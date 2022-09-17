How to Link Your Origin Account with Steam

A lot of video games that were only available on the Origin Store are now available on Steam for users to download and play. Games such as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order require you to log in to your Origin account when launching them for the first time.

So how can you link your Origin account to your Steam? Let’s take a look at it.

What Are the Advantages of Linking Your Steam and Origin Accounts?

As you know, Steam features a huge collection of games from different publishers; it removes the necessity of having to install multiple client apps from different publishers to launch games. You can install all the games under the same platform and launch from it as well.

However, some EA games still require you to log in to your Origin account even if you’ve launched it through Steam. It also keeps track of your progression, skins as well as achievements across two platforms. So it is important that you link your Origin and Steam accounts if you want to enjoy EA games on Steam.

How to Link Your Origin Account to Your Steam?

To link your Origin account to Steam, you’ll need to have both Origin and Steam clients installed on your PC. You’ll also need an Origin account for this process.

You can follow these steps to link your Origin account with Steam:

Open the Steam app on your PC. Download any EA game through your Steam.

Keep in mind that you may need to purchase some games before you can download them. After the download is completed, launch the game.

When you launch an EA game for the first time from Steam, the Origin desktop will launch automatically and ask you to sign in using your Origin account. If you don’t have the Origin app installed, then it will ask you to install it first. Once it’s installed, log in to your Origin account, and it will be automatically linked to your Steam account.

That’s it! Now, you’ve successfully linked your Origin account with Steam.

Related Questions

Can You Launch a Game You’ve Purchased Through the Origin Store from Your Steam?

Although you can link your Steam account with your Origin account, you can’t actually transfer your games from Origin to Steam.

If you want to play certain Origin games on Steam, you’ll need to purchase them from Steam itself. You also need to log in to the game using your Origin account to actually play it. However, if you have an Origin game on your PC, you can still add them to Steam as a non-Steam game.

You can then launch them through Steam, but when there’s an update, you’ll need to update them by launching Origin. You’ll also need to make sure that Origin is running in the background when you launch the game.

Can You Unlink Your Steam Account Once You’ve Linked It with Origin?

If you’ve linked the wrong account or if you want to link another Origin account to Steam, you can easily do so by unlinking the current account. Steam doesn’t have an option to unlink your Origin account, so you’ll need to do that through the Origin desktop app.

Note:You can only unlink your account once six months have passed since you linked your account.

To unlink your current Steam account from Origin:

Open the Origin client app on your PC. From the menu bar, click on Origin, then select EA account and Billing. This will redirect you to the EA Customer Portal on your web browser.

There, select the Connections tab. Under the Connected Accounts section, you can see your linked Steam account. Now, click on the Unlink button to unlink it from your Origin account.



As you can see, it’s still not been six months since I last linked my Steam account to Origin, so I cannot unlink it yet. However, if it’s been past six months, you should be able to see the Unlink button. You’ll now see a popup stating the risks of unlinking the Steam account. To proceed, click on I understand and wish to continue, then click Unlink.

Now, you’ve successfully unlinked your Steam account from Origin.