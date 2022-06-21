Gmail Won’t Send Emails? Try These Fixes

Gmail is used by billions of users worldwide. But this does not mean that it’s a perfect mailing app. Most users have a common issue when using Gmail: not sending emails. And sadly, you’re here because you’re facing the same issue.

The reason why this is happening might be because of the server. So, Gmail will send your email after the server gets fixed. Sometimes, your internet or the app itself could be at fault. But worry not because we will help you fix that.

So, let’s not waste any time and read the article below to find out the cause and fix it instantly.

What is Causing Gmail to Not Send Emails?

Old Version of App: Have you checked for updates on your Gmail app? If not, then do it now. Sometimes, using older versions of apps causes many problems to arise. Check for updates on your play store to download newer versions.

Have you checked for updates on your Gmail app? If not, then do it now. Sometimes, using older versions of apps causes many problems to arise. Check for updates on your play store to download newer versions. Internet Connection: Your internet connection might be the cause of this problem. If your internet is slow, Gmail will take longer to send emails. Check your internet connection and see if there is an issue with it.

Your internet connection might be the cause of this problem. If your internet is slow, Gmail will take longer to send emails. Check your internet connection and see if there is an issue with it. Wrong Recipient Email: When you send an email, you should always check the receiver’s email address to see if it’s correct or not. If it is wrong then the receiver will not get the email.

When you send an email, you should always check the receiver’s email address to see if it’s correct or not. If it is wrong then the receiver will not get the email. Wrong Domain: The domain is the last part of the email address that comes right after the @ sign. Some email addresses have .com, .uk, .edu.uk, .gov, as their domain. So, if you have typed the wrong domain, your email won’t get sent.

The domain is the last part of the email address that comes right after the @ sign. Some email addresses have .com, .uk, .edu.uk, .gov, as their domain. So, if you have typed the wrong domain, your email won’t get sent. Browser Not Updated: If you use Gmail from any browsers like google, firefox, etc., you must check the updates for your browsers too.

If you use Gmail from any browsers like google, firefox, etc., you must check the updates for your browsers too. Email Limit: Gmail has an email limit that most people don’t know of. You can only send emails to 500 recipients from a single mail and only 500 emails per day. You can not send any more emails for the day if you have crossed this limit. The most common cause for Gmail not sending email is the internet connection. Of course, there are reasons other than this too.

How to Fix if Gmail is Not Sending Emails?

If your Gmail is not sending emails, we will tell you how to fix it. After navigating the causes, let’s move on with fixes.

Check Internet Connection

Our internet connection could be the one stopping you from sending any emails. Internet connection is very important while sending emails. If you use Wi-Fi, check and troubleshoot your LAN connection. You can test the speed of your Wi-Fi on various websites.

If you use mobile data, check if you have enough mobile data to send an email. Also, turn off airplane mode.

Check Gmail Server Status

If you’re facing problems with Gmail, the Google server might be down. To check the Gmail server-status follow these steps:

Open Google workspace Go to Gmail Check the current status column.

A green button next to it means no known issues. An orange button means that there is server disruption. A red button means server outage.

If you see the green button, only you have problems going on with email. If you see orange or red, it means that the Google server is down and everybody is having problems with Gmail.

Log In and Out of Google

Try to log out and log in to your google account from Gmail. Removing your account and then adding it again refreshes your account and Gmail. Follow these steps to log out and log in.

Here’re the steps to log out of your Google account:

On Desktop Browser

Here’re the steps to log out of Gmail on the desktop browser:

Open Browser Open Gmail Click on your profile at the top right corner. Scroll down and click on sign out.



You can then sign in to your account to log in again.

On Mobile

Open the Gmail app. Click on three lines at the top left corner. Click on Settings.

Click on the three dots at the top right corner. Go to Manage Accounts. Tap on the account you want to remove. Click on Remove Account



Here’re the steps to log in again:

Open the Gmail app. Click on your profile at the top right corner. Click on Add Another Account.

Choose any server. Enter your email address. Press Next. Add your password.

Update the Browser/App

As we’ve mentioned earlier, an un-updated browser will give you good performance. If you use outdated browsers, check for updates on your phone. You still need to update if you use the Gmail app.

On Android

Go to the Play Store. Click on your profile at the top right corner. Click on Manage Apps and Device.

Click on Updates Available.

Besides Gmail, click on Update.

On iPhone

Go to the App Store. Tap on your profile at the top of your screen. Scroll to find the browser. Tap on Update next to it.



Clear Browsing Cache Data

If you use any browser, it is better to clear its Browsing Cache Data. If the browsing cache data is stored for a long time, it stacks up and causes errors.

You can clear browsing cache data by following these steps:

On Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three dots on the top right corner Click on Settings

Go to Privacy and Security Click on Clear Browsing Data. Click on Clear Data.



This will clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, cached images, and files.

On Firefox

Open Firefox. Click on the three lines at the bottom right corner. Click on Settings

Go to Privacy and Settings Scroll down and click on Delete Browsing Data

Click Delete again for confirmation

To automatically clear the cache data, click on “delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed”. If you select the box next to it, your cache data will be clearing manually so you don’t have to keep checking on it.

Clear Storage

Gmail requires a certain space in your phone to send emails. So, make sure you have enough space on your phone. You can clear some space by:

Clearing drafts.

Clearing browsing data.

Deleting unnecessary apps.

Clearing cache data of apps.

Optimizing photos and videos

By deleting old files.

Back up your data

Use Gmail on Browsers

We know that mobile apps are better than browsers but often, the mailing app does not work as you want it to. On times like this, use the browser. Open Gmail on your browser and surf through it!

If you use the Gmail app on your PC, try to use it from Google or Firefox. When you use the desktop mailing app, the composed email tends to save to drafts before being sent. So, it can be a little confusing for many people. Instead, use web browsers and open Gmail in it.

How Do I Sync My Gmail Account?

Gmail sync allows your data to be synced from desktop to mobile and mobile to desktop. Gmail will sync all your data, making your job easier. Gmail sync is useful since you can edit the email from one device, then save the email to drafts and send it through another device.

Here’s how to do it:

On Mobile

Open Gmail. Click on the three lines in the top left corner. Go to Settings. Click on your email address. Scroll and click on Sync Gmail.



On Desktop

Open Chrome/ Firefox. Click on your Profile at the top right corner Click on Sync.



Why is the Recipient Not Getting My Emails When I’ve Already Sent Them?

Check your Sent label first. If the certain email is in the sent label then the email has been successfully sent by your side. So, the problem lies on the recipient’s end. Tell them to check what’s causing it.