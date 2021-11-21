Windows Update Pending Install Or Download – How to Fix It?

On your Update & Security section, you may have noticed your windows update pending installation.

Windows displays this update status if any of the other tasks are using the resource or if the process is waiting for the previous update to complete.

This pending installation has an impact on your system’s resource usage. Even manual restart may not solve the problem if it gets stuck every time. If you force restart a critical security update, your entire system may crash.

We’ve compiled a list of fixes for the Windows update error. Make a point of starting with the easiest ones and working your way down the list.

Windows Update Pending Install(Fixes)

Restart Windows Update from Windows Services

Windows Automatic Update occasionally gets hung up in the background. A quick restart may help to get your PC back on track. While making the change, also make sure that the startup is changed to automatic.

Press Win + R together to open the Run window. Type services.msc and press Enter. Scroll down and locate Windows Update. Do a right-click and select Properties. Under Service status, select Stop.

Wait for at least five seconds and select Start. Select Automatic from the Startup Type Dropdown box.

Select Apply and then OK.

Run Windows Troubleshooter

If restarting does not work, it indicates a system problem. Windows troubleshooter is a great method of identifying and fixing system issues.

Press Win + I together to open Settings. Select Update & Security.

From the left navigation pane, select Troubleshoot. Select Additional Troubleshooters. Select Windows Update. Select Run the troubleshooter. Wait for the window to detect and fix update issues.

Enable P2P update delivery

Update & Security From the left navigation pane, select Delivery Optimization.

Under Allow downloads from other PCs, select the toggle button to turn it on.

Select PCs on my local network and PCs on the Internet.

Change metered connection setting

If your current network is set up as a metered connection, your PC may pause automatic updates. This is done to save data usage on your current network. Using this approach, you can either remove the metered mark or enable downloading over a metered network.

From the system tray, do a right-click on the Network icon and Select Open Network & Internet Settings.

Select Properties.

Scroll down to the Metered connection and Make sure the following toggle button for “Set as metered connection” is turned off. Alternatively, press Win + I together to open Settings. Select Update & Security. Under Windows Update, select Advanced options. Turn on the toggle button for “Download updates over metered connections (extra charges may apply)“.

Modify Group Policy Editor Settings

Group Policy Editor allows you to make advanced changes to your PC. If the easier methods do not work, changing a value under Group Policy may help fix the issue.

Press Win + R together to open the Run window.

Type gpedit.msc and press Enter.

and press Enter. Open Computer Configuration.

Select Administrative Templates.

Open Windows Components.

Open Windows Update.

Double-click on Configure Automatic Updates.

Change the setting to Enabled.

Under Options, select the dropdown picklist.

Select Auto download and schedule the install.

Press Apply and then OK.

Force a Redownload

To force a redownload, we need to get rid of currently downloaded update file. We start by cleaning up the directory where the updates get downloaded. Then, we let Windows reconfigure the updates and start downloading them again.