I keys. Click on Update & Security. Here, check if any updates are available. You’ll also see an Install now button when they are available. Click on it and wait for updates to complete. Then, restart your PC.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Recover Deleted or Lost or Corrupted Zip Files Quickly?

You will need to use third-party recovery software to recover lost or corrupted data. WinRAR and 7-Zip programs allow repairing archives. However, they can only do so for header corruption. In all other cases, recovery applications are preferable. Make sure to check reviews and others’ opinions to determine their reliability before installing them.