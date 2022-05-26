Settings Won’t Open in Windows 11? Try these Fixes

Settings are probably the most useful application in all operating systems. From personalizing your space to performing essential system updates, users need access to the settings application.

However, when access to the settings is prohibited, the user is restricted from several customizing features in Windows.

Keep reading as we discuss the fixes for this common issue.

Fixes for Settings Not Opening in Windows 11

There are other ways you can open settings in Windows. Hit the shortcut Windows Key + I to open Settings on your Windows computer.

You can also click on Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog. In the search bar, type ms-settings: and hit enter to open settings.

However, if the settings app won’t open from any of these methods, it needs a fix. Depending on the issue, there are several ways you can fix a malfunctioning settings app.

Here are 11 fixes for if your settings application won’t open in Windows 11.

Restart Windows Explorer

Windows Explorer manages all system files in Windows. In case of any crash or breakdown, restarting this utility helps. To restart Window Explorer, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl +Shift+ Esc to open the Task Manager. You can also access Task Manager by looking it up on the Windows search bar. Under Processes, scroll down on Background Processes. Locate Windows Explorer and right-click on it. Select Restart.



Reset and Repair the Settings Application

Windows has the option to repair minor bugs in certain applications, such as settings. To fix the settings application, follow these steps:

Search for Settings in the Search. On the list of options presented on your right, select App Settings. Under Reset, choose Repair.

(NOTE: If the problem persists, select the Reset option under Repair, and follow the instructions)

Reinstall Settings

There might be certain bugs in a program that the re-installation can fix. As Settings is an in-built application for Windows, you may only uninstall it using PowerShell. Please follow these instructions to uninstall and re-install settings:

On Search, type PowerShell. Right-click on it and select Run as Administrator.

Copy and Paste this command:

Get-AppXPackage | foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

Hit Enter.

Use Safe Mode

You can use Safe Mode to open applications that fail to run in normal mode. To boot Windows in safe mode, press and hold the F8 key on your keyboard while restarting.

If Settings opens normally in the safe mode, the basic drivers and default settings are working fine and the third-party applications and startup programs might be causing this issue.

So, in such case, you need to uninstall such programs until your issue is solved.

Run System File Checker Scan (SFC)

Your settings might not be opening due to missing or corrupt files. The SFS (System File Checker Scan) can scan for such problems. Follow these instructions to run the scan:

Open the Quick Link menu by hitting your keyboard’s Windows Key + X shortcut. Select Windows Terminal (Admin).

In the prompt, type the command: sfc /scannow and hit enter. Reboot your PC.

Re-enable Settings through the Registry Editor

There may be a bug that disabled your Settings application. You can re-enable Settings through the Registry Editor using these steps:

Open Start and Type Regedit to open Registry Editor. Navigate to: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\ Right-click on Policies.

Go to New, select Key and name it Explorer. Right-click on the empty space and create a new DWORD (32-bit) Value and name it NoControlPanel. Double-click and set the value data to 0.

Create New User Account

Many users have reported this issue being solved by creating a new user account for Windows. Follow these instructions to create a new user account:

On the Search bar, type Command Prompt. Right-click on the application and select Run as Administrator.

Type the command: net user username and password/ add (Keep your name and password in place of “username password”) and hit Enter. To the new account created, give admin privileges by entering the command prompt: net localgroup administrators Username /add . Replace your previous username with your new username. Log in using your new account.

Update Windows

Leaving your operating system un-updated leaves your system vulnerable to bugs and system crashes. To check and update your Windows operating system, follow these instructions:

On the search box, type Windows Update. Choose Windows Update Settings. Click Check for Updates. If any updates are available, download and install them.

Troubleshoot in Clean Boot State

It is possible that certain third-party applications are preventing you from accessing your settings. Troubleshooting in a clean boot state helps a user diagnose advanced Windows problems. Here are the instructions to trouble in a clean boot state:

On the search box, type MSConfig to open the configuration utility. Select the Services tab. Check the Hide All Microsoft Services on the bottom-left. Un-check all services displayed. Click Apply, then OK. Restart your computer.

Perform a System Restore

When Windows installs a new driver, app or update, it creates a restore point manually. Restoring might however delete applications you installed after the restore point was created. Follow these steps to perform a system restore:

Select Start and type Control Panel on the search bar. On the panel, search for recovery. Select Open System Restore.

Follow the process and choose the restore point related to the problematic app, and proceed with the instructions.

Create Windows 11 Installation Media

If none of the above options solve your problem, you might have to perform a clean installation of Windows 11. Follow these instructions for performing this action: