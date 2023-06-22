How to Change Your Spectrum Wi-Fi Password? 3 Best Ways

If you have recently purchased your Spectrum router, you might want to change its password to make it stronger and prevent others from stealing it. It’s also a good idea to regularly change the password to pre-emptively protect the Wi-Fi network.

You can change the password through Spectrum’s official website or its official mobile application. Other than that, you can also directly change the password on the router.

Also, keep in mind that changing the password will log you out of the network on all devices. So, you’ll need to enter the updated password again on all devices.

Using My Spectrum App

The easiest way to change your Spectrum wireless password is through the dedicated My Spectrum app on your mobile devices.

First, you need to download the My Spectrum app from the App Store or the Google PlayStore. Open the app. Then, log in with your Spectrum Username and Password. If you don’t have an account, you need to create it first. After logging in, go to the Services tab. Select your Wi-Fi network from under Your Spectrum Network. Tap on Edit Network Info.

Change the Password and tap Save (or the check mark).

From Online Spectrum Account

You can also go to your online account on Spectrum’s official website and change the password through this platform. It follows a similar process as the My Spectrum app.

Go to https://www.spectrum.net/ and select Sign in on the top-right. Enter your username and password to log in to your account. If you don’t have a Spectrum account, you need to create it first. After logging in, go to the Your Services tab and click on Internet.

Expand the WiFi network whose password you need to change by clicking on the blue arrow icon next to it. Select Manage Network.

Change the password per your wish and click Save.

Through Router Portal

The general way to change Wi-Fi or router settings for all routers is through its dedicated portal. While Spectrum provides alternate ways specific to the device, you can still use the router portal to change the password.

Note: The router portal’s interface depends on the router’s model or generation. If the instructions below don’t match in your situation, try checking similar options.

You can also seek help from official sources to get the exact process for your router model.

Make sure your computer is connected to the Spectrum Wi-Fi network. Use an Ethernet cable if you don’t know the current Wi-Fi password. First, you need to know the gateway IP of the router log into its portal. Usually, it should be 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1

Most routers have stickers that show this address. But if you can’t find it, you can use some commands on the default Command-line Interface on your computer to find or confirm the gateway address. Windows : Open Run by pressing Windows + R. Type cmd and press Enter to open the Command Prompt . Type WMIC NICConfig where IPEnabled="True" get DefaultIPGateway and press Enter.



: Mac : Open the Terminal. Type netstat -rn | grep default | awk '{print $2}' and press Enter.



: Linux : Open the Terminal. Type ip route | awk '/default/ { print $3 }' and press Enter.



: Then, enter this address into your web browser. Enter the username and password of the router portal (not your Wi-Fi network) to log in to the portal. If you haven’t changed it manually, it should still retain the default credentials, such as:

Router Username Password Arris series admin password Technicolor/Thomson/RCA TCM8715D & TC8717T admin password Technicolor/Thomson/RCA DWG875A N/A admin Ubee/Ambit DDW3611 & DDW365 user user Ubee/Ambit DVW3201B admin user Ubee/Ambit DDW36C & DVW32CB admin check router label

(bottom of router)