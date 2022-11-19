It might be a good idea to disable a key on the keyboard if it keeps spamming and limits you from typing correctly. Also, if you recently shifted to a new keyboard and not used to the position of a particular key, the best bet is to disable it.

MS-PowerToys is a general go-to option to disable a key for most Windows users. However, there are also methods you can easily use without installing any applications. Keep reading to know more!

How to Disable a Key on Keyboard?

Disabling a key on your keyboard is not that cumbersome. You can either use the customization tool from Microsoft, modify registry settings, or opt-in for other applications.

Here, we have compiled the best 3 proven methods to disable a key on your keyboard. Let’s get straight into them.

Disable Using MS-PowerToys

The first method we will learn is disabling a key using Microsoft’s PowerToys application. The application is available on Microsoft Store and lets you customize overall Windows. It has different functionalities like changing the color format, resizing images, and customizing File Explorer including modifying the keyboard settings.

Follow these steps to disable the desired key on your keyboard.

Open Microsoft Store application on your computer. In the search box, type Microsoft PowerToys and hit Enter. Click Install button.

Once the installation is complete, launch the application. On the left pane of the PowerToys application window, search for and click Keyboard Manager. Then on the right pane, toggle on Enable Keyboard Manager.

Click Remap a key under the Keys section.

It will open up a new Remap keys window. Click (+) symbol under Physical Key.

Click Type button under the same Physical key section.

Now press the key that you want to disable. It will be shown on the screen after you press it. For instance, I pressed “A.” If you can not type the key, select it from the dropdown. Click OK.

Now click the dropdown under Mapped To section. Scroll all the way up in the dropdown and click Disable.

Click OK. Confirm disabling in the popup, and you are done. You don’t even need to restart the computer, and the key will stop working afterward.

Disable Using Registry Editor

Another method to disable a key on your keyboard is using the Registry Editor. This method works like a charm every time. You don’t need to use any applications or third-party tools to use this method. However, make sure you create a backup of your registry before proceeding with this method.

Hit Windows + R key on the keyboard. Type regedit in the text field. Then press Enter key.

Click Yes in the popup. Once the Registry Editor window opens, copy and paste this location into the address bar and hit Enter key. Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Keyboard Layout Right-click the empty area on the right pane and click New > Binary Value.

Click the empty space once. Now double-click and open New Value #1.

Enter eight pairs of zeroes (00) on the first line.

In the second line, you first need to enter 02 or 03. If there is a single key you want to disable, type 02, and if there are a pair of keys you need to disable, type 03. For example, If you wish to disable the letter key “A” which is a single key, type 02. Likewise, if you want to disable the Ctrl key, which is in pairs, type 03.

Next, enter five pairs of zeroes (00).

Then enter the Hex code for the key you want to disable. You can see the Hex code for each key in the keyboard from the table below. For instance, I want to disable the letter key “A” on my keyboard. It means I should type “1E 00”.

Now on the third line, enter four pairs of zeroes (00).

Click OK and exit from Registry Editor. Restart your computer. The key will stop working now.

Key Code Key Code Key Code Key Code Q 1000 1! 0200 Left Windows 5BE0 Spacebar 3900 W 1100 2@ 0300 Right Windows 5CE0 Power 5EE0 E 1200 3# 0400 Backspace 0E00 Messenger 11E0 R 1300 4$ 0500 Escape 0100 F1 3B00 T 1400 5% 0600 Num Lock 4500 F2 3C00 Y 1500 6^ 0700 Scroll Lock 4600 F3 3D00 U 1600 7& 0800 Up Arrow 48E0 F4 3E00 I 1700 8* 0900 Down Arrow 50E0 F5 3F00 O 1800 9( 0A00 Left Arrow 4BE0 F6 13E0 P 1900 0) 0B00 Right Arrow 4DE0 F7 4100 A 1E00 -_ 0C00 Insert 52E0 F8 4200 S 1F00 =+ 0D00 Page Up 49E0 F9 4300 D 2000 [{ 1A00 Page Down 51E0 F10 4400 F 2100 ]} 1B00 Left Alt 3800 F11 5700 G 2200 ;: 2700 Right Alt 38E0 F12 5800 H 2300 ‘“ 2B00 Volume Up 30E0 Wake 63E0 J 2400 ,< 3300 Volume Down 2EE0 Forward 69E0 K 2500 .> 3400 Play/Pause 22E0 Back 6AE0 L 2600 /? 3500 Home 32E0 Refresh 67E0 Z 2C00 \| 2800 Stop 24E0 Save 57E0 X 2D00 Enter 1C00 Prtsc 37E0 Print 58E0 C 2E00 Right Shift 3600 FN 63E0 Delete 53E0 V 2F00 Left Shift 2A00 Sleep 57E0 Caps lock 3A00 B 3000 Tab 0F00 Mute 20E0 Undo 08E0 N 3100 Left Ctrl 1D00 `~ 2900 Next track 19E0 M 3200 Right Ctrl 1DE0 Calculator 21E0 Prev Track 10E0 Keys and their respective Hex code

Use Third-party Apps

If you do not prefer or have hands-on experience using the Registry Editor, you can opt-in for third-party apps like Keytweak.

The application makes it easy to customize the functions of keys on the keyboard with its simple interface. It also works by making changes in the registry of your computer. Simply download the application from the Internet and install it. Then follow the steps below to disable the key.