How to Remove PCIe Slot Bracket?

When installing a GPU or filling the PCIe slot with an expansion card, you have to remove the corresponding slot cover.

To remove the slot cover, simply untighten the screws and take it out. If the bracket is not secured with a screw, push until it snaps off.

Depending on the PC, it might be more complex. Some might have multiple screws while others might have brackets that are hard to snap.

Although the process sounds easy, applying too much force can be risky. So, here’s a quick demonstration to help you safely remove the PCIe slot cover.

Get Things Ready

First, turn off the PC and remove the side panel cover to access the board. Let me brief you step by step:

Shut down the PC and turn off the PSU.

Unscrew any screws holding the side panel to remove it.

You will now have access to the motherboard. Place your PC on its side.



Depending on the PC case, the cover might be connected to the case in one of the following three ways.

PCIe Slot Bracket Without Screws

Pushing slot bracket using a screwdriver (from the inside)

Important: For these brackets, make sure you remove the correct ones because there are no do-overs. Removing the wrong one means there will be an opening in the back of the case that you cannot close. Therefore, the PC will take in more dust

Use any thin cylindrical object, like a pen or pencil, to push it. A screwdriver will also do, which is what I normally use.

Push the cover from the inside of the case to break small bits that connect the two. If it’s not possible from the inside, push it from the outside.

Pushing slot bracket using a screwdriver (from the outside)

You need to be extra careful if you are pushing the bracket from the outside if you already have a motherboard installed.

A part of the slot cover should come right out. Once you do this, wiggle it and remove it from the PC case.

Wiggle the Bracket Front and Back

Some covers might even have small (rectangle, or cross-shaped) holes. You can insert the screwdriver in this opening to remove it.

The edges on the cover are sharp. Be careful or you may cut yourself when taking it off.

PCIe Slot Bracket With Screws

Untightening screws from the bracket

Most high-end and even some mid-tier cases could have the slot covers connected with one or more screws. For them, all you need is a screwdriver.

Remove the screw from the sides of the bracket and take out the slot cover. Depending on the case, the screws might be inside or outside.

Pulling out the PCIe slot bracket

Some motherboards may have a second metal plate that secures the bracket. In this situation, you may need to remove two or more screws.

Remove Bracket 1 followed by Bracket 2

PCIe Slot Bracket With Locks

You might see some old PC cases with locks instead of screws that hold the bracket. You may have difficulty knowing how these locks work. Let me show you how to remove it: