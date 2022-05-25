Why Is My Outlook Inbox View Changed

Many users have been experiencing changes in their Outlook view. While this might not be as big of an issue for some, it might cause signs of concern for others as they might be unfamiliar with the new interface.

In some instances, this issue can occur due to the user accidentally clicking on the view settings. It could also be caused by an outdated Outlook application or even a corrupted user profile. But, regardless of the reason, this issue is relatively easy to resolve, and it is quite easy to execute.

So, without further ado, let us learn how to fix and reset your Outlook view to its default settings.

How to Fix Inbox View Changed in Outlook?

There are a couple of methods you can apply to resolve this particular issue. You can either reset it through the View menu on the application itself or use the specific run command to reset all custom views to their default settings.

Alternatively, if there are any issues within your profile, you can remove or create a new one. This method also allows you to reset the view to its default settings.

So, depending on what method best fits, you can apply either of these options. Let’s dive right into learning about each of these methods in more detail below.

Reset From View menu

The Outlook application has a dedicated reset icon that allows users to revert to the older view settings. But, if you are still not familiar with this particular setting, then here are some steps you can follow.

Launch the Outlook application from your device. Now, navigate to the menu bar and click on the View tab. Click on the Reset View icon.

If this reset method does not work out, you can click on the Change View icon from the same view tab. Here, select the Compact option. You can also set the Apply Current View to Other Mail Folders to save changes in other mail folders. Now, you’re all set! The Outlook view layout should revert to its original settings.

Reset Through Run Command

Alternatively, if you are on a Windows PC, you can perform a quick run command that will allow you to swiftly reset all the custom views back to their default settings. It is quite a quick process that should not take more than a minute of your time. Here is how you can do it.

First, exit out of the Outlook application from your device. Use the shortcut Windows + R to open up the Run command. Now, in the Open field, enter outlook.exe /clean views . Hit the Enter/return key or click on the OK button to confirm your action. Your Outlook application should re-open, from which all your custom views will reset to their default settings.

Use Outlook in Safe Mode or Disable Add-ins

Sometimes, there might be issues with certain add-ons or extensions that may cause your view layout to act out and change constantly. For this instance, we suggest you first test the application by running it in Safe mode since it temporarily disables all add-ins or extensions installed on the application.

To enable safe mode, here are some steps you can follow.

First, exit out of the Outlook application. Use the shortcut Windows + R keys to open up the Run Command. In the field, type in outlook.exe /safe . Click on the OK button to confirm your action.

If your application reverts to the default settings, then there are high chances that your installed add-ins or extensions are corrupted and might be affecting your Outlook View. So, to resolve this issue, we suggest you disable them immediately.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Launch the Outlook application from your device. Head over to the menu bar and click on the File tab. Click on Options from the bottom-left corner. Now, from the left-hand pane, select the Add-ins option. Under the Manage section, select COM-Add-ins from the drop-down menu and hit the Go button. Select the Add-ins and uncheck the option to disable them. Alternatively, you can also delete them by clicking on the Remove button of the same pop-up window. Finally, click on the OK button to confirm your action.

Create a New Outlook Profile

Another method you can apply to reverse is to create a new Outlook profile. It is an effective method because it helps reset Outlook to its default settings, including your View layout. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to the Start menu, type, and click on the Control Panel. Locate and click on the Mail option. From the pop-up window, click on the Show Profiles button. Now, from the General tab, click on the Add button. Please make sure that the Always use this Profile option is ticked off. Enter the Profile name and click on OK. Now, Add in your Name, Email address, and password credentials. Finally, Click on the Next option and Hit the Apply button to save changes.

Update Microsoft Outlook

An outdated Outlook application might also cause issues with the View layout. There might be prevalent bugs or system errors changing the View layout. So, to avoid such problems, it is best to update your application to the latest version to avoid compatibility and other system issues.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can update your Outlook application.

Locate and open up your Account application. Navigate to the menu bar and click on the File tab. From the bottom-left panel, click on the Office Account option. From the Office Updates icon, click on the Update Options to open up the drop-down menu. Select the Update Now option, if available. Your application will automatically search and download any available updates.

Related Questions

How to Change View in Outlook?

Outlook gives you various options to customize and create your custom Outlook view. If you are curious to set your own layout, then here are some steps to create one that matches your preferences.

Locate and launch the Outlook application from your device. Head over to the View tab and click on the Change View icon. From the drop-down menu, select the Manage Views option. From the pop-up, click on the New button. Here, choose between the various options for how you want to set your current view. Click on the OK button twice to confirm your action.

If you want to learn more about how to customize and change your Outlook view, then we have a more detailed guide on how you can do so.