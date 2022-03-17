HP Laptop Won’t Turn on? Here’s How to Fix It

There could be several reasons why your HP laptop won’t turn on even after pressing the power button several times. While booting up the laptop, it could:

Not respond at all

Load the component and immediately shut off

Turn on the keyboard, but the screen does not respond

Load the laptop fan but gets overheated quickly

It can be frustrating but it might not mean that it’s time to throw your laptop. It could just be a minor glitch requiring simple fixes.

How to Fix HP Laptop Not Turning on

Before moving on to the causes and fixes of the problem, it is best to understand how your laptop behaves. Your laptop might not be responding to the power button, or you only see a black screen while turning on the laptop.

So let’s look at how to fix these issues one by one:

Check Faulty Power Line

If your laptop is not responding to the power button, chances are you might have issues with the power cable. It is best to see if your laptop’s cable is broken or split. Your power brick might have a small indicator that lights up if you connect it properly. If the indicator is off, you may want to replace your cable.

You can also check if the power socket you plugged your cable in has power. But if everything looks fine and your laptop’s power cable does not seem to have any issues, you can try unplugging your battery (in the case of laptops with removable batteries).

Once you remove the battery, connect your laptop to the power cable and try turning it on. If it does, then your battery is causing problems with startup.

However, if it still does not turn on, it is best to move on to the next steps.

Remove All External Devices

There are instances where external devices such as a USB, external mouse, keyboard, etc., interfere with your laptop and stop it from turning on. You can try removing all of them and try again. You can plug the devices again after your laptop boots up if it turns on. You can then troubleshoot such devices and figure out why they caused problems.

Hard Reset Your Laptop

There is an easy process to hard reset your laptop that works like magic for most people facing the same problem. You can also try to hard reset using the following steps and check if it works for you.

Disconnect the power cable from your laptop. Remove the battery. If your laptop does not have an external battery, you may have to open the bottom case to disconnect it. Make sure no additional peripherals stay connected to your laptop. Hold down the power button for 30 seconds. Plug the battery back in and the power cable. Try turning on your laptop.

Check If Any Hardware is Malfunctioning

Hardware malfunction can also be the source of the problem. For instance, if your laptop responds to the power button but gives nothing on the screen, you can try hooking up another monitor. If the other monitor works, your laptop’s screen is broken. You can then replace it or fix it with the help of a professional.

Additionally, if your laptop heats up as soon as you hit the power button and then turn off automatically, your fans might not be working. Such a case also does not let your laptop turn on. So, it is best to take your laptop to a professional and have it diagnosed for faulty hardware and change it.

There is a chance that your laptop’s CMOS battery is dead or not working properly. Usually, the CMOS battery lets your laptop store BIOS settings and other useful information on your PC. You can try changing the CMOS battery and turning on the laptop. If it works, you will not have to worry about the problem again.

Fresh Install Your Windows

Installing new Windows on your laptop may be your best bet if your laptop turns on, but you cannot get past the black screen since the start. Using an OS disc can be the most fruitful when your BIOS crashes as the PC might need to access BIOS first to read a USB.

You can also use a bootable USB to fresh install Windows on your laptop. However, this process is only applicable if your laptop responds to the power button.

Precautions if Your Laptop Won’t Turn On

These are some of the processes you can try to solve your issue. Sadly, if none of these options are working, it could mean it is time to say goodbye to your laptop and get a new one. But hey, look at the bright side! You can take precautions with your new laptop to ensure this problem never bothers you again.

You can keep in mind the checklist below to keep your laptop in good condition so that you do not go through the trouble again:

Update Windows and Drivers Frequently: It is best to constantly check for updates on your Windows and other drivers so that you do not have to worry about your OS or any hardware crashing. Routinely Maintenance: Laptops also have mechanical parts such as the hinges and the fans. It is advisable to perform maintenance by cleaning up the fans and making sure each hardware is working efficiently. Use Anti-malware and Antivirus Software: There is a lot of deadly malware out there that can render your laptops completely useless. So, we advise you use security software to protect your PC from such threats. You can find tons of good software in the market. Hence, you can do your research and select the one that suits you best.

Hopefully, one of the solutions mentioned above worked for you, and you do not have to go through the hassle of replacing your laptop.