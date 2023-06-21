How to Allow Pop-ups on Safari

Pop-ups are small new windows that are generated automatically by the webpage you’re browsing. You might have disabled pop-ups on your Safari browser as most pop-ups are associated with intrusive advertisements or spam links.

However, pop-ups are essential at times, as they contain important sign-up or login forms, especially on banking websites. So, let’s see how you can allow pop-ups on the Safari browser.

On Mac

It is pretty easy to allow pop-ups on the Mac version of Safari. Here’s how you can do so:

  1. Click on Safari at the top.
  2. Select Preferences/Settings.
    safari settings
  3. Go to the Websites tab.
  4. Scroll down to the Pop-up Windows option and click on it.
  5. Besides When visiting other websites, choose the Allow option. (This will allow all pop-ups from any website that you haven’t set a custom setting for.)
    allow pop ups safari mac

Additionally, you can also set up custom pop-up settings for individual websites in Safari. For instance, you can only allow specific websites from being able to open pop-ups in your browser. Follow the steps below to do so:

  1. Open the website that you want to allow pop-ups for in Safari.
  2. Click on Safari at the top.
  3. Go to Preferences/Settings > Websites > Pop-up Windows.
  4. Besides When visiting other websites option, make sure you’ve set the Block and Notify or Block option.
    block or block and ntify safari popups
  5. Under Currently Open Website, select the drop-down menu beside the website you want to allow pop-ups for.
  6. Choose the Allow option. (Now, only this website will be able to open pop-ups in your browser.)
    allow specific websites to send popups safari
  7. If you want to allow pop-ups for another website, repeat the same process.

On iOS

In the iOS version of Safari, you can enable pop-ups from the Settings application. However, unlike Mac Safari, you can’t set up custom pop-up settings for individual websites. Anyway, here’s how you can allow pop-ups on the iOS version of Safari.

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Locate Safari and click on it.
    ios setting safari
  3. Scroll down to General, and toggle off the Block Pop-ups option.
    ios safari allow popups

