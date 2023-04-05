How to Open a Source Code in Google Chrome? 4 Simple Ways

Viewing the source code of any HTML page is a good way to learn HTML for beginners as well as intermediate programmers. Also, if you need to extract data from sites that don’t restrict such actions for your web scraping projects, you must understand the code blocks and tags on the source code.

Google Chrome allows you to check the source code of any webpage in two ways. One way is to view the source HTML code directly from the web server. It usually opens as a single “View Source” tab.

Another way is to check the code after the web browser has optimized the real source code and added any Javascript manipulation. Chrome shows this as the Inspect Elements tool, and this utility is actually there for the benefit of any developer.

Using Shortcuts

The easiest way to open a webpage’s source code in Chrome is through the keyboard shortcut.

To open the View Source tab, press Ctrl + U on Windows. On Mac, this shortcut is ⌘-Option-U.

If you need to open the Inspect Elements tool, you need to press Ctrl + Shift + C. You can also press F12 or Ctrl + Shift + I to open the Developers tool and then go to the Elements tab.

Using Context Menu

The context menu (right-click menu) on Google Chrome’s web pages also includes the options to open the source code. You can choose to view the unaltered source code or the code after optimization by the browser.

Right-click anywhere when you are inside the webpage. Select View page source or Inspect as per your need. Inspect will bring you to the exact code block corresponding to the graphical element where you right-clicked.



By Editing URL

Another way to view the source code is by adding a code snippet to the URL. If you use the above options to view the page source, you might have seen view-source: in the source code’s URL address. You can actually enter this code manually to perform the same task.

Click on the Address bar. Press Home or keep holding the left key till the keyboard cursor gets in front of the URL, even before https:// Type view-source: and press Enter. So, if the URL was https://www.google.com , it should now become view-source:https://www.google.com



Through Chrome Menu

It is also possible to open the Inspect Elements tool from within Chrome’s control menu. Here, you can open the Developers tool which includes Elements along with other tools such as the Chrome Console.