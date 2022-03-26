How to Recover Folder in Outlook

Did you accidentally delete a folder in Outlook, or you just can’t seem to find it? Regardless of the case, you can easily recover files and folders in Outlook since it doesn’t permanently delete files.

So, let’s look at all the possible methods to recover deleted and missing folders on Outlook.

How to Recover Deleted Folder in Outlook

It’s pretty easy to recover your deleted folders or items in Outlook using several methods. By default, you can find the deleted items in the Deleted Items folder. So, the first method is by retrieving your files from this folder. Another method is by using a server.

Note: Outlook only keeps the deleted emails for 30 days. After that, the emails will be permanently removed.

Recover Emails From ‘Deleted Items’ Folder

Here’s how you can revive your folder/emails from the ‘Deleted Items’ folder.

Open Outlook and open the email folder list. Click on Deleted Items or Trash. Once you find your folder or item, right-click on it and select Move. Then, click on Other Folder.

Now, click on Inbox and move your message.

Click on OK.

To recover other items, like Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks, right-click on them and click on Move. Then, click on Other Folder and then their respective folder.

Recover Folder From Server

If you can’t find your emails in the Deleted Items folder, chances are you might’ve deleted them from the folder. To recover these items, you can check the Recoverable Items folder. Whenever you delete files from the Deleted Items folder, those files will reside in this hidden folder. Here’s how you can recover using the server:

Click on Deleted Items in the email folders list. Click on the Home menu. From the folder menu, click on Recover Deleted Items from Server.

Select the items you want to restore. If you have trouble finding the files you’re looking for, click on Subject, Deleted On, or From to sort accordingly. You can also recover more than one items by pressing CTRL and selecting the items. Click on Restore Selected Items and then click on OK.

Once you do this, the items will go back to the Deleted Items folder. Then, you can refer to our steps above to recover them and move them to their respective folders.

Note: If you can’t find the Recover Deleted Items from Server folder, it means that your account doesn’t support it.

If your account seems incompatible with the server, you can use certain recovery software programs to recover your deleted files. Using such programs can help retrieve your folders in the same positions as before.

How to Recover Missing Folder in Outlook

Sometimes, you might not find some folders when doing some tasks because they can get moved to other locations. Unfortunately, there isn’t one simple solution to recover lost files. However, there are some techniques we can try to revive these files, hopefully.

If your folder was lost when you were dragging it to move to another location, there’s a possibility that it’s a sub-folder in another folder. To find it, click on the downward arrow. This will give you a bigger view of the folders. You can now find the missing folder.

However, if you’re unaware of how your folder got lost, you can give these steps a try:

Right-click on Outlook mail address. Click on Data File Properties.

You’ll see a new pop-up menu. Click on the Folder Size option. Doing so will display all folders along with the names and the location. In this way, you may notice the missing folder.



How to Recover Deleted Emails From Outlook After 30 Days?

It can be tricky to recover deleted emails on Outlook after 30 days since Outlook permanently deletes all emails. So, we have to take help from additional apps, like Email Recovery.

How to Recover Deleted Folder in Outlook on Mac?

Sadly, it’s not possible to recover deleted folders within the Outlook app on Mac. But, you can take help from the web client and follow these steps to recover your emails.

Open Outlook in Office 365 and log in with your credentials. Select Deleted Items. Click on Recover Items deleted from this folder. Click on the file to recover and click on Restore.

You can now find the restored email in your desired folder.