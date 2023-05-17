How to Export Chrome Bookmarks

Exporting your Chrome bookmarks will save all of your bookmarks in an HTML file. In case you accidentally delete your Chrome bookmarks or lose them somehow, you can import this HTML file back into your Chrome browser. This functions pretty much as a bookmark backup.

Also, if you’re considering switching browsers and want to take your bookmarks with you, you can also import this HTML file into other browsers. So, let’s see how you can export and import Chrome bookmarks.

Export Chrome Bookmarks

You can easily export your Chrome bookmarks from the bookmark manager. Here’s how you can do so:

Click on the Chrome menu (vertical ellipsis icon) at the top right. Select Bookmarks, and click on Bookmarks manager.

Click on the vertical ellipsis icon beside the bookmark search bar.

Select Export bookmarks.

Navigate to a location where you want to save the HTML file (exported bookmarks). Enter a file name for your HTML file, and click on Save. (Exporting bookmarks saves all of your bookmarks. You cannot choose which bookmarks to save and which to not.)



Note: You can not export bookmarks from the mobile version of Chrome. If you want to export your mobile Chrome bookmarks, make sure you are logged in with the same account on your mobile Chrome and another desktop or laptop. Then, sync your two devices, and export your bookmarks from the desktop device.

How to Import Chrome Bookmarks?

Now, let’s see how you can use the HTML file to import your bookmarks in Chrome and restore them back in case you lose them. You can also use this method if you want the same bookmarks on your two different devices without syncing them.

Press Ctrl + Shift + O shortcut key to open Bookmarks manager. Click on the vertical ellipsis icon at the right of the search bar. Select Import bookmarks.

Navigate to the location where you saved your bookmarks HTML file. (If you’re trying to import the bookmarks on another device, make sure you have the HTML file transferred on that device.) Double-click on your bookmarks HTML file.



Note: If you didn’t have any bookmarks in your bookmarks bar, importing a bookmarks HTML folder will add all of the bookmarks directly to your bookmarks bar. If you already have bookmarks in your bookmarks bar, the imported bookmarks will get added to a new Imported folder at the end of your bookmarks bar.

Additionally, you can also import this HTML file into other browsers if you’re considering switching browsers and want to take your bookmarks to the new browsers. So, let’s see how you can import Chrome bookmarks in different browsers.

Mozilla Firefox

Press Ctrl + Shift + O hotkey to open Bookmarks manager. Click on the Import and backup button. Select Import bookmarks from HTML.

Navigate to the location of your Chrome bookmarks HTML file. Select the file, and click on Open.



Microsoft Edge