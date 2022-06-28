How to Check PC Specs on Windows 11

Do you need to view your hardware specification for a new upgrade? You can view all specifications, including your RAM storage, hardware information, processor information, and so much more, on your Windows 11.

This article will delve into how you can access PC specs in Windows 11.

How to Check PC Specs in Windows 11

There are multiple ways for you to check your PC specifications in Windows 11. From brief to detailed information about your PC, here are ways you can check PC Specs in Windows 11.

Using Properties

You can access PC specs by selecting Properties on This PC. Here is how you can view a brief specification of your PC from This PC:

Open File Explorer. On the navigation panel to your left, locate This PC. You can also find it on the desktop. Right-click on This PC and select Properties. You can view your PC specs under Device Specifications.

Through the Settings App

The setting application has become the go-to destination for many users when they want to access information or features of their devices.

Likewise, you can view the device specification of your PC from the About section of the Settings application. Follow these instructions to check PC specs from your Windows settings:

Open Start and select Settings. Under System, scroll down and select About. You can access your PC specs under Device Specifications.

Through Command Prompt

Users can carry out any command using the Command Prompt application on their Windows. Using the Command Prompt, you can view detailed information about your PC. Here are instructions for viewing PC specs in Windows 11 using the Command Prompt:

Open Start. On the search bar, type cmd. Open elevated Command Prompt.

On the cmd window, type in the command systeminfo and hit enter. You may view detailed specifications of your PC.

Through System Information

If you want to access detailed system information about your PC, including BIOS Version and System Model, hop on to System Information. Follow these steps to view PC specs from System Information:

Open Start. On the search bar, type in System Information and open it. Under System Summary, you may view much more detailed specifications of your device.

Through PowerShell

PowerShell uses interactive commands for users to carry out different actions in Windows 11. You also use PowerShell to access full device specifications on your Windows. Here are steps for you to view device specifications using PowerShell:

On your taskbar, locate the Start button. Right-click on it and open Windows Terminal (Admin) to open PowerShell On the PowerShell window, type in the command Get-Computerinfo and press enter. You can view all your device specifications in the window.

Through Task Manager

You can view specifications such as CPU, Disk, Ethernet, WiFi, GPU, RAM, and so on in Task Manager. You can access these details following these few steps: