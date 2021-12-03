Isn’t it fun to explore the vast lands of Tevyat in Genshin Impact? Or to ride around the roads of GTA V? These open-world games offer us gamers a map that does not need to load as you get to the next area. Neither does it make you stick to a single path to finish the story.

The idea of exploration and freedom lies deep in the core of open-world games. But one thing that surpasses the ecstatic gameplay of the open-world games is the multiplayer feature on said games.

You can experience the vast and (almost) no-border map to the fullest with your friends, competing or riding alongside you. After all, “two is better than one,” right?

These games will surely give you immersive gameplay with amazing stories and sidequests. And what’s more, you can always have your friend(s) tagging along.

Best Open World Multiplayer Games

Minecraft

Minecraft, a game that needs no introduction. With the key gameplay being exploration and crafting, the game allows you to go as far as you want in its procedurally generated map.

Although the game is designed with a low-resolution pixel art style in 3D graphics, it will make you come back to it.

You can create servers and have your friends tag along, build, mine, craft, and fight monsters. Minecraft also features an in-game chat feature so that you can easily ping and talk to your friends.

So grab your pickaxe and start mining. Diamonds are waiting!

Terraria

Terraria is very similar to Minecraft, except it’s not. The game mechanics such as digging, crafting, building, and fighting monsters may be the same. But that’s about it.

Terraria is a 2D sandbox game with tile-based graphics. What makes this game most intriguing is the ability to craft an unbelievably huge library of items. You can craft grappling hooks or an armor set that defies real-world physics; the possibilities are endless. Along with the procedurally generated map that’s randomly created, “endless possibilities” feels like an understatement.

You can easily host the game and let others join you. Whether it is an invite-only game for your select friends or an open-for-all map, your friends can always be next to you and slay those giant beasts together.

Rust

From simple stone tools to heavy machine guns, Rust has it all when it comes to survival games.

When you enter the game, it starts you off asleep at a beach with nothing but a torch and a rock. You have to gather resources and craft materials to get stronger. Why get stronger? Well, the game is an online multiplayer game as well. There will be tons of other players playing alongside you. And some may not be so friendly either.

The game throws you into an open-world survival scenario where anything can happen. So hang tight and survive.

Oh… there’s radiation on some parts of the island as well. Good luck

Raft

Another survival game that makes the list is Raft. You can play the game with your friends and start exploring the ocean. That’s right, most of the game is basically set in the ocean. You have to gather drifting resources and upgrade the raft you are on, occasionally landing on small islands.

Raft is a fun game to play with your friends. It has a storyline as well that you play through as the game progresses. But there is no rush to finish the game. You can upgrade your raft as much as you can, whenever you want (as long as you have resources.

If you are a survival gamer, then you should give this game a go with your friends. Surely, you will enjoy it to the fullest.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky will never fail to not make it In the list of open-world multiplayer games. The game lets you explore the galaxies and universe, craft, fight, and whatnot.

Similar to Rust, you can play the game with a bunch of people online. Trade, fight, team up, or more; you can do anything when your friends are next to you in their own exocrafts. The game also has more than 30 hours of gameplay that you can go along with, whether solo or with friends.

And what’s more, is that this immersive game is also fully VR-supported, making it a fully immersive experience.

So jump on your exocraft, fly as far as the eye can see, and unravel the secrets of the universe.

7 Days to Die

An open-world survival game, 7 Days to Die puts you in a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with zombies.

There isn’t much to say about this game other than how amazing it is. You have to explore, craft items, and kill staggering zombies during the day.

But the real fun begins at night. You and your friends (who join the game with you). You will have to barricade and defend yourselves against hordes of zombies. The number of zombies increases and only gets stronger as the clock progress. And it’s just a whole different story during the time of the blood moons.

So craft, explore, and most of all, don’t die!

The Forest

The Forest is another open-world game that you can enjoy with your friends. It is a first-person survival game that is set on an island. You are the only survivor of the plane crash, and your goal is to find your missing son.

As mentioned earlier, you can play the game in multiplayer mode as well. You can progress in the story together with the people that join you, craft defenses and shelters, and fight the cannibals that live on the island.

The freedom you get as a player in this game is astonishing. You can cut down trees, hunt animals, and more in an almost realistic physics simulation.

Those of you who want to enjoy a thrilling open-world game with your friends will definitely be content with The Forest.

Genshin Impact

If you have played Genshin Impact, you might be wondering why is this game on the list of multiplayer games. You might want to hold your thoughts on that.

Yes, the game does start out in single-player mode, pushing forward the story and the side quests. You don’t see any kind of multiplayer option. But it changes once you reach adventure rank 16.

When you reach the said rank, you unlock the ability to join other people if they are on the same server. You can then enjoy all the quests and missions or clear out the dungeons.

You cannot, however, progress your story in multiplayer mode if you have joined another player’s game. But you will still have a ton of fun exploring the world of Tevyat, killing hilichurls and other monsters.

GTA Online

Of course, Grand Theft Auto has given open-world gaming experience for quite a few years now (thank you, Rockstar Games). And GTA Online, which is a part of the single-player game GTA V, features everything GTA stands for.

From heists to beating cops, GTA Online lets you do everything you want, with your friends even! You can also find tons of other players in the game. Each with their own vehicle and weapons.

What’s more, is that you can also create a party and go on bank heists and other missions the game offers you. There is definitely a lot to do in GTA Online with your friends. So make sure you don’t miss out.

Red Dead Online

Another masterpiece from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2, now has the multiplayer feature called Red Dead Online.

You can join millions of other players in the Wild West (open) world of RDR2, make gangs, hunt, find bounties, and so much more.

A great thing about Red Dead Online is that you do not need to own Red Dead Redemption 2 to be able to play this game. You can get a standalone Read Dead Online and experience the beauty of this multiplayer game.

Forza Horizon 4

Hit the brakes, racers! Because if you do not know about Forza Horizon 4, then you are missing out on a really cool game.

Even though this is a racing game, it gives you an open-world experience in the arcade racing genre. You can go anywhere you want while still having a lot of fun. The game also gives you many different vehicles along the way that are customizable to the plates. Forza Horizon 4 has a lot more features that make this game very immersive and enjoyable.

And, of course, the game also has an online mode. You can play with so many other players during events or simply cruise together. Almost all the cars you see on the roads (minus the small amount of NPC cars) are other real-time players. The game also has a feature that ghosts other players so that you can have an undisturbed exploration of historic Britain.

Valheim

Valheim lets you explore the world as a chosen warrior of the valkyries sent to save the world tree. The survival game is set in an open world, so you constantly explore new lands, build bases, and craft weapons.

Being a great game with an interesting storyline, the game’s other highlight is the multiplayer option. You can have your friends join you and then continue on this nordic path together, exploring and surviving.

Satisfactory

Satisfactory is a factory building game. It’s a first-person open-world game set in an alien world.

Exploring is what makes this game better. You have to explore the whole world to get resources and build your factory. You can even craft so many items and vehicles. Yes, crafting vehicles as well.

You can have your friends playing in co-op mode as well. You, along with your friends, can assert dominance on the planet and its creatures by showing how great you are at combat.

So go ahead and make sure your factory runs smoothly.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is a zombie survival game. It means it’s got a lot of action, a lot of thrills, and a lot of things to do. Since the game is an open-world, you have the option to explore everywhere you want as well.

Dying Light lets you co-op with 2-4 players so your friends can join right in and start killing. As you play this game, you will have tons of discoveries waiting for you.

The game also gives out challenges periodically for the community; there is always more to do in the game. But you have to be able to do one particular thing first- stay human!

Watch Dogs 2

Be a rebel in this 2016 game by being a stunning hacker. The whole game revolves on your parkour and hacking talents.

Watch Dogs 2 features immersive gameplay in an open-world setting. You can steal cars and hack cameras in an instant. And it is all the more fun with your friends.

Watch Dogs 2 also includes a co-op and PvP feature for your enjoyment. You have the option to either have an epic battle with your friend or join arms and finish the missions.

Don’t for you can parkour all around.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 has one of the best gameplay ever! The story, the graphics, and the features of this game are really mesmerizing.

The best feature of all, however, is the open-world multiplayer in Far Cry 5. You can team up with other players and take on the cult that has been terrorizing Hope County.

Explore and hit the enemies with everything you have.

Another feature that makes this game so unique is the game’s dynamic AI. The AI keeps track of how you are playing the game, and then the NPCs follow suit. This will surely bring the challenge to you, even when your friends are lending you a helping hand.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features an immersive open-world that you can explore in fps game mode. The game is filled with a cinematic story with amazing graphics. There is really no need to go on about how wonderful the game is.

But the game is even more wonderful due to its co-op AND competitive modes. You can work side by side with your friends and dive into Destiny 2’s storyline, or have competitive battles with other players in team arenas. The choice is yours.

Riders Republic

One of the latest additions to the gaming world in 2021, Riders Republic is a game for those (virtual) adrenaline junkies that love. It has a stunningly beautiful open world along with a massive multiplayer platform.

Each person doing a stunt you see is another player. You can race against them, participate in different events, or perform amazing stunts; the choice is all yours.

With a wide range of outdoor sports that you can enjoy, Riders Republic has made sure that everything runs smoothly so that the players can experience the game even in 4K.

Subnautica

Who doesn’t love an open world in survival games? Subnautica shows us how much we can enjoy the exploration part in a game that has no limit as to where you go.

The game throws you on an alien planet that is mostly water. You will have to explore, craft, and survive in order to get back to your world. There is no help that is going to land on water. You will be on your own in this absolutely gorgeous water world.

But the best part is that you can call your friends to help you build what you need. Seriously, this game is much more fun in multiplayer mode. The game even has a submarine that needs at least 3 players to run it smoothly.

Grab your diving suit and jump inside. The water’s just fine!

Scum

Scum has taken the core of open-world gaming to its heart. And it shows as soon as you start the game.

Scum gives players so much freedom right off the bat. It not only has extensive character customization (music to our ears) but also control over the character’s skills.

Scum is focused on multiplayer survival, which means there are other players that will have joined in. Will you fight them? Or befriend them?

If you love massively multiplayer games, then this one is definitely a game that you would not want to miss out on.

Borderlands 3

Another story-driven FPS game is on the list. Borderlands 3 features an amazing collection of guns and beautiful graphics. The game’s different modes make the game even more exciting.

There is even a multiplayer mode for the vault hunters who love to play with other players online. The game has packed everything from an online multiplayer platform to a massive open-world gameplay experience.

It is also one of the must-try games if you love FPS in an open-world setting.

FAQs

What Are Open-world Games?

The easiest way to understand open-world games is by considering a map that is endless. Unlike the linear story-driven games, where you are able to go through only a part of the map while the rest is inaccessible, open-world games give you the freedom to explore and interact with the surrounding.

Why Are Open-world Games So Popular?

Rather than giving a linear playthrough, open-world games give you the freedom of exploration. Due to this, no player’s overall experience of the game is the same. Since everyone plays in their own style, each playthrough is bound to be different. This idea really captures the players as it is very close to the real-world experience we all go through.

Are Open-world Games Multiplayer?

Not all open-world games are multiplayer. However, there are numerous open-world games that have the feature. Most of the newer open-world games however include multiplayer mode since they are so popular these days.

Are All Open-world Games RPGs?

It may seem like all the open-world games are RPGs, but it’s not. It is simply that the massive games that take over the trends are of the genre. But the truth is that open-world games come in different genres such as survival, arcade racing, FPS, and of course, RPGs.

What Is The Difference Between Open-world And RPGs?

While RPGs are more of a story-driven experience, open-world games dwell on the idea of exploration and letting the player do what they want to and come to the story whenever they want.