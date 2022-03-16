Best 15 Friendly Co-Op Games Like Overcooked

Simple, fun, and family-friendly games like Overcooked should be on every console. After all, not everything is about the shooting, slashing, looting, crafting, and leveling up.

Sometimes, you may want a different type of experience, something you could share with your family and friends. However, sharing the experience requires easy-to-learn games rather than challenging mechanics.

So, we’re looking at games like Overcooked and Overcooked 2. There are great alternatives to Overcokked’s casual yet chaotic co-op gameplay across various genres.

Selecting Games Like Overcooked

As usual, selecting games like Overcooked required us to understand the elements of the cooking sim.

So, we believe Overcooked fans would like games featuring a mix and a twist of the following aspects:

Genre: Overcooked is a co-op cooking sim. It also belongs to the “casual” gaming category. This tag intends to appeal to players of all ages and skills.

Overall, Overcooked is fun, friendly, easy to learn, and it feels better as a co-op experience. That is, of course, because Overcooked is a party game.

Games like Overcooked should feature similar characteristics and lean on allowing players of all skills to join in the fun.

Games Like Overcooked

Among Us

Developer: Innersloth

Innersloth Publisher: Innersloth

Innersloth Release Date: June 2018

June 2018 Platform: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Our first pick is Among Us, but not exactly because of similar settings and mechanics. Instead, we choose it as the go-to title to enjoy with your friends and family. Up to 12 players can join an Among Us match, either locally or online.

This is an indie game with a whimsical setting and graphics. You play as charming astronauts, ready to launch into space. However, one or two impostors are trying to sabotage the mission amongst the group.

The impostors can either assassinate the other players or sabotage the ship. Meanwhile, the crew members need to complete tasks while discovering the impostor’s identity.

The result is a blend of mini-games, detective work, social play, and social deduction. It proved to be a popular formula during the pandemic when the game became one of the most played titles on Steam.

Among Us still enjoys a healthy fan base, with over 6K daily concurrent players on Steam. Because of its easy-to-learn mechanics and quirky social deduction gameplay, we recommend it as the best game like Overcooked.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Developer: Vertigo Gaming

Vertigo Gaming Publisher: Vertigo Gaming

Vertigo Gaming Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Like Overcooked, Delicious is a popular co-op cooking game. You play it in first-person, though, rather than looking at your characters with a birds-view perspective.

The setting is a food truck traveling across the USA for a competition. You’ll get to prepare hundreds of different dishes on many stages and get help from AI robot crewmates.

As you play, you’ll unlock upgrades that improve the truck and your cooking. You’ll also unlock decorations to customize your food truck. That said, there’re over 380 levels to play, which means hundreds of playtime hours.

There’s a story-driven plot as well. You’re in a war-torn America in 2042. Yet, you can also play other game modes outside of the campaign for endless challenges and levels.

Lastly, you can play the gameplay and other modes alone or co-op with another friend (locally or online). Together, you can cook, customize the truck, expand your menu, and more.

Potion Party

Developer: RPGame

RPGame Publisher: RPGame

RPGame Release Date: April 2021

April 2021 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Potion Party is a couch co-op twist of the kitchen co-op simulator. You and three friends can run an alchemy shop, work as a team, and take care of different jobs.

As a team, you’ll earn money by growing, taking care, and synthesizing strong fruits. You can create powders, herbs, and potions for customers.

Each item requires its process. Naturally, team members must cover different parts of the process. Along the journey, you’ll also unlock characters with extra skills to boost your shop.

Additionally, you’ll unlock decorations to customize your shop. Some of the unlock items also grant passive buffs that improve the manufacturing process or the profit.

Lastly, thieves and jelly monsters are looking to hurt your store. On top of that, you can play the game alone, in co-op, or as a single-player co-op.

Space Food Truck

Developer: One Man Left Studios

One Man Left Studios Publisher: One Man Left Studios

One Man Left Studios Release Date: March 2016

March 2016 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux

Space Food Truck is a cooperative card game that supports one to four players. Each takes a unique role on the Galaxy Gourmet ship. And together, you explore a randomly-generated galaxy.

The team crafts multiple deletions recipes for an array of alien customers. The ingredients are hard to find, though, so you’ll need to scour the Galaxy to gather what you need.

And like Overcooked, the game puts each team member on different tasks. There’re also random events, dynamic challenges, and rising disasters.

Traveling and surviving the Galaxy and performing many tasks depends on your character’s decks. Moreover, you pick a character across four classes to fill a role and select one of four difficulty levels.

Overall, Space Food Truck is a co-op sci-fi kitchen simulator. You explore the Galaxy for ingredients, cook dishes, and receive cards as rewards. You also unlock items and abilities to survive the dangers of space.

Untitled Goose Game

Developer: House House

House House Publisher: Panic

Panic Release Date: September 2019

September 2019 Platform: macOS, Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Rather than playing as the hunter, you play as the goose on a 3D game that mixes puzzles, platforming, and stealth. And if you play alongside a friend, then you’re a couple of geese bothering the town.

As a goose, you bother the townsfolk of an English village by completing a series of humorous challenges. The goose can honk, run, flap its wings, run, grab objects, and break things.

Then, you can explore the town, which has multiple areas and a list of “to do” objectives. These include stealing objects, tricking humans, and being silly and annoying to humans.

The game goes through a series of levels until reaching the end. Across the levels, there’re optional objectives and pathways, as well as time limits to complete the goals.

Lastly, multiplayer allows two people in a single match. You can play the entire campaign as two annoying geese. That means twice the honking, twice the pranks, and twice the nuisance. Overall, it’s fun, whimsical, and very easy to play.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Developer: Mediatonic

Mediatonic Publisher: Epic Games

Epic Games Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5

Fall Guys is a multiplayer game where you race and face challenges against others. You don’t have to play alone all of the time, though, as you can be part of a 4-player party.

Like Overcooked, the title is chaotic, fun, and easy to play. Up to 60 players join a series of hilarious physical-based 3D challenges until only a single player or party remains.

These include obstacle courses, platforming segments, soccer matches, and more. The stages are either free-for-all matches or cooperative challenges.

Regardless, the game relies on ragdoll mechanics, making the physical mechanics hilarious. You run, jump, bounce, and dash your way to victory.

Lastly, you can customize your character and select from a plethora of cartoony choices. There’re hats, pineapple bodies, many colors, and much to choose to make your own character.

Pico Park

Developer: TECOPARK

TECOPARK Publisher: TECOPARK

TECOPARK Release Date: April, 2016

April, 2016 Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch

Pico Park is a co-op puzzle game. It supports local or online multiplayer with up to 8 players per party. That said, the PC version is a Nintendo Switch port with enhanced multiplayer features.

The goal is to get all the keys you need to complete each of the 48 levels. Each level offers different puzzles and gimmicks you and your friends play in 2D.

The gameplay requires teamwork and strategy. Because challenges are quite varied, the team could expend a lot of time figuring out what to do.

That said, Pico Park has various game modes. There’s a co-op mode, a versus mode, and an endless mode available once you beat all the stages.

Lastly, Pico Park relies on player communication and teamwork. The developers recommend playing while using voice chats like Zoom or Discord.

Unrailed!

Developer: Indoor Astronaut

Indoor Astronaut Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Daedalic Entertainment Release Date: September 2019

September 2019 Platform: MacOS, Windows, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Unrailed! is an online co-op multiplayer game where you and your friends join a party to construct a railroad. It focuses on teamwork, crafting, and block building. The gameplay happens with a birds-view, and blocky graphics, so the result is hilarious, fairly challenging, and dynamic.

You can play with up to four players on procedurally generated worlds. There, you gather resources to craft endless tracks. The work requires teamwork and proper tools, though, as there’re plenty of challenges on the road.

That said, you can and need to improve the wagon to survive the challenges. The world and the terrains are chaotic, dynamic, and dangerous. There’re also weather conditions, a day and night cycle, distinct biomes, difficulty levels, and various game modes.

The title allows online co-op, local co-op, or a mix of both and single-player. Regardless, the gameplay relies on simple controls and block-building mechanics. Crafting and upgrading the wagons is also quite easy. Moreover, the game rewards your efforts with scores and achievements.

Sadly, the game’s community is not strong, even though it’s a 10/10 co-op experience. Even so, we double down on our recommendation of this open-world survival craft title for casual players.

It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: March 2021

March 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

We’re now looking at one of the best co-op platform adventures games available. It Takes Two is a multi-award-winning game where you can’t play alone. Instead, you need to join a random player online or play with friends or family online or locally.

You play as Cody and May, a couple on the verge of divorce. A spell turns you into dolls, and you must find the way back to your body while traveling across a fantastical miniature world.

As a platformer, it’s an easy-to-play game, but it has dynamic challenges. In particular, you learn new skills on every level, and you need these skills to complete unique puzzles at every turn.

As a co-op-only game, you need teamwork and communication to complete the levels. Cody and May must help each other across unexpected obstacles, as well as hilarious moments. There’re squirrel gangsters, flying underpants, and evil vacuum cleaners.

Overall, It Takes Two is a unique title. It has character abilities, platforming, puzzles, and a heartwarming story. Moreover, you can share it with a friend online via Steam Remote Play without the other person buying the game to play it.

A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: March 2018

March 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

A Way Out is a co-op-only action-adventure game by It Takes Two creators. It’s a short game featuring dynamic settings and many gameplay mechanics.

Either way, the gameplay is easy to learn. You sneak, interact with other NPCs, and interact with the environment to solve puzzles. Eventually, there’re shooting segments, a car chase, and other action pieces relying on simple mechanics.

You play in split-screen as Leo or Vincent, convicts trying to escape prison. The journey is emotional and requires strategy, teamwork, and careful planning. Moreover, both players would be at different parts during many segments on different tasks.

Together, Leo and Vicent find their way out. Along with their mission, they’ll learn to trust each other, as well as share their reasons to pursue freedom.

Lastly, playtime relies on easy-to-learn mini-games. That includes arcade video games, banjo, piano, arm wrestling, bottle shooting, baseball, basketball, darts, and fishing.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Developer: Clever Endeavour Games

Clever Endeavour Games Publisher: Clever Endeavour Games

Clever Endeavour Games Release Date: March 2016

March 2016 Platform: Windows, Linux, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Ultimate Chicken Horse is about wall-running, trap-setting, and arrow-dodging as a horse. You play against your friends on 2D obstacle races you and your friends build on each turn.

The result is a party platformer. In particular, you and your friends build the level as part of the gameplay. The idea is to place traps so others won’t reach the end when it’s time to race.

That said, you can play online or locally. The game supports up to four players. Each player builds their own traps to defeat others in the race. Also, you can play as one of the various animals.

Regardless, you build points by building your platforming levels through an easy-to-use building tool. Each player makes one level at a time and then races each other to a flag on each level. That means you have to complete both your challenges, as well as the obstacles and rules others created.

Lastly, all of it happens as part of a competition. You score points by reaching the flag first, and so there’s a winner after the 18 levels you must complete together. Each stage features a huge block-building library, and there’re new features for every level as well.

Snipperclips

Developer: SFB Games

SFB Games Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Overcooked is available as a co-op, a competition, or both. Snipperclips follows a similar approach, as you can play in co-op (up to four players), as a competition, or as a team-based competition.

Snipperclips is a puzzle game in 2D. The gameplay relies on cutting geometrical shapes out of your paper-like characters to solve puzzles.

In essence, you need to reach a particular geometrical shape to solve a challenge. For example, becoming a round ball to fit into a basketball hoop. Or becoming a triangular shape to fit into a keyhole.

So, cutting the shapes is a challenge, and it depends on teamwork and communication. These challenges get increasingly complex across the many game levels, though.

Lastly, the co-op puzzle title has various game modes. Every mode relies on creative ways to solve puzzles. However, the title includes competitive games like hockey, basketball, and snipping deathmatches.

Tools Up!

Developer: The Knights of Unity

The Knights of Unity Publisher: All in! Games SA

All in! Games SA Release Date: December 2019

December 2019 Platform: Windows, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Rather than cooking together, you can renovate a home alongside 3 players. Together, you repair trap-filled apartments and homes.

Coordination, teamwork, and time management are key to success. Your party must lay tiles, paint walls, move furniture, repair items, and redecorate rooms.

Amongst the four-player party, one plays as the team leader. The leader is the one that holds the blueprint, so he’s in charge of the game’s camera angle.

On top of that, you’ll face environmental challenges, obstacles, and dynamic difficulties across the levels. There’s rain, snow, lava, and other challenges to spice up the fun.

Lastly, the game features various playable characters, cartoony visuals, and crazy physics. Moreover, each level has a timer, so the team members must complete tasks in different rooms to finish in time.

Rubber Bandits

Developer: Flashbulb

Flashbulb Publisher: Flashbulb

Flashbulb Release Date: December 2021

December 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series, Windows

Rubber Bandits is a family-friendly party game featuring brawler gameplay. You smash, scavenge, steal across environments, and use hilarious physics-based combat.

In particular, you choose from a huge array of criminal characters and use wacky weapons. You can do this in co-op, either online or locally.

Then, the game presents various levels. Each one has new rules that defy physics but rely on heist themes like museums, docks, and banks. In these levels, you can rob (Heist mode) or brawl in single-player (Arcade mode).

Moreover, you can customize the looks of your criminal by picking your disguise. Either way, every character plays the same, and the game relies on easy mechanics and 2D combat.

Lastly, there’re over 20 weapons to choose from, most of which are silly. You can use a baguette to punch your enemies or blast through doors with a rocket launcher. Aside from running, jumping, and shooting, you can also dodge and destroy almost everything you see in levels.

Gang Beasts

Developer: Boneloaf

Boneloaf Publisher: Double Fine Presents

Double Fine Presents Release Date: December 2017

December 2017 Platform: Windows, Xbox One

Gang Beasts is a whimsical and silly multiplayer party title. In fight sequences, obstacle races, and hazardous environments, you play as gelatinous characters.

First, you can customize your character to fight against others locally or only. There’s a melee game mode and a co-op mode where you fight against other gangs.

The result is a beat ’em up gameplay, which relies on punching and smashing buttons until your enemies lie defeated. The floppy characters fight in #D melee sequences in the fictional Beef City.

Moreover, the game includes physical skills like punching, kicking, and tossing. The environments around you are hazardous, so knocking down characters is often the easiest way to victory.

Overall, Gang Beasts is fun, easy to play, and silly-looking. Fans of games like Overcooked and Fall Guys would find this indie title familiar.