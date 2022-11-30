Hyperx Mic Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It

Surround sound, detachable microphone, support for multiple consoles, and many other features distinguish HyperX headsets. These headsets have an undeniably high build quality. However, users also have complaints about issues with the microphones on these Headsets.

It is reported that on many models of HyperX headsets mic does not work. This is particularly seen more on the HyperX Cloud model. n

This problem appears to be caused primarily by bugs in the headset firmware and audio drivers. HyperX has already addressed the issue by issuing firmware updates.

There are other reasons too for this microphone issue on The HyperX headsets, which we will discuss throughout this article.

What are the Reasons for Hyperx Mic not working?

Access to the Microphone is restricted

HyperX mic is not set as the default

Bugs in the operating system

Issues with the Windows Audio Service

Mic has incurred physical damage Besides the firmware issues, these are the other possible reasons for the HyperX mic not working.

How To Fix A Hyperx Mic That Isn’t Working?

First of all, ensure that your HyperX headset is connected properly. Most HyperX headset mics models have a dedicated Mic mute button. If you see the status LED on the mic is muted.

To make the Mic active, press and hold the Mic mute button for a few seconds. When the mic becomes active, the headset will play a notification beep.

Allow Access to Microphone

Most of the time, the microphone is disabled in the Windows settings. The microphone access also may be restricted to some specific apps as well. As a result, the HyperX mic works well in some apps but not in others. To enable the HyperX mic and to allow its access to restricted applications, follow these steps.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Privacy & security > Microphone. If the Microphone access is turned off, click on the slider to enable it. Also, check the list of applications and if their access to the microphone is turned off. Click on the slider to turn the access for your desired app, and then check if the mic works.

Set the Microphone as Default Device

If you are constantly switching around the sound input on your computer, the default recording devices might not be configured correctly. When this happens, the mic on your HyperX headset might not function. You can change this by setting the HyperX mic to default.

Press Windows Key + R, type control , and hit enter to open the control panel. Go to Hardware and Sound > Sound. Go to the Recording tab. Right-click on the empty space and select Show Disabled Device. Now, Right-click on the Microphone and select Enable. Click on the Set Default and click on OK to save the changes.

If you prefer having the HyperX mic as the default one for specific apps, follow these steps to do so.

Press Windows Key + I to open Settings. Go to System > Sound > Volume Mixer. Under the Apps section, choose to select the app you want to choose the default input device for. In the Input device, select the HyperX mic as the default for the desired application.

Reset Windows Audio Service

Windows audio services manage all the audio devices connected to the computer. This service starts during the system startup. If it fails to do so, it can lead to issues with the sounds and microphones.

Sometimes minor glitches in the service also can bring issues to your audio peripherals. Restarting this service can help you bring the microphone back to life.

Press Windows Key + R, type services.msc, and hit enter. In the list of services, search for Windows Audio. Right-click on it and select Restart. If the service hasn’t yet been started, select Start. At last, test the microphone.

Update the Audio drivers and Firmware

It is not uncommon for drivers to get corrupted. They also fail to perform properly when they get outdated. Especially with audio drivers, OEM or even generic driver updates are rolled out to enhance the performance of the audio devices and get rid of the existing bugs.

Therefore, it is ideal to manually install audio drivers and perform firmware updates at regular intervals.

Press Windows Key + X and open the Device Manager. Click on Sound, video and game controllers to expand the devices under it. Right-click on the audio driver and select Update driver. Choose Search Automatically for drivers and follow the prompts to update the drivers.

Hyper X also releases Firmware update for headsets that can solve the glitches in the drivers and also improves the performance of the Headset and the mic. Here’s how to manually update the firmware of HyperX headsets.

Go to Hyperx’s official webpage and select the model of your Headset from the panel. Click on Firmware Update. Click on the Download firmware link to start downloading the executable file. When downloaded, go to the download location and install the update package.

Disable Third-party audio software

If there is third-party audio software installed in your Windows device, they can take control of your audio peripherals and cause issues like this one. To restrict this, you can disable such software.

From the system tray, right-click on the Speaker icon and select Sound Settings.

Scroll down to the Advanced section and click on More sound settings. Go to the Recording tab. Right-click on the Microphone and select Properties. Click the Advanced tab. Uncheck the option that says Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device. Click on Apply to save the changes.

Reset Windows

The issues with the audio and microphones are sometimes even triggered by the glitches in the operating system. Also, if some of the major settings are misconfigured, it can bring such consequences.

You can also try a system restore before performing the reset. This will revert the system to the point before the problem occurred. However, this only works if you have created a restore point prior to the microphone issue.

Press Windows Key + R, type rstrui.exe and hit enter to open the System Restore utility. Choose the Recommended restore option and click on Next. If you want to choose another restore point, select the option Choose a different restore point.

Follow the prompt and complete the system restore process.

Check the mic after the restoration. If this does not work for you, perform these steps for a System reset. This will fresh install the Windows and solve most of the problems with the system, including your microphone.

Press the Windows key + R to open Run. Type systemreset –factoryreset and hit enter to open the Windows Reset utility. Choose the option to Keep your files. If all of your files are already backed up, you can also choose to Remove everything. Follow the Prompt and complete the system reset.

This process will Reinstall the Windows, remove the apps that you have installed, restore all of the changes you made to the settings, and restore apps installed by the manufacturer. This will most probably solve the issue of your microphone.

Contact the Service Center

If none of the suggested fixes works, the issue must probably lie with the physical unit of the HyperX. Your unit’s microphone must have been defective from the start, or it may have been damaged for some reason. In such cases, it is recommended to contact the HyperX support centre.