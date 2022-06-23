Grammarly Not Working in Gmail? Try These Fixes

When it comes to error-free writing, Grammarly is undoubtedly a life saver. However, it can leave you feeling helpless at times when you need it the most. Like, when you’re drafting an email but Grammarly stops working in Gmail altogether.

This problem can arise for a number of reasons. The Grammarly extension could be turned off. Or, the chrome browser’s update is due. Another likely reason for the problem is the presence of corrupted files in Chrome.

Even if you’re new to the issue, you can fix it by yourself. Always check your internet access whenever Grammarly doesn’t work. Also, make sure you have installed its extension in the right manner.

Besides these solutions, here are more of these fixes that will get Grammarly to work in Gmail all over again.

Why Is My Grammarly Not Working in Gmail

The reasons behind Grammarly not working in Gmail can be wide-ranging. Some of these causes are listed below.

The Grammarly extension keeps turning off by itself. Cookies and cache files on the browser can also lag Grammarly’s functions. The browser might need an update. Malware in Chrome can also prevent Grammarly from doing its job. There are malfunctioning extensions in Chrome. Sometimes, VPNs can also cause Grammarly issues. Changing experimental settings is another likely reason.

How to Fix Grammarly Not Working in Gmail

After you ensure that Grammarly has internet access, try to see that you have installed the extension the way it’s supposed to be. Then, you can proceed with other fixes like reinstalling the extension, clearing cache files, and more.

In this article, you will find a wide range of fixes. These will help you overcome the problem of Grammarly not working in Gmail.

Reinstall the Grammarly Extension

When Grammarly stops working in Gmail, try removing the extension and adding it back again. This helps to remove existing corrupted files if any. Often, this fix works to bring Grammarly back into action.

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three-dot menu on the right side. Then, click on More Tools. Select Extensions. Now, remove the Grammarly extension.

After this, go to the Chrome Web Store. Next, add the Grammarly extension to the browser.

Turn on the Extension

At times, the Grammarly extension can turn off by itself. So, whenever Grammarly doesn’t work in Gmail, go to the extensions list on your browser and ensure that it is turned on. This can be done as shown below.

Open Google Chrome. Click on the menu. Select More tools. Next, select Extensions. Then, toggle the button to the right to turn it on.



This should get Grammarly to work in the Gmail. Compose an email to see if it helps you to detect any writing mistakes.

Clear Cookies and Cache Files

Removing cookie files and cache files can allow the Grammarly extension to open in Gmail. You can clear these cache files with the process shown below.

Open Google Chrome. In the address bar, type chrome://settings/siteData . Next, look for the Search cookies field on the right side of the screen. Then, type grammarly in the field. Select Remove all shown.



After this, all the cookies and cache on the Grammarly extension get removed. Now, go ahead and open Gmail to check if Grammarly is back in operation.

For even better performance, you can also clear the cache files from Chrome. The steps to do that are over here.

Go to Chrome settings at the top-right corner. Select More Tools. Then, click on Clear Browsing Data. Now, select the time range and check the given boxes. Click on Clear data.



Update Google Chrome

If there are other extensions on the browser, updating Chrome can help fix potential risks that come with them. Or else, these extensions may obstruct Grammarly from working in Gmail.

Chrome, if you didn’t already know, updates on its own. If for several reasons, Chrome is not up-to-date, you can follow these steps.

Go to Chrome Settings. Select Help. Then, go to About Google Chrome.



After this, Chrome checks for updates. Click on Update if the browser hasn’t been updated. In case it’s up-to-date, it will display the same message.

Identify Harmful Software in Chrome

The faulty software in Google Chrome can also cause Grammarly to not work in Gmail. However, it is possible to identify and remove the malware residing in the browser. For this, you can use Chrome’s specifically designed malware scanner. Here’s how you use it to clean your device.

Go to Chrome’s menu. Select Settings. Go to Advanced. Then, select Reset and clean up. Select Clean up computer. Now, click the Find button.



Disable or Update Other Extensions

In case you have multiple extensions on your browser, maybe it’s time to get rid of some of them.

Some extensions can come with security issues. So, try to remove the malfunctioning extensions that have bad reviews or unreliable sources. You can disable the extension by sliding each extension’s toggle button to the left.

Likewise, you can also update the ones that are necessary for you. You can do this using the steps shown below.

Click on the Chrome menu. Click on More Tools. Select Extensions. Now, slide the Developer mode toggle button to the right. Then, the option to Update the extensions will show up.



Remove VPNs

Another reason for Grammarly not working in Gmail could be due to VPNs. These VPNs can sometimes run into conflict with the Grammarly extension.

Similarly, if there is more than one VPN running on the device, you should, at most, use only one. But, in case, Grammarly still doesn’t work in Gmail, get rid of the remaining VPN as well. Or, you can disable it while you use Grammarly.

Set Experimental Features to Default

The experimental settings on Chrome allow users to have a better browsing experience. However, this can stop the Grammarly extension to work in Gmail. So, if you want that solved, you can set Chrome’s experimental features to default.

Here’s a walkthrough to reset the experimental settings.

In Chrome’s address bar, type chrome://flags . Next, select Reset all.



After this, the experimental settings will be set to default. Then, re-launch Chrome and see if Grammarly works in Gmail.

Adjust Gmail Language Settings

When the Gmail interface is set to a language that’s written from right to left, Grammarly may not function. It only works for the English language for the time being. As a result, the interface in Gmail has to be set in English.

You can set the language to English with these steps.

Go to Gmail. Select Settings. Then, click See all settings. Select the English (US or UK) from the drop-down menu in the Language section. After that, click Save Changes.



Use a Different Browser

You can also open Grammarly in some other browsers like Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge. If you’re in need of real-time writing suggestions urgently, install a new browser and enable the Grammarly extension.

For instance, download Firefox from your current browser. Then, once it is installed, go to the Firefox add-ons page. Now, you can install the Grammarly extension and start working in Gmail.