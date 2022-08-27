How to Remove or Replace a Laptop Battery

If your laptop is old and you’re not getting much use out of your laptop while it is unplugged, you might need to replace your laptop battery. Removing the battery if you are keeping your laptop in storage for an extended duration is also a good idea.

Laptop batteries are either external or internal. External batteries are relatively easy to remove and replace. Removing an internal battery will require you to remove the back panel first.

Either way, if you are unsure how to remove your laptop’s battery, this article will explain how to do it in easy steps.

Removing a Laptop Battery

As mentioned above, you might need to remove your laptop battery either to get it replaced or to keep your laptop in storage.

It is more common to see internal batteries in laptops these days; however, if you have a laptop that is a few generations older, you might have an external battery.

You can visually identify if you have an external battery by flipping your laptop over. If you see a battery-shaped cutout beneath the hinge of your laptop, you have an external battery. Additionally, there should be sliders around the cutout that actuate the battery locking mechanism.

You have an internal battery if you see no such cutouts or sliders. If cutouts exist in the middle of the back panel, they are probably compartments for easy access to SO-DIMM or HDD slots. External battery compartments will almost always be underneath the laptop’s hinge.

Note: The procedures for battery removal outlined below might vary slightly depending upon your model of laptop. Please refer to the user manual if there is any confusion.

External Battery Replacement

Removing an external laptop battery is easy, and you will not need to use any tool to complete this action. Simply follow the steps below:

Turn off the laptop and unplug the charger. Flip the laptop over. Look to see if there is a battery-release lock. If there is, release it. Release the latch holding battery in place by sliding towards the indicated direction.

Slide the battery out of its compartment.

You can reinstall an external battery by simply sliding it into the slot.

You might need to put a slight pressure to push it in, and you’ll hear a snapping sound of the spring-loaded latch moving into a locked position.

If there is a battery-release lock, slide it into the locked position thereafter, and you will be done.

Internal Battery Replacement

Some laptops have their internal batteries soldered, which makes it nearly impossible for a regular user to remove and replace them. Macbooks by Apple are a good example.

Most Windows and Linux machines, though, won’t have a soldered internal battery. If you’re not sure, though, it’s always a good idea to use your preferred search engine to see if the battery in your laptop can be removed. We’d like to advise you to do so before attempting to go ahead with the steps below to remove your laptop’s internal battery.

Phillips head screwdriver

Prying tools such as guitar picks. (Avoid metal prying tools)

Magnetic pan to retain unfastened screws.

Anti-static wristband to avoid shorting the circuits. Removing an internal battery is a slightly more daunting task than removing an external one. Since you will need to remove the back panel, you will need to have these handy tools with you.

Once you’ve prepared the required tools, then please follow the steps below to remove a laptop’s internal battery.

Shut down the laptop and disconnect the adapter. Flip the laptop over and unfasten the screws holding the case down. Make sure to keep track of which screw came from where, especially when they are of different lengths or diameters. Oversized screws could damage screw holes when reassembling.

Insert a prying tool into the seam between the back cover and the laptop body and drag it along the side. If you have multiple prying tools available, you could leave them wedged to hold the seam open while you work on the other side.

If you hear a click, this indicates that you’ve managed to uncouple a locking mechanism. There will be many locking mechanisms all around the laptop body. Work around each of them. If you’re met with unexpected resistance, there could be a screw or screws that you missed. Check again to make sure you haven’t missed one. Also, check for hidden locations below the rubber pads or stickers.

When you’ve made sure that all locking mechanisms have been uncoupled, gently pry open the back panel. Identify and locate the battery. Identify and remove the battery connector to the motherboard. You can use a prying tool if needed. Identify the screws holding down the battery and unfasten them.

If there are any cables running around the battery, make sure to put them out of the way first. Some laptops might have the battery glued onto the chassis. Use a tool to break the adhesive so that the battery can be removed. Gently lift the battery out of the housing.

You can reverse the steps above to reinstall a laptop’s internal battery.