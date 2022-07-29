Most AMD CPUs are designed to have pins on their surface that go inside holes in the Pin Grid Array (PGA) socket type of a motherboard. Since these pins can be susceptible to damage, many users may require assistance to place the CPU properly into the socket.

However, AMD makes it easier to install their CPU by providing a triangular sign for correct alignment. You just have to lift the locking handle or plate, align the processor with the socket, make sure the pins go inside straightly, and place the lock again. And the good thing is that the process is similar to an LGA-compatible AMD CPU.

So, let’s go through these steps in detail to install a compatible AMD CPU on your motherboard.

How To Install AMD CPU on a Motherboard?

Nowadays, most CPU sockets use Zero Insertion Force (ZIF) design to place the processor. It means you do not have to exert any force on it for proper connection. The use of a locking handle provides safe means to place the CPU that presses it automatically for necessary connection.

Hence, there is less chance of damage while installing the CPU. Nevertheless, you will have to follow the process step-wise to eliminate even minor errors. We have also included additional steps for disassembling the system and removing the older CPU if you are trying to upgrade or change your motherboard’s processor.

Free Yourself of Static Charges

Static charges can develop when our body parts rub on another object. This current is not quite harmful in the air, but discharging static charges through small electronics inside our computer can cause irreparable damage. So, you should consider freeing yourself of any electrostatic charge.

You can simply do this by touching any metal surface. However, it may not always work. So, we recommend the use of an anti-static wrist band. Simply tie the band on your hand with the metal portion touching your skin. Then, place the clip on a metal surface throughout the installation process.

You can do this step after disconnecting the power cables from your system and placing it on a table.

Disconnect the System

If you already have a PC set up and are trying to change the CPU, you will have to remove all the connections first from the system. Now that you have disconnected all the peripherals and cables from the outside; let’s disassemble the inner connections.

Remove any static charge built up on your body by following the steps in the earlier section. Place the casing on a table or floor to ground it fully. Unscrew the nuts and open the casing. Disconnect all the PSU cables from the motherboard, including the CPU Fan connector. Remove the CPU cooler screws.

Now, gently twist the cooler sideways and pull it. You should do it slowly to prevent accidental ripping of the CPU, which may damage the pins. It might take a few twists and turns to finally remove it. You can leave the motherboard in the casing itself to perform the installation. Some users may feel difficult to do this. In such a case, you can unscrew all the nuts holding the motherboard in place and take the motherboard out. Place the motherboard over the desk or in a cardboard box for protection, especially the one where the motherboard came first as it matches the size exactly.



Remove the Old CPU and Position the New One

Normally, all the AMD sockets, such as AM1, AM2, AM4, etc., have a similar physical design to hold the CPU in the motherboard. However, the new TRX4 socket, that accommodates the Threadripper CPU series, has a slightly different design.

So, let’s look at both of them separately.

Remove and Install CPU in Socket With a Locking Bar

Most AMD sockets have a handle to lift and push for keeping the CPU in place. Let’s go through the installation process in these sockets step-wise.

Lift the locking handle on the CPU socket.

Hold the processor from the sides using two fingers and gently lift it up without wiggling. If it is a working piece, we recommend you place it properly on its packaging.

If you are using an older CPU for replacement, make sure the pins are not bent. Now, find a triangle sign on the CPU and look at a similar sign on the socket. Align those two triangles and place the processor on the socket gently. Do not drop it sideways or in a wiggling fashion.

You should feel it drop easily. If not, then it may not have aligned properly. Follow the process again, carefully looking at the alignment. Press the locking handle back downwards until it reaches the bottom. Do not get alarmed by any creaking sound that may arise when you push the metal bar. If you have aligned the CPU properly, it is just a natural sound.



Remove and Install CPU in Socket With Screw Plate

The new Threadripper series CPU uses an LGA socket and a sliding design on a metal plate to hold the CPU. Let’s see how to install the CPU in these sockets.

Find the socket and unscrew the three pins that hold the outer cover. AMD has labeled the screws, and you have to remove them in the 3->2->1 order as specified. The frame will lift up automatically.

There is another bracket beneath the frame. Find blue colored portion on its top side and grab them to lift the bracket upward. Hold the CPU from its side and slide it upward until it comes out of the bracket. If you are installing the CPU in a new motherboard, you will have to remove a plastic plate similarly. Also, remove the black socket cover by holding it from the sides and pulling it straight up. Make sure not to rotate or pull it sideways, as it may damage the pins on the socket.

Find the triangular mark on the CPU and the socket and align them. Now, slide the CPU to the inner bracket keeping it aligned through the blue marks. Press the bracket downwards towards the socket until you hear a click sound. Put the outer cover back and now screw the nuts in 1->2->3 order as mentioned in the socket.

Reassemble the Hardware

Now, we are left with putting everything together and assembling the system. Let’s follow the steps for doing it.

If you did the installation outside, place the motherboard back into the casing and screw it tightly. If you used an older CPU for the installation, then scrub the remnant of old thermal paste from its top. You can apply some isopropyl alcohol to a soft cloth or cotton to remove the paste carefully.

After the surface dries, apply a small amount of new thermal paste to the center. The fan’s bottom will distribute the paste evenly all around. Place the CPU fan by properly aligning its screws to the holes. Push the mounting pins diagonally to ensure that the fan is physically stable. Tighten the screws making sure the fan is not loose.

Connect the fan cable, PSU cables, RAM, Storage Drive connectors, and other hardware to the respective port and slots on the motherboard.

Connect power to your system and boot it up. Check if all the hardware is showing up and working fine. If your system has issues during boot, then check whether the CPU is compatible with the BIOS version. If not, update your BIOS. You can also repeat the disassembly and reassembly process, ensuring no pins were bent during installation. Check your system again. It should work properly. Screw the casing cover and run your computer.

Related Questions

How to Overclock Your CPU and Is it Safe?

Overclocking a CPU means increasing its speed beyond the rated value to improve its performance. Most AMD CPUs provide flexibility with unlocked clock speed to perform overclocking. Overclocking is safe when you follow the instructions carefully and do not exceed the maximum clock speed and voltage value. We have compiled a comprehensive guide for overclocking your CPU safely.

How to Lower CPU temperature?

AMD provides a better cooling system to ensure your CPU does not exceed the threshold temperature. However, if you are using a cooling system other than AMD’s, the temperature may rise a few degrees. In such a case, you can always try undervolting your CPU, which is totally safe. You can download AMD Ryzen Master and follow the instructions from our detailed guide for undervolting your AMD CPU.