Do you find having icons hidden inconvenient? While some users prefer keeping their taskbar clutter-free, it is understandable why some would choose quick access.

If you are someone who loves quick access to programs and features, having taskbar corner overflow icons in the system tray can be a piece of cake.

But not everyone knows how to make that happen. Thankfully, Windows has the option to expand these icons for swift access. This article will guide users to show all taskbar corner overflow icons in the system tray.

How to Show All Taskbar Corner Overflow Icons in System Tray Windows 11?

A user can display the hidden icons by selecting the flyout menu on the right of your screen. Here is how you can display the hidden icons.

Through Settings

You can customize your taskbar through the settings on your PC. Follow these steps to display the overflow icons:

Open Start to open Settings. On your left, select Personalisation. Locate Taskbar and select it. Scroll down to Taskbar corner overflow and select the drop-down menu. Toggle on the icons of the applications to display them on your taskbar.

Drag and Drop

If you have specific icons you want on your taskbar, you can use the drag and drop feature. Simply select the fly-out menu on the taskbar to display the hidden icons. Locate the application you want on your taskbar and drag it to your taskbar.

How Do I Hide My Taskbar in Windows 11?

Windows has the feature to hide your taskbar when it isn’t used. You can hide your taskbar by following these steps:

Right-click on your taskbar to open Taskbar Settings. Locate Taskbar behaviors and drop the menu down. Check the box next to Automatically hide the taskbar.

How Can I Add Programs to My Taskbar?

To quickly access your favorite programs, you can add them to the taskbar. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Search for your favorite application. Right-click on it and select Pin to taskbar.

Also, if you want to find out how you can pin a website to your taskbar, we have an entire article dedicated to this specific topic.

Use the Command Prompt

You can display the hidden icons on your taskbar using the command prompt. Follow these instructions to show taskbar corner overflow icons in the system tray.

Open Start and type cmd on the search box. Right-click on the Command Prompt application and select Run as administrator. On the prompt, copy-paste this command: explorer shell:::{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9} and hit enter. Select Always show all icons and notifications on the taskbar. Click OK.

You can also select and de-select individual icons you want displayed on your system tray.

Create a Shortcut for This Command

Following this method every time you want to customize your overflow icons can be tedious. To save time, you can create a shortcut for this command following these steps:

Right-click on your desktop and select New. Select Shortcut. On the file location, copy-paste this path then select Next: C:\Windows\System32\cmdexe /k explorer shell:::{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9}

If the Always show all icons and notifications on the taskbar box is greyed out, follow these steps: